Reply #400 on: Yesterday at 11:35:47 am
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 11:28:40 am
YouTube have suspended his monetisation from his videos.

9 Posts Above.
Reply #401 on: Yesterday at 11:40:03 am
Reply #402 on: Yesterday at 11:43:19 am
There must be a lot of other "laddish" 2000's celebrities shitting themselves this week as well. The culture looks absolutely tragic when you look back on it now.
Reply #403 on: Yesterday at 11:48:02 am
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 11:43:19 am
There must be a lot of other "laddish" 2000's celebrities shitting themselves this week as well. The culture looks absolutely tragic when you look back on it now.

Quote
The nasty noughties: Russell Brand and the era of sadistic tabloid misogyny

https://www.theguardian.com/culture/2023/sep/18/the-nasty-noughties-russell-brand-and-the-era-of-sadistic-tabloid-misogyny
Reply #404 on: Yesterday at 12:01:38 pm
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 11:43:19 am
There must be a lot of other "laddish" 2000's celebrities shitting themselves this week as well. The culture looks absolutely tragic when you look back on it now.

Not sure how specific it is to the 00s to be honest. There have been decades of musicians and celebrities behaving like pricks, abusing their power, etc.
Reply #405 on: Yesterday at 12:09:18 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:48:02 am



At the end of that Guardian article is a chilling fact:

Quote
For the first time, in surveys about social attitudes, the youngest cohort surveyed have significantly more extreme misogynist attitudes than the oldest

Shitbags like Tate and how they exploit social media, along with the type of porn that is endemic on free sites, has created a growing group of boys and young men with worryingly unhealthy views about girls/women. That the 'dating game' has become an obstacle course further sends some down that path.

Reply #406 on: Yesterday at 12:12:59 pm
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 12:01:38 pm
Not sure how specific it is to the 00s to be honest. There have been decades of musicians and celebrities behaving like pricks, abusing their power, etc.

It seems to have become more accepted and even celebrated around 20 years ago though. Some people seem to have become famous for their public behaviour and not for having any sort of talent. Look at some of the reality TV stars for example. It wasn't right when you look back at it.

I mean, George Galloway acting like a cat on TV. Is that entertainment we should have been embracing?
Reply #407 on: Yesterday at 12:20:12 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 12:09:18 pm

Shitbags like Tate and how they exploit social media, along with the type of porn that is endemic on free sites, has created a growing group of boys and young men with worryingly unhealthy views about girls/women. That the 'dating game' has become an obstacle course further sends some down that path.

I think there is the:

Oldies - Typical old school male/female roles and responsibilities and home and work.
Middles - The Sean Lock crew of "I'm a parent and I hope my child never brings that home".
Young-Uns - The Tater-tots who view the world and relationships through the lens of online porn.

Reply #408 on: Yesterday at 12:21:38 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 10:22:29 am
Ah ok, I thought you'd meant, and I missed, that he'd been accused of abusing children.

Like others have said surely there will be a lot more to come out from this you'd think with all the attention it's getting. Some people obviously know a lot more behind the scenes.

No, he just groomed a schoolgirl. She is apparently working in the media now, Alice but that'd obviously not her real name.

Google had better have stopped paying him from the moment he put out his "I did nothing wrong" video.
Reply #409 on: Yesterday at 12:22:51 pm
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 12:01:38 pm
Not sure how specific it is to the 00s to be honest. There have been decades of musicians and celebrities behaving like pricks, abusing their power, etc.

Yeah you can go all the way back to the 50's & then some.
Reply #410 on: Yesterday at 12:49:05 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 12:09:18 pm

At the end of that Guardian article is a chilling fact:

Shitbags like Tate and how they exploit social media, along with the type of porn that is endemic on free sites, has created a growing group of boys and young men with worryingly unhealthy views about girls/women. That the 'dating game' has become an obstacle course further sends some down that path.



If this is true, that younger cohort will have decades of unhappiness and depression ahead of them if they have this 'pornified' view of what relationships are like. They'll all be hooked on their smartphones at any rate too.
Reply #411 on: Yesterday at 12:56:42 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 12:21:38 pm
No, he just groomed a schoolgirl. She is apparently working in the media now, Alice but that'd obviously not her real name.

Google had better have stopped paying him from the moment he put out his "I did nothing wrong" video.

K'nell, didn't see that, so he is being accused of child abuse then.

Think most companies will have cut him off at this point, probably be a lot more to follow.
Reply #412 on: Yesterday at 12:58:28 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 12:56:42 pm
K'nell, didn't see that, so he is being accused of child abuse then.

Think most companies will have cut him off at this point, probably be a lot more to follow.

She was 16.
Reply #413 on: Yesterday at 01:17:41 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 12:09:18 pm
Shitbags like Tate and how they exploit social media, along with the type of porn that is endemic on free sites, has created a growing group of boys and young men with worryingly unhealthy views about girls/women. That the 'dating game' has become an obstacle course further sends some down that path.
This is true but it isn't just that. Centre-left media outlets like the Guardian tend to present the world as one where men intrinsically mistreat women, are inherently in a position of privilege and need to change everything they do, think and enjoy. That is not realistically going to resonate with most young men, who are socially awkward at that age, have no power in society and see girls holding all the cards when it comes to romance (from their point of view), outperforming them at school and being celebrated in culture simply for being themselves*, while the only time boys are ever spoken about is as a problem. Something that has very much crossed over into popular culture by the way, especially Gen Z culture.

People like Tate succeed because they say outrageous things to get attention and then speak to that feeling of alienation their audience feels. Those young men aren't going to look for understanding from people who tell them they need to stop whining about their problems because everything is the fault of the patriarchy (we're at the point where Andrea Dworkin of all people is being dragged back into the feminist mainstream FFS), and they aren't going to stop watching porn when it's the only access they have to anything sexual.

Ultimately, it makes it incredibly easy to say: "It's not your fault. The feminists hate you. Women hate you. They always will. You can't have a real relationship with them. The only way to get what you want is to dominate them and show them who's boss". The situation is the sexual equivalent of Donald Trump, who most progressives still don't understand because they refuse to even engage with the basic reality of his appeal. It's just a recipe for making everyone miserable.

None of this has anything much to do with Russell Brand, I just thought it was an interesting tangent.

*Even though that notion of being yourself tends to always be tied to consumer goods and selfish individualism, though that's probably a discussion for another time.
Reply #414 on: Yesterday at 01:20:25 pm
Quote
Centre-left media outlets like the Guardian tend to present the world as one where men intrinsically mistreat women, are inherently in a position of privilege and need to change everything they do, think and enjoy.


Which in many cases is true, it's not as bad as decades previous as they're being called out and shamed, so what's the problem ?
Reply #415 on: Yesterday at 01:23:10 pm
Quote
Centre-left media outlets like the Guardian tend to present the world as one where men intrinsically mistreat women, are inherently in a position of privilege and need to change everything they do, think and enjoy.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 01:20:25 pm
Which in many cases is true, it's not as bad as decades previous as they're being called out and shamed, so what's the problem ?

intrinsic
[ in-trin-sik, -zik ]
adjective

    belonging to a thing by its very nature: the intrinsic value of a gold ring.


inherently
[ in-her-uhnt-lee, -heer- ]
adverb

    as a natural, necessary, or inseparable element or quality: Technology is not inherently evil.
Reply #416 on: Yesterday at 01:37:06 pm
Like I said, we've come a long way but lets not pretend that wasn't the case here and isn't the case all over the world right now.
Reply #417 on: Yesterday at 01:44:26 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 01:37:06 pm
Like I said, we've come a long way but lets not pretend that wasn't the case here and isn't the case all over the world right now.
I don't know if you're being deliberately obtuse. You think every interaction between a man and a woman all over the world involves the man having the power? Or that men always mistreat women in relationships? If the answer is no, what are you disagreeing with? I never suggested there isn't a power imbalance in general or that it doesn't need to be corrected.
Reply #418 on: Yesterday at 01:53:44 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 01:17:41 pm
This is true but it isn't just that. Centre-left media outlets like the Guardian tend to present the world as one where men intrinsically mistreat women, are inherently in a position of privilege and need to change everything they do, think and enjoy. That is not realistically going to resonate with most young men, who are socially awkward at that age, have no power in society and see girls holding all the cards when it comes to romance (from their point of view), outperforming them at school and being celebrated in culture simply for being themselves*, while the only time boys are ever spoken about is as a problem. Something that has very much crossed over into popular culture by the way, especially Gen Z culture.

People like Tate succeed because they say outrageous things to get attention and then speak to that feeling of alienation their audience feels. Those young men aren't going to look for understanding from people who tell them they need to stop whining about their problems because everything is the fault of the patriarchy (we're at the point where Andrea Dworkin of all people is being dragged back into the feminist mainstream FFS), and they aren't going to stop watching porn when it's the only access they have to anything sexual.

Ultimately, it makes it incredibly easy to say: "It's not your fault. The feminists hate you. Women hate you. They always will. You can't have a real relationship with them. The only way to get what you want is to dominate them and show them who's boss". The situation is the sexual equivalent of Donald Trump, who most progressives still don't understand because they refuse to even engage with the basic reality of his appeal. It's just a recipe for making everyone miserable.

None of this has anything much to do with Russell Brand, I just thought it was an interesting tangent.

*Even though that notion of being yourself tends to always be tied to consumer goods and selfish individualism, though that's probably a discussion for another time.


Thank you. I found your post to be brilliant, and puts into words some notions I struggled to communicate. Agree with all that you've said.
Reply #419 on: Yesterday at 02:33:42 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:48:02 am

I don't get how anyone can say what happened in the Noughties was any different to fame in any other people. Famous people have always drunk loads, been fame hungry, done loads of drugs and tried to sleep with as many people as possible.
Reply #420 on: Yesterday at 02:36:33 pm
Mate sent me this last night from author Michael Marshall Smith - don't think he's posted it on here.

https://michaelmarshallsmith.substack.com/p/the-vile-leading-the-lost

Reply #421 on: Yesterday at 02:37:42 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 01:17:41 pm
This is true but it isn't just that. Centre-left media outlets like the Guardian tend to present the world as one where men intrinsically mistreat women, are inherently in a position of privilege and need to change everything they do, think and enjoy. That is not realistically going to resonate with most young men, who are socially awkward at that age, have no power in society and see girls holding all the cards when it comes to romance (from their point of view), outperforming them at school and being celebrated in culture simply for being themselves*, while the only time boys are ever spoken about is as a problem. Something that has very much crossed over into popular culture by the way, especially Gen Z culture.

People like Tate succeed because they say outrageous things to get attention and then speak to that feeling of alienation their audience feels. Those young men aren't going to look for understanding from people who tell them they need to stop whining about their problems because everything is the fault of the patriarchy (we're at the point where Andrea Dworkin of all people is being dragged back into the feminist mainstream FFS), and they aren't going to stop watching porn when it's the only access they have to anything sexual.

Ultimately, it makes it incredibly easy to say: "It's not your fault. The feminists hate you. Women hate you. They always will. You can't have a real relationship with them. The only way to get what you want is to dominate them and show them who's boss". The situation is the sexual equivalent of Donald Trump, who most progressives still don't understand because they refuse to even engage with the basic reality of his appeal. It's just a recipe for making everyone miserable.

None of this has anything much to do with Russell Brand, I just thought it was an interesting tangent.

*Even though that notion of being yourself tends to always be tied to consumer goods and selfish individualism, though that's probably a discussion for another time.

There's nothing more alienating for young men than this message. It means no real connection, no respect, no love. It effectively compounds the problem. The whole manosphere is a disaster for younger generations - I remember watching a programme on Channel 4 in which a young man was scared of talking to women because of the way women were portrayed in these groups (manipulative, lying, etc.). It's so grim, and the frustrating thing is that there are great role models out there who somehow get lost in all of this, in part due to algorithms that push more and more extreme content such as on YouTube. Then there's all the porn and the harm that that's causing.
Reply #422 on: Yesterday at 02:47:30 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 01:44:26 pm
I don't know if you're being deliberately obtuse. You think every interaction between a man and a woman all over the world involves the man having the power? Or that men always mistreat women in relationships? If the answer is no, what are you disagreeing with? I never suggested there isn't a power imbalance in general or that it doesn't need to be corrected.

I don't understand why you named the centre-left media like the Guardian.

But I don't disagree with your main points.
Reply #423 on: Yesterday at 03:04:35 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 12:58:28 pm
She was 16.

Doesn't matter though does it. It's still creepy and the boundaries between what's legal and what's not doesn't make it right. Doesn't matter if she's 16, its still abuse coercing a young girl like that.

16 year olds know fuck all about the world, they are still essentially children. When I was 16 I knew fuck all, and when I look at 16 year olds today, they are still quite obviously kids. How anyone could have an attraction to that is disturbing.

I hope we never hear of him ever again and his life is destroyed, but I suspect the right wing nutjobs will give him a career, while being backed by his lapdog goons like Noel Gallagher and Jonathan Ross who'll argue he's 'just a naughty boy' to ensure he still has a celebrity profile. Sadly.
Reply #424 on: Yesterday at 03:21:58 pm
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 03:04:35 pm
Doesn't matter though does it. It's still creepy and the boundaries between what's legal and what's not doesn't make it right. Doesn't matter if she's 16, its still abuse coercing a young girl like that.

16 year olds know fuck all about the world, they are still essentially children. When I was 16 I knew fuck all, and when I look at 16 year olds today, they are still quite obviously kids. How anyone could have an attraction to that is disturbing.

I hope we never hear of him ever again and his life is destroyed, but I suspect the right wing nutjobs will give him a career, while being backed by his lapdog goons like Noel Gallagher and Jonathan Ross who'll argue he's 'just a naughty boy' to ensure he still has a celebrity profile. Sadly.

I agree as would any soon to be room mates
Reply #425 on: Yesterday at 05:14:04 pm
Quote from: Ziltoid on Yesterday at 02:36:33 pm
Mate sent me this last night from author Michael Marshall Smith - don't think he's posted it on here.

https://michaelmarshallsmith.substack.com/p/the-vile-leading-the-lost
Superb piece of writing.
Reply #426 on: Yesterday at 05:18:22 pm
Quote from: Ziltoid on Yesterday at 02:36:33 pm
Mate sent me this last night from author Michael Marshall Smith - don't think he's posted it on here.

https://michaelmarshallsmith.substack.com/p/the-vile-leading-the-lost
Good read that. Reflected just about all my views.
Reply #427 on: Yesterday at 06:25:20 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 12:22:51 pm
Yeah you can go all the way back to the 50's & then some.

I think it was just more publicised and celebrated in the media in the 00s than in previous decades, and was presented as a lifestyle that ordinary people could aspire to.
Reply #428 on: Yesterday at 09:36:45 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 01:17:41 pm
This is true but it isn't just that. Centre-left media outlets like the Guardian tend to present the world as one where men intrinsically mistreat women, are inherently in a position of privilege and need to change everything they do, think and enjoy. That is not realistically going to resonate with most young men, who are socially awkward at that age, have no power in society and see girls holding all the cards when it comes to romance (from their point of view), outperforming them at school and being celebrated in culture simply for being themselves*, while the only time boys are ever spoken about is as a problem. Something that has very much crossed over into popular culture by the way, especially Gen Z culture.

People like Tate succeed because they say outrageous things to get attention and then speak to that feeling of alienation their audience feels. Those young men aren't going to look for understanding from people who tell them they need to stop whining about their problems because everything is the fault of the patriarchy (we're at the point where Andrea Dworkin of all people is being dragged back into the feminist mainstream FFS), and they aren't going to stop watching porn when it's the only access they have to anything sexual.

Ultimately, it makes it incredibly easy to say: "It's not your fault. The feminists hate you. Women hate you. They always will. You can't have a real relationship with them. The only way to get what you want is to dominate them and show them who's boss". The situation is the sexual equivalent of Donald Trump, who most progressives still don't understand because they refuse to even engage with the basic reality of his appeal. It's just a recipe for making everyone miserable.

None of this has anything much to do with Russell Brand, I just thought it was an interesting tangent.

*Even though that notion of being yourself tends to always be tied to consumer goods and selfish individualism, though that's probably a discussion for another time.

+1

Superb post that.

These fucking celebrity types and men in power who treat women like this and then it just creates more distrust and fear from women towards men. It just fucks the mating/dating game up even more than it already is. We have men and women isolated and dying of loneliness and a big part i believe in the increase in mental health problems.

I feel all genders are yearning for a connection and the culture has become too tribal to have a honest discourse so people just go to there own little echo chamber on the internet which is were the grifters are making a fortune by telling people what they want to hear.

I didnt watch the Brand doc on Saturday but i read the Times story which someone linked on this thread. It was horrific reading and i didnt have the stomach to watch the Dispatches. I commend the victims for being so brave in coming forward.

Reply #429 on: Yesterday at 09:41:23 pm
Quote from: Ziltoid on Yesterday at 02:36:33 pm
Mate sent me this last night from author Michael Marshall Smith - don't think he's posted it on here.

https://michaelmarshallsmith.substack.com/p/the-vile-leading-the-lost

Thanks for that. Good piece of writing and i agree with more or less all of it.
Reply #430 on: Yesterday at 11:00:17 pm
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 11:43:19 am
There must be a lot of other "laddish" 2000's celebrities shitting themselves this week as well. The culture looks absolutely tragic when you look back on it now.

I think every generation will have to look at their actions further down the road n wonder a little. What was deemed OK in the 50s n 60s was frowned upon, likewise 20 years ago and today's generation will have their time too. I can only imagine how many screen shots will pop up in newspapers over the coming years when the current teenagers become adult celebrities.

I never liked Brand but do wonder how this all didn't crop up during the Me Too posts a couple of years ago.
Reply #431 on: Yesterday at 11:40:00 pm
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 11:00:17 pm
I think every generation will have to look at their actions further down the road n wonder a little. What was deemed OK in the 50s n 60s was frowned upon, likewise 20 years ago and today's generation will have their time too. I can only imagine how many screen shots will pop up in newspapers over the coming years when the current teenagers become adult celebrities.

I never liked Brand but do wonder how this all didn't crop up during the Me Too posts a couple of years ago.

Me Too helped some women to speak out but that doesn't mean that every famous / powerful person who's done these things was exposed. The women involved would still have had their own personal reasons for not speaking out, which may have included legal threats. There will be a lot more of these kind of stories about other celebrities, I suspect.
Reply #432 on: Yesterday at 11:48:55 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 05:14:04 pm
Superb piece of writing.

The writer forgets that he WAS a 'sexy guy' tho. Come on. He was! An opinion piece that just ignores that Russell Brand WAS sexy. He had long hair and was called Russell and he was up for it and he was gonna challenge everyfink yeah?

edit: Replace WAS for IS
Reply #433 on: Yesterday at 11:53:24 pm
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 11:00:17 pm
I never liked Brand but do wonder how this all didn't crop up during the Me Too posts a couple of years ago.

These allegations have been around since the mid-2000s and Brand's had the alleged victims silenced several times already. I guess that's why it didn't emerge in the main "me too" era.
Reply #434 on: Today at 12:06:25 am
Yeah, everyone has pretty much said Brand's lawyers were very procative with this kind of thing. The other part people need to keep in mind is that the victims almost certainly didn't know each other and would have probably worked in a similar industry or proximity to him, which is why they met him in the first place.

Basically, you can't underestimate how difficult it is for a victim to come forward in those circumstances. Maybe it was a one time thing and not a pattern of behaviour as far as they know, maybe everyone was drunk/high and the instance it gets to that point his lawyers paint you as a wreckhead who didn't know what was going on. That leads to no one in your industry wanting to hire you anymore - if his lawyers don't follow through on the threat to sue you into destitution.

It may not be by design but it is how the entertainment industry works in practice, and not only entertainment. Look how many MPs are 'under investigation' right now for cases we've heard absolutely nothing about.
Reply #435 on: Today at 12:19:55 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 12:06:25 am
Yeah, everyone has pretty much said Brand's lawyers were very procative with this kind of thing. The other part people need to keep in mind is that the victims almost certainly didn't know each other and would have probably worked in a similar industry or proximity to him, which is why they met him in the first place.

Basically, you can't underestimate how difficult it is for a victim to come forward in those circumstances. Maybe it was a one time thing and not a pattern of behaviour as far as they know, maybe everyone was drunk/high and the instance it gets to that point his lawyers paint you as a wreckhead who didn't know what was going on. That leads to no one in your industry wanting to hire you anymore - if his lawyers don't follow through on the threat to sue you into destitution.

It may not be by design but it is how the entertainment industry works in practice, and not only entertainment. Look how many MPs are 'under investigation' right now for cases we've heard absolutely nothing about.

He met the 16 year old when she was out shopping and went through her bags rating her purchases.

He then sent taxis to pick her up from school. He was 31 at the time.

Money equals power with these c*nts. Send a a flimsy threat from lawyers and most people back away as they havent got the means to fit it.
Reply #436 on: Today at 12:45:19 pm
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 06:25:20 pm
I think it was just more publicised and celebrated in the media in the 00s than in previous decades, and was presented as a lifestyle that ordinary people could aspire to.
Have you seen what the rock/filmstars of the 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s were like? Every generation things their problems are worse than the previous generation.
Reply #437 on: Today at 01:06:02 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:03:23 am
Would be amazed if he ends up behind bars.  Think he'll just be cancelled but nothing will stick if it ever gets as far as court.  These things never seem to.

I think you're right, but the text messages are quite damming
Reply #438 on: Today at 02:48:00 pm
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 12:45:19 pm
Have you seen what the rock/filmstars of the 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s were like? Every generation things their problems are worse than the previous generation.

What I meant was, in that decade it was just more publicised and plastered all over the media and online to an extent that it wasn't previously. And by then it was more than just glamourous rock stars and film stars living that lifestyle, it was all kinds of z-list celebrities, many of whom were just famous for being famous. It was more public and I think more ordinary people felt they could be a part of that lifestyle.
Reply #439 on: Today at 02:56:49 pm
Quote from: Ziltoid on Yesterday at 02:36:33 pm
Mate sent me this last night from author Michael Marshall Smith - don't think he's posted it on here.

https://michaelmarshallsmith.substack.com/p/the-vile-leading-the-lost


That's genuinely superb in terms of setting it all down in a simple fashion.

Thanks for the link
