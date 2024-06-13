« previous next »
The Teachers' Thread

Re: The Teachers' Thread
June 13, 2024, 10:27:36 pm
Thanks folks. Really good advice. Think the school knows he's worth putting the effort into so they are giving him a lot of attention as he can do it. He's just being a slack shite right now.
Re: The Teachers' Thread
June 22, 2024, 10:54:15 pm
Im on countdown to the summer hols ☀️☀️☀️
Its gonna be a great one! 🥰☺️
Re: The Teachers' Thread
Today at 01:03:05 pm
Never stepped foot in this thread before. About to start a full time PGCE. Anyone in here done one? Kind of shitting it, truth be told.
