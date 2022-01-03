« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 48 49 50 51 52 [53]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Teachers' Thread  (Read 163226 times)

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,452
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Teachers' Thread
« Reply #2080 on: January 3, 2022, 02:50:50 pm »
Basically we will all get it unless were quite lucky.  And theyre fine with that. 
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline TheKid.

  • Goat abuser
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,998
  • Vamos
Re: The Teachers' Thread
« Reply #2081 on: January 4, 2022, 07:17:08 pm »
Cant wait for tomorrow*


* [Borat voice] not!
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,452
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Teachers' Thread
« Reply #2082 on: January 4, 2022, 08:25:53 pm »
Quote from: TheKid. on January  4, 2022, 07:17:08 pm
Cant wait for tomorrow*


* [Borat voice] not!
Weve only got two staff off with covid at the moment.

Thankfully, these have been replaced by several staff who have come out of retirement. NOT :lmao
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline TheKid.

  • Goat abuser
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,998
  • Vamos
Re: The Teachers' Thread
« Reply #2083 on: January 4, 2022, 08:26:42 pm »
Haha almost got me there
Logged

Offline TheKid.

  • Goat abuser
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,998
  • Vamos
Re: The Teachers' Thread
« Reply #2084 on: January 27, 2022, 08:49:43 pm »
Survived ofsted this week!
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,452
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Teachers' Thread
« Reply #2085 on: January 27, 2022, 09:20:26 pm »
Quote from: TheKid. on January 27, 2022, 08:49:43 pm
Survived ofsted this week!
well done!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline TheKid.

  • Goat abuser
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,998
  • Vamos
Re: The Teachers' Thread
« Reply #2086 on: January 28, 2022, 07:47:49 pm »
Definitely earned this weekend!
Logged

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,145
Re: The Teachers' Thread
« Reply #2087 on: January 29, 2022, 10:04:34 am »
Quote from: TheKid. on January 27, 2022, 08:49:43 pm
Survived ofsted this week!

Well done. I went through one Ofsted in my first school and it was absolutely toxic.

The difference in the way private schools are inspected is massive. So unfair how state schools have such an inept way of being inspected - creates unreasonable pressure.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,145
Re: The Teachers' Thread
« Reply #2088 on: February 7, 2022, 01:39:31 pm »
Anyone else let down by their exam boards today? Expected them to make the exams a lot fairer then they have done.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline TheKid.

  • Goat abuser
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,998
  • Vamos
Re: The Teachers' Thread
« Reply #2089 on: February 7, 2022, 08:34:50 pm »
Yep. Did fuck all for my subject
Logged

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,688
Re: The Teachers' Thread
« Reply #2090 on: February 7, 2022, 08:38:04 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on February  7, 2022, 01:39:31 pm
Anyone else let down by their exam boards today? Expected them to make the exams a lot fairer then they have done.

Shite for MFL. Basically nothing adapted.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,452
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Teachers' Thread
« Reply #2091 on: February 7, 2022, 09:09:11 pm »
Basically nearly everything in detail,  but they could ask about literally anything at all

Not helpful 
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,688
Re: The Teachers' Thread
« Reply #2092 on: September 24, 2022, 11:57:53 am »
Anyone voted for strike action today?let's take these Tory mugs down.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,452
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Teachers' Thread
« Reply #2093 on: September 24, 2022, 12:01:36 pm »


And they wonder why we cant recruit

This year, we have filled 19% of physics training spaces. Most dont have a physics qualification either

We are in serious trouble
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,067
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Teachers' Thread
« Reply #2094 on: Today at 11:43:08 am »
Any thoughts from the teachers on here about the Newbury head who has refused access to OFSTED in the wake of the tragic suicide of the headteacher in Caversham?
Logged

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,145
Re: The Teachers' Thread
« Reply #2095 on: Today at 01:04:05 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 11:43:08 am
Any thoughts from the teachers on here about the Newbury head who has refused access to OFSTED in the wake of the tragic suicide of the headteacher in Caversham?

It's a brave thing to do. If she didn't consult the governors I can see her being sacked.

The fact that Ofsted continue to inspect currently doesn't look good. I also know from working in the state sector for 4 years that Ofsted causes ridiculous levels of stress, good leaders and teachers to leave and students to get a very raw deal.

Ofsted are not fit for purpose in any way shape or form.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."
Pages: 1 ... 48 49 50 51 52 [53]   Go Up
« previous next »
 