He was like a Jordan Peterson before Jordan Peterson was a thing - edgy, on the fringes, saying things that people didn't think he could say; a magnet for the disenfranchised and the uncool who saw him take the world by storm.
I don't necessarily agree with that. He was absolutely the idea of what was cool and in at the time, when there was a rise of the indie rocker troubled/addicted, somewhat hedonistic and alternative star. The NME/Q magazine kind of star. The time of Channel 4 and E4 being edgy and pushing the boundaries of reality TV and Comedy, of ironic Sexist, racist, and homophobic jokes, of Heat and Loaded dropping all pretenses. Basically where you could be sleazy in a "clever" way, have a certain look and style and gimmick, and you'd be right in on the culture
There was a rather large circle of people in North London with the likes of Brand, The Libertines, Amy Whitehouse, Noel Fielding, Lily Allen, Razorlight, Kate Moss etc. It was a heavy party scene, and that was celebrated in the media as the image of cool.
So I wouldn't say at all he was a magnet for the disenfranchised and uncool, but rather the perfectly curated idea for a star in the mid to late 00's. He fed on that and was allowed to be what he was by higher ups in media circles. He wasn't the fringe he was right in the mainstream.