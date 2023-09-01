Used to listen to his radio shows over and over again up until a few years ago when I'd finally exhausted them, never really cared for any of his other stuff. While it's a shame to hear about all this, it's not exactly hard to believe. I imagine it's not a giant leap to go from famous sex addict to sexual abuser who thinks they can get away with anything.



The Trevor Lock story always seemed odd to me, with the very vague reports and the way he left the show and was basically never mentioned again, with these allegations I wonder if Brand was more involved than it seemed at the time. Tough to believe that there was anyone in his inner circle who didn't know what he was up to, which raises questions over Noel Gallagher and Matt Morgan as well for me even if they weren't personally involved. Shame on a personal level there because I always thought of Matt in particular as being somewhat seperate from Brand's decline into right-wing conspiracist guru and felt he made the radio show good by being the one who Brand could bounce off of, but the lot of them can get to fuck really.



Just have to hope that this makes it to court and that if irrefutable evidence exists, it surfaces. His career will easily recover, if it even takes a short-term hit, given the state of his current fanbase and the niche he's carved out for himself, so it'll either be prison or essentially bad PR.