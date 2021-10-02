« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 238 239 240 241 242 [243]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Hip Hop Thread  (Read 681384 times)

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,364
Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9680 on: October 2, 2021, 06:31:20 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on October  2, 2021, 04:58:32 pm
My fella got me tickets to see Little Simz in December for my birthday, and it reminded to post in here about how it's a toss-up between Simbi and Tyler for AOTY. If she doesn't become a huge star it'll be a travesty, I honestly think she's the most talented artist to come out of this country in years and years and years.

Point and Kill live

https://youtu.be/Smuu0CXgNWY

Rolling Stone live

https://youtu.be/fKwfdTj-hic

And the actual video for Point and Kill is boss:

https://youtu.be/tvY31eN3gtE

Little Simz is really good, loved her last album and Ill have to give her new one a listen!
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,364
Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9681 on: November 18, 2021, 07:01:19 am »
Sad to see another rapper shot dead (at a cookie shop ffs).

RIP Young Dolph.
Logged

Online GinKop

  • He's going to run to you (ooh-oooh). Knows a techtard when he sees one
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,480
  • FORZA MILANO
Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9682 on: December 17, 2021, 09:28:52 am »
Just found this thread on page 3.

New Russ and Baby Keem albums are definitely worth a listen.

Logged
JFT96

Online Malaysian Kopite

  • Feels shivers when he looks a Trquarista's...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,730
Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9683 on: December 24, 2021, 07:59:29 am »
New Nas album MAGIC just dropped
Logged
Football without fans is nothing.

Quote from: shelovesyou on September 13, 2012, 02:21:10 am
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,012
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9684 on: January 8, 2022, 01:56:38 am »
God, every now and again I go through a phase where I listen to nothing but clipping. Daveed Diggs is incredible.

(Skip to 15 minutes for the start then watch it all if you get the time, we stuck this on NYE instead of watching telly ;D)

https://youtu.be/a2MCATB75C8
Logged

Offline Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,364
  • ¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9685 on: January 20, 2022, 08:41:37 am »

Odd Squad Family.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/re4fBU35Vfs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/re4fBU35Vfs</a>
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,364
Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9686 on: February 4, 2022, 02:32:13 pm »
Quote from: Snail on January  8, 2022, 01:56:38 am
God, every now and again I go through a phase where I listen to nothing but clipping. Daveed Diggs is incredible.

(Skip to 15 minutes for the start then watch it all if you get the time, we stuck this on NYE instead of watching telly ;D)

https://youtu.be/a2MCATB75C8

This is great, Sian! Never listened to these before but I enjoyed that  :)
Logged

Offline Johnnyboy1973

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,511
  • Takes a shite pen
Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9687 on: February 6, 2022, 02:27:11 pm »
Che Noir album is good
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,364
Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9688 on: February 7, 2022, 09:12:44 pm »
New Pusha T single produced by Kanye drops at midnight called Diet Coke.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,281
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9689 on: February 7, 2022, 09:54:05 pm »
Quote from: Snail on January  8, 2022, 01:56:38 am
God, every now and again I go through a phase where I listen to nothing but clipping. Daveed Diggs is incredible.

(Skip to 15 minutes for the start then watch it all if you get the time, we stuck this on NYE instead of watching telly ;D)

https://youtu.be/a2MCATB75C8

Only just put 2 and 2 together and realised this is Jefferson!
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,364
Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9690 on: February 9, 2022, 09:25:29 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HFrwm6oRYJg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HFrwm6oRYJg</a>
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,364
Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9691 on: February 10, 2022, 04:52:08 pm »
Terrible whats happened to Isaiah Rashad, hope hes doing ok.
Logged

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,049
Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9692 on: February 10, 2022, 05:43:11 pm »
Snoop Dogg acquires Death Row Records

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-60330421
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online GinKop

  • He's going to run to you (ooh-oooh). Knows a techtard when he sees one
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,480
  • FORZA MILANO
Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9693 on: February 13, 2022, 08:07:29 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on February  9, 2022, 09:25:29 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HFrwm6oRYJg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HFrwm6oRYJg</a>

Coke raps, Pusha and Ye on the beat - so here for this.
Logged
JFT96

Online GinKop

  • He's going to run to you (ooh-oooh). Knows a techtard when he sees one
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,480
  • FORZA MILANO
Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9694 on: February 14, 2022, 09:44:43 am »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gdsUKphmB3Y

This is incredible. Legends of the game. Emotional watching this.
Logged
JFT96

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,744
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9695 on: February 14, 2022, 10:04:39 am »
Quote from: GinKop on February 14, 2022, 09:44:43 am
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gdsUKphmB3Y

This is incredible. Legends of the game. Emotional watching this.

Watched it for breakfast (very nutritious)

Brilliant. Eminem taking the knee too. Dre still not loving police
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,364
Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9696 on: February 14, 2022, 10:40:54 am »
Great stuff that last night, 50 has put the beef on and looked hilarious upside down!
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,744
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9697 on: February 14, 2022, 11:10:21 am »
I can't believe they cut to a dancer when 50p uncurled and got onto his feet so you couldn't see him do it!

Maybe they expected him to fail  :D
Logged

Online GinKop

  • He's going to run to you (ooh-oooh). Knows a techtard when he sees one
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,480
  • FORZA MILANO
Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9698 on: February 14, 2022, 12:53:30 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on February 14, 2022, 10:40:54 am
Great stuff that last night, 50 has put the beef on and looked hilarious upside down!

I was laughing at that part too - poor Fiddy must have felt well uncomfortable.
Logged
JFT96

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,170
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9699 on: February 15, 2022, 09:09:28 am »
I thought the half time show was great, I grew up with these artists bar Kendrick. Don't think 50's heart is really in the music anymore :D. Seen in the NFL thread the rap experts weren't impressed  ;D
« Last Edit: February 15, 2022, 09:11:45 am by naYoRHa2b »
Logged

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,170
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9700 on: Yesterday at 08:38:45 am »
RIP DJ Kay Slay
Logged

Online GinKop

  • He's going to run to you (ooh-oooh). Knows a techtard when he sees one
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,480
  • FORZA MILANO
Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9701 on: Today at 02:15:39 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Yesterday at 08:38:45 am
RIP DJ Kay Slay

No way - remember listening to his mixtapes all the time back in the day.

RIP DJ Kay Slay
Logged
JFT96
Pages: 1 ... 238 239 240 241 242 [243]   Go Up
« previous next »
 