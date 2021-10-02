« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 238 239 240 241 242 [243]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Hip Hop Thread  (Read 668530 times)

Offline Brandy Mull of Kintyre

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,584
Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9680 on: October 2, 2021, 06:31:20 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on October  2, 2021, 04:58:32 pm
My fella got me tickets to see Little Simz in December for my birthday, and it reminded to post in here about how it's a toss-up between Simbi and Tyler for AOTY. If she doesn't become a huge star it'll be a travesty, I honestly think she's the most talented artist to come out of this country in years and years and years.

Point and Kill live

https://youtu.be/Smuu0CXgNWY

Rolling Stone live

https://youtu.be/fKwfdTj-hic

And the actual video for Point and Kill is boss:

https://youtu.be/tvY31eN3gtE

Little Simz is really good, loved her last album and Ill have to give her new one a listen!
Logged

Offline Brandy Mull of Kintyre

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,584
Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9681 on: November 18, 2021, 07:01:19 am »
Sad to see another rapper shot dead (at a cookie shop ffs).

RIP Young Dolph.
Logged

Offline GinKop

  • He's going to run to you (ooh-oooh). Knows a techtard when he sees one
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,457
  • FORZA MILANO
Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9682 on: December 17, 2021, 09:28:52 am »
Just found this thread on page 3.

New Russ and Baby Keem albums are definitely worth a listen.

Logged
JFT96

Online Malaysian Kopite

  • Feels shivers when he looks a Trquarista's...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,658
Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9683 on: Today at 07:59:29 am »
New Nas album MAGIC just dropped
Logged
Football without fans is nothing.

Quote from: shelovesyou on September 13, 2012, 02:21:10 am
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.
Pages: 1 ... 238 239 240 241 242 [243]   Go Up
« previous next »
 