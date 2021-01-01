« previous next »
YouTube have suspended his monetisation from his videos.
9 Posts Above.
There must be a lot of other "laddish" 2000's celebrities shitting themselves this week as well. The culture looks absolutely tragic when you look back on it now.
There must be a lot of other "laddish" 2000's celebrities shitting themselves this week as well. The culture looks absolutely tragic when you look back on it now.

Quote
The nasty noughties: Russell Brand and the era of sadistic tabloid misogyny

https://www.theguardian.com/culture/2023/sep/18/the-nasty-noughties-russell-brand-and-the-era-of-sadistic-tabloid-misogyny
Not sure how specific it is to the 00s to be honest. There have been decades of musicians and celebrities behaving like pricks, abusing their power, etc.
At the end of that Guardian article is a chilling fact:

Quote
For the first time, in surveys about social attitudes, the youngest cohort surveyed have significantly more extreme misogynist attitudes than the oldest

Shitbags like Tate and how they exploit social media, along with the type of porn that is endemic on free sites, has created a growing group of boys and young men with worryingly unhealthy views about girls/women. That the 'dating game' has become an obstacle course further sends some down that path.

It seems to have become more accepted and even celebrated around 20 years ago though. Some people seem to have become famous for their public behaviour and not for having any sort of talent. Look at some of the reality TV stars for example. It wasn't right when you look back at it.

I mean, George Galloway acting like a cat on TV. Is that entertainment we should have been embracing?
Shitbags like Tate and how they exploit social media, along with the type of porn that is endemic on free sites, has created a growing group of boys and young men with worryingly unhealthy views about girls/women. That the 'dating game' has become an obstacle course further sends some down that path.

I think there is the:

Oldies - Typical old school male/female roles and responsibilities and home and work.
Middles - The Sean Lock crew of "I'm a parent and I hope my child never brings that home".
Young-Uns - The Tater-tots who view the world and relationships through the lens of online porn.

No, he just groomed a schoolgirl. She is apparently working in the media now, Alice but that'd obviously not her real name.

Google had better have stopped paying him from the moment he put out his "I did nothing wrong" video.
Yeah you can go all the way back to the 50's & then some.
If this is true, that younger cohort will have decades of unhappiness and depression ahead of them if they have this 'pornified' view of what relationships are like. They'll all be hooked on their smartphones at any rate too.
K'nell, didn't see that, so he is being accused of child abuse then.

Think most companies will have cut him off at this point, probably be a lot more to follow.
She was 16.
This is true but it isn't just that. Centre-left media outlets like the Guardian tend to present the world as one where men intrinsically mistreat women, are inherently in a position of privilege and need to change everything they do, think and enjoy. That is not realistically going to resonate with most young men, who are socially awkward at that age, have no power in society and see girls holding all the cards when it comes to romance (from their point of view), outperforming them at school and being celebrated in culture simply for being themselves*, while the only time boys are ever spoken about is as a problem. Something that has very much crossed over into popular culture by the way, especially Gen Z culture.

People like Tate succeed because they say outrageous things to get attention and then speak to that feeling of alienation their audience feels. Those young men aren't going to look for understanding from people who tell them they need to stop whining about their problems because everything is the fault of the patriarchy (we're at the point where Andrea Dworkin of all people is being dragged back into the feminist mainstream FFS), and they aren't going to stop watching porn when it's the only access they have to anything sexual.

Ultimately, it makes it incredibly easy to say: "It's not your fault. The feminists hate you. Women hate you. They always will. You can't have a real relationship with them. The only way to get what you want is to dominate them and show them who's boss". The situation is the sexual equivalent of Donald Trump, who most progressives still don't understand because they refuse to even engage with the basic reality of his appeal. It's just a recipe for making everyone miserable.

None of this has anything much to do with Russell Brand, I just thought it was an interesting tangent.

*Even though that notion of being yourself tends to always be tied to consumer goods and selfish individualism, though that's probably a discussion for another time.
Which in many cases is true, it's not as bad as decades previous as they're being called out and shamed, so what's the problem ?
I don't know if you're being deliberately obtuse. You think every interaction between a man and a woman all over the world involves the man having the power? Or that men always mistreat women in relationships? If the answer is no, what are you disagreeing with? I never suggested there isn't a power imbalance in general or that it doesn't need to be corrected.
This is true but it isn't just that. Centre-left media outlets like the Guardian tend to present the world as one where men intrinsically mistreat women, are inherently in a position of privilege and need to change everything they do, think and enjoy. That is not realistically going to resonate with most young men, who are socially awkward at that age, have no power in society and see girls holding all the cards when it comes to romance (from their point of view), outperforming them at school and being celebrated in culture simply for being themselves*, while the only time boys are ever spoken about is as a problem. Something that has very much crossed over into popular culture by the way, especially Gen Z culture.

People like Tate succeed because they say outrageous things to get attention and then speak to that feeling of alienation their audience feels. Those young men aren't going to look for understanding from people who tell them they need to stop whining about their problems because everything is the fault of the patriarchy (we're at the point where Andrea Dworkin of all people is being dragged back into the feminist mainstream FFS), and they aren't going to stop watching porn when it's the only access they have to anything sexual.

Ultimately, it makes it incredibly easy to say: "It's not your fault. The feminists hate you. Women hate you. They always will. You can't have a real relationship with them. The only way to get what you want is to dominate them and show them who's boss". The situation is the sexual equivalent of Donald Trump, who most progressives still don't understand because they refuse to even engage with the basic reality of his appeal. It's just a recipe for making everyone miserable.

None of this has anything much to do with Russell Brand, I just thought it was an interesting tangent.

*Even though that notion of being yourself tends to always be tied to consumer goods and selfish individualism, though that's probably a discussion for another time.


Thank you. I found your post to be brilliant, and puts into words some notions I struggled to communicate. Agree with all that you've said.
I don't get how anyone can say what happened in the Noughties was any different to fame in any other people. Famous people have always drunk loads, been fame hungry, done loads of drugs and tried to sleep with as many people as possible.
Mate sent me this last night from author Michael Marshall Smith - don't think he's posted it on here.

https://michaelmarshallsmith.substack.com/p/the-vile-leading-the-lost

Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 01:17:41 pm
This is true but it isn't just that. Centre-left media outlets like the Guardian tend to present the world as one where men intrinsically mistreat women, are inherently in a position of privilege and need to change everything they do, think and enjoy. That is not realistically going to resonate with most young men, who are socially awkward at that age, have no power in society and see girls holding all the cards when it comes to romance (from their point of view), outperforming them at school and being celebrated in culture simply for being themselves*, while the only time boys are ever spoken about is as a problem. Something that has very much crossed over into popular culture by the way, especially Gen Z culture.

People like Tate succeed because they say outrageous things to get attention and then speak to that feeling of alienation their audience feels. Those young men aren't going to look for understanding from people who tell them they need to stop whining about their problems because everything is the fault of the patriarchy (we're at the point where Andrea Dworkin of all people is being dragged back into the feminist mainstream FFS), and they aren't going to stop watching porn when it's the only access they have to anything sexual.

Ultimately, it makes it incredibly easy to say: "It's not your fault. The feminists hate you. Women hate you. They always will. You can't have a real relationship with them. The only way to get what you want is to dominate them and show them who's boss". The situation is the sexual equivalent of Donald Trump, who most progressives still don't understand because they refuse to even engage with the basic reality of his appeal. It's just a recipe for making everyone miserable.

None of this has anything much to do with Russell Brand, I just thought it was an interesting tangent.

*Even though that notion of being yourself tends to always be tied to consumer goods and selfish individualism, though that's probably a discussion for another time.

There's nothing more alienating for young men than this message. It means no real connection, no respect, no love. It effectively compounds the problem. The whole manosphere is a disaster for younger generations - I remember watching a programme on Channel 4 in which a young man was scared of talking to women because of the way women were portrayed in these groups (manipulative, lying, etc.). It's so grim, and the frustrating thing is that there are great role models out there who somehow get lost in all of this, in part due to algorithms that push more and more extreme content such as on YouTube. Then there's all the porn and the harm that that's causing.
