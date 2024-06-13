Please
Author
Topic: The Teachers' Thread (Read 189393 times)
Disregarder
Andshe'llripyerknackersoff
Anny Roader
Posts: 291
TV's own
Re: The Teachers' Thread
«
Reply #2120 on:
June 13, 2024, 10:27:36 pm »
Thanks folks. Really good advice. Think the school knows he's worth putting the effort into so they are giving him a lot of attention as he can do it. He's just being a slack shite right now.
androulla
aka little monkey
RAWK Supporter
Kopite
Posts: 630
Re: The Teachers' Thread
«
Reply #2121 on:
June 22, 2024, 10:54:15 pm »
Im on countdown to the summer hols ☀️☀️☀️
Its gonna be a great one! 🥰☺️
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 13,135
Tonight, Tonight
Re: The Teachers' Thread
«
Reply #2122 on:
Today
at 01:03:05 pm »
Never stepped foot in this thread before. About to start a full time PGCE. Anyone in here done one? Kind of shitting it, truth be told.
