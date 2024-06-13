« previous next »
Offline Disregarder

Re: The Teachers' Thread
« Reply #2120 on: June 13, 2024, 10:27:36 pm »
Thanks folks. Really good advice. Think the school knows he's worth putting the effort into so they are giving him a lot of attention as he can do it. He's just being a slack shite right now.
Offline androulla

Re: The Teachers' Thread
« Reply #2121 on: June 22, 2024, 10:54:15 pm »
Im on countdown to the summer hols ☀️☀️☀️
Its gonna be a great one! 🥰☺️
Offline S

Re: The Teachers' Thread
« Reply #2122 on: September 1, 2024, 01:03:05 pm »
Never stepped foot in this thread before. About to start a full time PGCE. Anyone in here done one? Kind of shitting it, truth be told.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The Teachers' Thread
« Reply #2123 on: September 1, 2024, 01:19:17 pm »
Happy new term motherfuckers. Thank the Lord I get the house to myself again. :D

Quote from: S on September  1, 2024, 01:03:05 pm
Never stepped foot in this thread before. About to start a full time PGCE. Anyone in here done one? Kind of shitting it, truth be told.

My brother did one about 25 years ago. Hes still a teacher so presume he enjoyed it. Good luck!
Online TepidT2O

Re: The Teachers' Thread
« Reply #2124 on: September 1, 2024, 01:32:47 pm »
Quote from: S on September  1, 2024, 01:03:05 pm
Never stepped foot in this thread before. About to start a full time PGCE. Anyone in here done one? Kind of shitting it, truth be told.
most of the uni stuff is a waste of time.

Enjoy the school stuff and try and get involved in as much as possible.  Volunteer for everything you can whilst on school placements.

What subject?
Offline kj999

Re: The Teachers' Thread
« Reply #2125 on: September 1, 2024, 01:38:32 pm »
Quote from: S on September  1, 2024, 01:03:05 pm
Never stepped foot in this thread before. About to start a full time PGCE. Anyone in here done one? Kind of shitting it, truth be told.

What subject you doing S? also Primary or Secondary?

Agree with Tepid. the Uni stuff is a doss, waste of time, but being thrown in at the deep end in schools is what its all about. I did mine 22 years ago in Birmingham, it was rough as fuck but I do not regret it, teaching was clearly my calling and I'm still doing it 22 years on, albeit in Indonesia.

Good luck. Be confident, sometimes teaching is about being an actor as much as an educator! Don't suffer fools (and i mean other teachers as much as kids) , be yourself, work fucking hard, and you'll reap the rewards of what still is, a great career.
Offline S

Re: The Teachers' Thread
« Reply #2126 on: September 1, 2024, 01:43:01 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September  1, 2024, 01:19:17 pm
My brother did one about 25 years ago. Hes still a teacher so presume he enjoyed it. Good luck!
Cheers!

Quote from: TepidT2O on September  1, 2024, 01:32:47 pm
most of the uni stuff is a waste of time.

Enjoy the school stuff and try and get involved in as much as possible.  Volunteer for everything you can whilst on school placements.

What subject?
In what way is the uni stuff a waste of time? Is it just very dry, monotonous content?

A-Level English Language. My placement is at my old college. I've always really liked the place and the few members of staff I've met so far seem really nice.
Online TepidT2O

Re: The Teachers' Thread
« Reply #2127 on: September 1, 2024, 02:24:18 pm »
The uni stuff just isnt that relevant a lot of the time.  Too much is totally out of date on what works in teaching, and theres usually hardly any support on stuff like behaviour management (which is really important)

Is it important to discuss the philosophy of education? Not much.

Its ok at the time, but youll find you learn much more in the classroom
Online John C

Re: The Teachers' Thread
« Reply #2128 on: September 1, 2024, 02:57:48 pm »
I honestly feel for you all going back. Hope you had a lovely break.
Online Red_Mist

Re: The Teachers' Thread
« Reply #2129 on: Today at 07:39:05 pm »
My better halfs still at the schoolOfsted in tomorrow 😱

I just told her on the phone to relax itll all be fine. Not sure it helped 😆
Online TepidT2O

Re: The Teachers' Thread
« Reply #2130 on: Today at 07:41:07 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 07:39:05 pm
My better halfs still at the schoolOfsted in tomorrow 😱

I just told her on the phone to relax itll all be fine. Not sure it helped 😆
If shes a classroom teacher then dont worry.  Just carry on as normal.  Nothing you can do tonight will make any difference.  They will talk to kids, maybe talk to her about the curriculum and training ..
If shes more senior, then they do give you time to find evidence to their questions
Online Red_Mist

Re: The Teachers' Thread
« Reply #2131 on: Today at 07:49:27 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:41:07 pm
If shes a classroom teacher then dont worry.  Just carry on as normal.  Nothing you can do tonight will make any difference.  They will talk to kids, maybe talk to her about the curriculum and training ..
If shes more senior, then they do give you time to find evidence to their questions
Cheers mate, good advice. Its her first one as the Head, so I think she might be feeling the pressure a little bit. Her 4th year as HT, and only a small Primary (100ish kids) so shouldnt be too bad (easy for me to say!)
