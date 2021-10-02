My fella got me tickets to see Little Simz in December for my birthday, and it reminded to post in here about how it's a toss-up between Simbi and Tyler for AOTY. If she doesn't become a huge star it'll be a travesty, I honestly think she's the most talented artist to come out of this country in years and years and years.Point and Kill livehttps://youtu.be/Smuu0CXgNWYRolling Stone livehttps://youtu.be/fKwfdTj-hicAnd the actual video for Point and Kill is boss:https://youtu.be/tvY31eN3gtE
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.
God, every now and again I go through a phase where I listen to nothing but clipping. Daveed Diggs is incredible.(Skip to 15 minutes for the start then watch it all if you get the time, we stuck this on NYE instead of watching telly )https://youtu.be/a2MCATB75C8
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HFrwm6oRYJg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HFrwm6oRYJg</a>
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gdsUKphmB3YThis is incredible. Legends of the game. Emotional watching this.
Great stuff that last night, 50 has put the beef on and looked hilarious upside down!
RIP DJ Kay Slay
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.52]