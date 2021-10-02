My fella got me tickets to see Little Simz in December for my birthday, and it reminded to post in here about how it's a toss-up between Simbi and Tyler for AOTY. If she doesn't become a huge star it'll be a travesty, I honestly think she's the most talented artist to come out of this country in years and years and years.



Point and Kill live



https://youtu.be/Smuu0CXgNWY



Rolling Stone live



https://youtu.be/fKwfdTj-hic



And the actual video for Point and Kill is boss:



https://youtu.be/tvY31eN3gtE



Little Simz is really good, loved her last album and Ill have to give her new one a listen!