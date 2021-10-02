« previous next »
Author Topic: The Hip Hop Thread  (Read 669907 times)

Offline AndyMuller

Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9680 on: October 2, 2021, 06:31:20 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on October  2, 2021, 04:58:32 pm
My fella got me tickets to see Little Simz in December for my birthday, and it reminded to post in here about how it's a toss-up between Simbi and Tyler for AOTY. If she doesn't become a huge star it'll be a travesty, I honestly think she's the most talented artist to come out of this country in years and years and years.

Point and Kill live

https://youtu.be/Smuu0CXgNWY

Rolling Stone live

https://youtu.be/fKwfdTj-hic

And the actual video for Point and Kill is boss:

https://youtu.be/tvY31eN3gtE

Little Simz is really good, loved her last album and Ill have to give her new one a listen!
Offline AndyMuller

Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9681 on: November 18, 2021, 07:01:19 am »
Sad to see another rapper shot dead (at a cookie shop ffs).

RIP Young Dolph.
Offline GinKop

Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9682 on: December 17, 2021, 09:28:52 am »
Just found this thread on page 3.

New Russ and Baby Keem albums are definitely worth a listen.

Offline Malaysian Kopite

Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9683 on: December 24, 2021, 07:59:29 am »
New Nas album MAGIC just dropped
Offline Snail

Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9684 on: Today at 01:56:38 am »
God, every now and again I go through a phase where I listen to nothing but clipping. Daveed Diggs is incredible.

(Skip to 15 minutes for the start then watch it all if you get the time, we stuck this on NYE instead of watching telly ;D)

https://youtu.be/a2MCATB75C8
