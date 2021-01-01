Shitbags like Tate and how they exploit social media, along with the type of porn that is endemic on free sites, has created a growing group of boys and young men with worryingly unhealthy views about girls/women. That the 'dating game' has become an obstacle course further sends some down that path.

This is true but it isn't just that. Centre-left media outlets like the Guardian tend to present the world as one where men intrinsically mistreat women, are inherently in a position of privilege and need to change everything they do, think and enjoy. That is not realistically going to resonate with most young men, who are socially awkward at that age, have no power in society and see girls holding all the cards when it comes to romance (from their point of view), outperforming them at school and being celebrated in culture simply for being themselves*, while the only time boys are ever spoken about is as a problem. Something that has very much crossed over into popular culture by the way, especially Gen Z culture.People like Tate succeed because they say outrageous things to get attention and then speak to that feeling of alienation their audience feels. Those young men aren't going to look for understanding from people who tell them they need to stop whining about their problems because everything is the fault of the patriarchy (we're at the point where Andrea Dworkin of all people is being dragged back into the feminist mainstream FFS), and they aren't going to stop watching porn when it's the only access they have to anything sexual.Ultimately, it makes it incredibly easy to say: "It's not your fault. The feminists hate you. Women hate you. They always will. You can't have a real relationship with them. The only way to get what you want is to dominate them and show them who's boss". The situation is the sexual equivalent of Donald Trump, who most progressives still don't understand because they refuse to even engage with the basic reality of his appeal. It's just a recipe for making everyone miserable.None of this has anything much to do with Russell Brand, I just thought it was an interesting tangent.*Even though that notion of being yourself tends to always be tied to consumer goods and selfish individualism, though that's probably a discussion for another time.