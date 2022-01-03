Any thoughts from the teachers on here about the Newbury head who has refused access to OFSTED in the wake of the tragic suicide of the headteacher in Caversham?
It's a brave thing to do. If she didn't consult the governors I can see her being sacked.
The fact that Ofsted continue to inspect currently doesn't look good. I also know from working in the state sector for 4 years that Ofsted causes ridiculous levels of stress, good leaders and teachers to leave and students to get a very raw deal.
Ofsted are not fit for purpose in any way shape or form.