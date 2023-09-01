« previous next »
Author Topic: Russell Brand  (Read 29091 times)

Offline Dull Tools

Re: Russell Brand
« Reply #360 on: Yesterday at 03:10:37 pm »
It has been interesting seeing this all play out as I have known it has been coming for a while. First time I have ever had inside information that something like this was going to drop before it did.

So odd that this sort of information comes out from the media in the form of a documentary with a coordinated drop date across multiple platforms rather than through a police statement.

Haven't watched the documentary and not looking forward to doing so.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Russell Brand
« Reply #361 on: Yesterday at 03:38:28 pm »
https://deadline.com/2023/09/russell-brand-roast-battle-uk-katherine-ryan-1235549112/

Katherine Ryan obviously made reference to him a few years ago, seems her calling him a predator to his face was during a comedy sketch on this show, which obviously did not air
Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: Russell Brand
« Reply #362 on: Yesterday at 03:44:19 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 03:38:28 pm
https://deadline.com/2023/09/russell-brand-roast-battle-uk-katherine-ryan-1235549112/

Katherine Ryan obviously made reference to him a few years ago, seems her calling him a predator to his face was during a comedy sketch on this show, which obviously did not air

Louis Theroux had an episode where he spent a couple of days with Ryan, she alluded to a sexual predator working on panel shows then.
Offline Nitramdorf

Re: Russell Brand
« Reply #363 on: Yesterday at 03:59:24 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 03:44:19 pm
Louis Theroux had an episode where he spent a couple of days with Ryan, she alluded to a sexual predator working on panel shows then.

Yes, and surprise surprise she was getting shit for it yesterday online.
Offline rowan_d

Re: Russell Brand
« Reply #364 on: Yesterday at 04:03:16 pm »
Used to listen to his radio shows over and over again up until a few years ago when I'd finally exhausted them, never really cared for any of his other stuff. While it's a shame to hear about all this, it's not exactly hard to believe. I imagine it's not a giant leap to go from famous sex addict to sexual abuser who thinks they can get away with anything.

The Trevor Lock story always seemed odd to me, with the very vague reports and the way he left the show and was basically never mentioned again, with these allegations I wonder if Brand was more involved than it seemed at the time. Tough to believe that there was anyone in his inner circle who didn't know what he was up to, which raises questions over Noel Gallagher and Matt Morgan as well for me even if they weren't personally involved. Shame on a personal level there because I always thought of Matt in particular as being somewhat seperate from Brand's decline into right-wing conspiracist guru and felt he made the radio show good by being the one who Brand could bounce off of, but the lot of them can get to fuck really.

Just have to hope that this makes it to court and that if irrefutable evidence exists, it surfaces. His career will easily recover, if it even takes a short-term hit, given the state of his current fanbase and the niche he's carved out for himself, so it'll either be prison or essentially bad PR.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:05:18 pm by rowan_d »
Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: Russell Brand
« Reply #365 on: Yesterday at 04:05:00 pm »
The Police have received a report of alleged sexual assault now.
Online Nick110581

Re: Russell Brand
« Reply #366 on: Yesterday at 05:33:46 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 04:05:00 pm
The Police have received a report of alleged sexual assault now.

His Tour been cancelled too.
Logged
Offline thejbs

Re: Russell Brand
« Reply #367 on: Yesterday at 06:39:53 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 05:33:46 pm
His Tour been cancelled too.

This is good. When Win butler was outed as a predator, the band kept the tour going with no refunds. I ended up binning 2 very expensive tickets.
Online Nick110581

Re: Russell Brand
« Reply #368 on: Yesterday at 08:00:13 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 06:39:53 pm
This is good. When Win butler was outed as a predator, the band kept the tour going with no refunds. I ended up binning 2 very expensive tickets.

Did anything happen about that ?
Logged
Online AndyInVA

Re: Russell Brand
« Reply #369 on: Yesterday at 08:01:08 pm »
I quite liked the guy since his BBC podcasts with Matt Morgan. He does seem pretty open and if all these allegations are after him going sober, its pretty serious stuff. Is this another open secret in the industry that never made the light of day is is it garbage. I agree though that seeing how someones life gets turned upside down with multiple media drops on one day. If its true then fair cop, if it is not true, then goodness its brutal.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Russell Brand
« Reply #370 on: Yesterday at 08:04:02 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 08:01:08 pm
I quite liked the guy since his BBC podcasts with Matt Morgan. He does seem pretty open and if all these allegations are after him going sober, its pretty serious stuff. Is this another open secret in the industry that never made the light of day is is it garbage. I agree though that seeing how someones life gets turned upside down with multiple media drops on one day. If its true then fair cop, if it is not true, then goodness its brutal.

It was enough for him to run away from tv gigs after Ryan destroyed him.
Logged
Offline Spezialo

Re: Russell Brand
« Reply #371 on: Yesterday at 08:04:44 pm »
So with all the women on this programme, can all this be used in court if it goes there? I mean, if they haven't been the police and just straight on the tele.
Offline Jm55

Re: Russell Brand
« Reply #372 on: Yesterday at 08:06:02 pm »
Ive always been a fan of Brands, Ive been to see him twice, thought Ponderland was fucking hillarious and being someone that has suffered with addiction on various forms myself Ive always been able to relate to that side of him (admittedly its never gone as far as heroin with me thankfully).

That said, the latest revelations are fairly damning and he seems totally unwilling to even admit to them let alone take any steps to repair the damage and serve his time, and, that being the case, its difficult to have any sympathy.

It seems that his schtick of being a recovered addict was really just a load of shit when in reality hes replaced one destructive issue which harms others with another, worse, one. Youd imagine that theyll now be others who come forward with similar as is often the case with these sorts of scenarios.
Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: Russell Brand
« Reply #373 on: Yesterday at 08:06:41 pm »
The Times and Dispatches investigation took four years and they spoke to hundreds of people and saw  hundreds of text messages.  I think its safe to say something extremely sinister went on.  Also it was an open secret, plenty of comedians have alluded to it, including one who who appeared on the program.
Online Buck Pete

Re: Russell Brand
« Reply #374 on: Yesterday at 08:29:38 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 08:06:02 pm


That said, the latest revelations are fairly damning and he seems totally unwilling to even admit to them let alone take any steps to repair the damage and serve his time, and, that being the case, its difficult to have any sympathy.


He may be a massive wrong en, but one thing he isnt, is stupid.

Hes not just going to admit to historical rapes and sexual assaults, apologise then go sit on the nonces wing for years.
Online Nick110581

Re: Russell Brand
« Reply #375 on: Yesterday at 08:45:14 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 08:29:38 pm
He may be a massive wrong en, but one thing he isnt, is stupid.

Hes not just going to admit to historical rapes and sexual assaults, apologise then go sit on the nonces wing for years.

Exactly.

His ego will drive a lot of this too. He is worth around £15 million so can use that money to silence a lot of this.

The Times stuff is pretty damning and that is only what they could publish so imagine there is a lot more to come out.
Logged
Online AndyInVA

Re: Russell Brand
« Reply #376 on: Yesterday at 09:11:35 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:45:14 pm
Exactly.

His ego will drive a lot of this too. He is worth around £15 million so can use that money to silence a lot of this.

The Times stuff is pretty damning and that is only what they could publish so imagine there is a lot more to come out.

The newspapers have gotten so much better about making the story drag on.

Relase the first bunch of it today.
There will be more unreleased stuff tomorrow.
And probably for the rest of the week.
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Russell Brand
« Reply #377 on: Yesterday at 09:27:28 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 09:11:35 pm
The newspapers have gotten so much better about making the story drag on.

Relase the first bunch of it today.
There will be more unreleased stuff tomorrow.
And probably for the rest of the week.
Yup. The Tories and the shit they got up to proves that. Just as they (Tories) thought the whole Dominic whathisface story was aboot to die, another bit would pop up. Same with all the partygate shite. As he/ they denied it and the story went cold theyd throw another bit up and itd all kick off again

Thers weay more to come from this
Logged
Online Nick110581

Re: Russell Brand
« Reply #378 on: Yesterday at 09:34:42 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 09:27:28 pm
Yup. The Tories and the shit they got up to proves that. Just as they (Tories) thought the whole Dominic whathisface story was aboot to die, another bit would pop up. Same with all the partygate shite. As he/ they denied it and the story went cold theyd throw another bit up and itd all kick off again

Thers weay more to come from this

I think there will some political pressure on the Met too.
Logged
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Russell Brand
« Reply #379 on: Yesterday at 09:39:35 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 09:11:35 pm
The newspapers have gotten so much better about making the story drag on.

Relase the first bunch of it today.
There will be more unreleased stuff tomorrow.
And probably for the rest of the week.

I'm sure he'll correct me if I'm wrong but I don't think that's what Nick meant.

It'll be headlines for as long as new victims come forward.

I see that the coward sacked his daily blag show off, with any luck it's because they've demonetised the pussy.
Logged
Online AndyInVA

Re: Russell Brand
« Reply #380 on: Yesterday at 09:41:48 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 09:27:28 pm
Yup. The Tories and the shit they got up to proves that. Just as they (Tories) thought the whole Dominic whathisface story was aboot to die, another bit would pop up. Same with all the partygate shite. As he/ they denied it and the story went cold theyd throw another bit up and itd all kick off again

Thers weay more to come from this

I couldnt remember which one was the mst brutal

It was Partygate, they had new revelations pretty every day with new names getting dragged in daily. It was great LOL.
Online Nick110581

Re: Russell Brand
« Reply #381 on: Yesterday at 09:47:21 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:39:35 pm
I'm sure he'll correct me if I'm wrong but I don't think that's what Nick meant.

It'll be headlines for as long as new victims come forward.

I see that the coward sacked his daily blag show off, with any luck it's because they've demonetised the pussy.


You are correct as I didn't mean that.

It is so hard for these stories to get published because of the laws. They interviewed hundreds of people so imagine there is stuff that is even worse that they couldn't publish for a variety of reasons.
Logged
Offline ianburns252

Re: Russell Brand
« Reply #382 on: Yesterday at 10:20:53 pm »
He was like a Jordan Peterson before Jordan Peterson was a thing - edgy, on the fringes, saying things that people didn't think he could say; a magnet for the disenfranchised and the uncool who saw him take the world by storm.

Like those before him, and surely those to come, he was attractive due to being anti-establishment and the public flocked to him because he was "one of the people"

Bollocks - fuck the prick! He manipulated and corrupted people using his fame and power for the only thing that mattered - him.

He knew the power he had, he knew what he was doing, and he deserves everything he is going to get from this
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Russell Brand
« Reply #383 on: Yesterday at 10:35:07 pm »
Logged
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Russell Brand
« Reply #384 on: Yesterday at 10:45:09 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Yesterday at 10:20:53 pm
He was like a Jordan Peterson before Jordan Peterson was a thing - edgy, on the fringes, saying things that people didn't think he could say; a magnet for the disenfranchised and the uncool who saw him take the world by storm.

I don't necessarily agree with that. He was absolutely the idea of what was cool and in at the time, when there was a rise of the indie rocker troubled/addicted, somewhat hedonistic and alternative star. The NME/Q magazine kind of star. The time of Channel 4 and E4 being edgy and pushing the boundaries of reality TV and Comedy, of ironic Sexist, racist, and homophobic jokes, of Heat and Loaded dropping all pretenses. Basically where you could be sleazy in a "clever" way, have a certain look and style and gimmick, and you'd be right in on the culture

There was a rather large circle of people in North London with the likes of Brand, The Libertines, Amy Whitehouse, Noel Fielding, Lily Allen, Razorlight, Kate Moss etc. It was a heavy party scene, and that was celebrated in the media as the image of cool.

So I wouldn't say at all he was a magnet for the disenfranchised and uncool, but rather the perfectly curated idea for a star in the mid to late 00's. He fed on that and was allowed to be what he was by higher ups in media circles. He wasn't the fringe he was right in the mainstream.
Offline ianburns252

Re: Russell Brand
« Reply #385 on: Yesterday at 10:48:35 pm »
Maybe it is my perception of the times but that was the era of "uncool" being cool if you get me. So people who weren't traditionally mainstream becoming desirable and that.

A lot of people I had grown up around who weren't part of the "in crowd" were attracted to him as he made that side of things (the punky/rocky look, slightly effeminate in a masculine way, bit counter culture) popular
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Russell Brand
« Reply #386 on: Yesterday at 11:00:46 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Yesterday at 10:48:35 pm
Maybe it is my perception of the times but that was the era of "uncool" being cool if you get me. So people who weren't traditionally mainstream becoming desirable and that.

A lot of people I had grown up around who weren't part of the "in crowd" were attracted to him as he made that side of things (the punky/rocky look, slightly effeminate in a masculine way, bit counter culture) popular

I think that was more down to the idea of counter culture becoming the culture. I know among my perception of the time, the whole vibe/scene was popular among the indie crowd. The type who were against what popular was traditionally popular when they were growing up in the 90's, but among their age group were basically what cool was. Mainstream by going against the "mainstream". Counter culture and rebelling against the set norms from the 90's was what was cool for 15-20 year olds at the time.

In my experience it was the dudes who used to sneak smokes and lunch break at school and have all these house parties, cool in their own circle. Some cross section with the goths and emo's too, but generally more mainstream and cool.

In any case, I very much remember a big enough scene at the time to cultivate and protect someone like Brand as a star, which largely seemed to allow him to get away with it
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Russell Brand
« Reply #387 on: Today at 12:31:58 am »
Of course back in 2014 the extremely talented Sean Lock nailed him perfectly.

Quote
Lock, who died in 2021 at the age of 58, is seen discussing Brand in the wake of the comedians controversial comments about voting. In October 2013, Brand had urged people not to vote during an interview with Newsnights Jeremy Paxman.

Speaking on 8 Out of 10 Cats, Lock says: The main problem now is that people get the politicians they deserve, because they dont take any interest in politics. And [Brand] saying to people who are disaffected already, and arent engaged with the political process, Dont vote, is the most moronic, self-serving, pathetic bit of attention-seeking w***.

He continues: Probably the reason I hate him so much is because Im a dad, and Ive got this fear that my daughters will bring someone like that home.

Lock then proceeds to do an impression of Brand, waving his hand in the air and saying, Such a pleasure to be in your charming abode.

https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/tv/news/russell-brand-sean-lock-video-watch-b2413594.html

https://x.com/mrdavemacleod/status/1703732211734794343?s=20
Logged
Offline Statto Red

Re: Russell Brand
« Reply #388 on: Today at 12:45:12 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:31:58 am
Of course back in 2014 the extremely talented Sean Lock nailed him perfectly.

Here's the full video of Lock on Brand on youtube.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7sEanhc3-dY

 
Logged
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Russell Brand
« Reply #389 on: Today at 01:07:01 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 12:45:12 am
Here's the full video of Lock on Brand on youtube.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7sEanhc3-dY

Thanks for that.
Logged
Offline Bioluminescence

Re: Russell Brand
« Reply #390 on: Today at 08:20:34 am »
This is a good column by Marina Hyde about what she, we in fact, got wrong at the time of Sachsgate - The brave victims of Russell Brands misogyny deserve full support. This time, lets get it right.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Russell Brand
« Reply #391 on: Today at 08:32:27 am »
He's had his Tube tied.

Quote
YouTube suspends Russell Brands revenues from his channel
Google-owned company says move is due to it violating our creator responsibility policy

YouTube has suspended Russell Brands revenues from his channel on the platform following allegations of rape and sexual assault in a massive hit to his finances.

The video-sharing and social media site said it had suspended Brands channel from the YouTube partner program after serious allegations against him, meaning his videos are no longer able to monetise on the platform.

The 48-year-old comedian and actor has been accused of rape, assault and emotional abuse between 2006 and 2013, when he was at the height of his fame working for the BBC, Channel 4 and starring in Hollywood films. He denies the allegations, saying all his relationships were consensual.

The Met police said on Monday it had received an allegation of sexual assault in Soho, central London, in 2003. It added that as yet no investigation had been launched.

A spokesperson for YouTube said: We have suspended monetisation on Russell Brands channel for violating our creator responsibility policy. If a creators off-platform behaviour harms our users, employees or ecosystem, we take action to protect the community.

Industry experts have estimated Brand probably makes between £2,000 to £4,000 per video, which,, based on five videos a week, could produce close to £1m a year.

YouTubes creator responsibility guidelines state that if a creators off-platform behaviour harms users, employees, or ecosystem, the platform may take action to protect our community, including by suspending monetisation.

When a creator is suspended from the YouTube partner program, they are prohibited from using a new or alternate channel to circumvent our enforcement decision.

https://www.theguardian.com/culture/2023/sep/19/youtube-suspends-russell-brand-revenues-channel
« Last Edit: Today at 08:37:43 am by BarryCrocker »
Logged
Online Nick110581

Re: Russell Brand
« Reply #392 on: Today at 08:35:35 am »
Logged
Offline Bioluminescence

Re: Russell Brand
« Reply #393 on: Today at 08:49:28 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 10:35:07 pm
https://twitter.com/becboynton/status/1703578317553578205

Nails it.

Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:32:27 am
He's had his Tube tied.


Good, it's a start. I expect his followers will now claim this is part of the vast MSM conspiracy to silence him.
Online Andy82lfc

Re: Russell Brand
« Reply #394 on: Today at 09:43:08 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 08:29:38 pm
He may be a massive wrong en, but one thing he isnt, is stupid.

Hes not just going to admit to historical rapes and sexual assaults, apologise then go sit on the nonces wing for years.

I seemed to have missed all that part (need to catch up on most of this), what were the allegations that he's abused children?
Online Buck Pete

Re: Russell Brand
« Reply #395 on: Today at 10:01:27 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 09:43:08 am
I seemed to have missed all that part (need to catch up on most of this), what were the allegations that he's abused children?

Not just paedos on the protective wing mate.

If he goes to jail do you thing he'll be wandering around Gen pop regaling his fellow prisoners with tales from his book wooky :)
Online tubby

Re: Russell Brand
« Reply #396 on: Today at 10:03:23 am »
Would be amazed if he ends up behind bars.  Think he'll just be cancelled but nothing will stick if it ever gets as far as court.  These things never seem to.
Logged
