Author Topic: Russell Brand  (Read 27642 times)

Offline Alan_X

Re: Russell Brand
« Reply #320 on: Yesterday at 02:40:07 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 02:05:05 pm
I don't think it's very likely at all that Clarke will get a massive payout. There wasn't sufficient evidence to pursue a criminal case, but that doesn't mean what the Guardian wrote was false. Clarke even gave the 'I'm sorry if my behaviour...' defence, which would attest to some truth in what the 20 women were saying.

Criminal cases are beyond reasonable doubt. The defamation suit is a civil case where it’s decided on balance of probabilities, a far lower bar. Clarke may get something but it’s far from guaranteed.

Brand is a self-confessed “sex-addict” who has molested women on screen and admitted to inappropriate behaviour. If part of your stage act is describing wanting to push your cock so far down a woman’s throat it makes her mascara run I’m not sure what reputational damage he is going to claim.
Offline mattD

Re: Russell Brand
« Reply #321 on: Yesterday at 03:07:50 pm »
He was repulsive and vile from the very start. His comedy was aways unpleasant and sleazy, and it was always an uneasy watch. Yet if you said anything against it you were considered a prude. And it's always depressing to hear the rebuttal to that, the 'lads will be lads' argument and that men are not allowed to be men anymore. Who said that? Men can be men all they want, there's still a difference between being a man and a sleazy creep.

The mid 2000s seems a very long time ago now, it seemed to really indulge in such tawdry celebrities and shock value. Ironically Channel 4 played a big part in that too. The MeToo movement has done so much good, even today's comedians are nothing like Brand.

I hope his career utterly crashes and burns from here on. And his celeb lapdog pals like Noel Gallagher, David Walliams and Jonathan Ross have a lot to answer for.
Offline thejbs

Re: Russell Brand
« Reply #322 on: Yesterday at 03:34:20 pm »
Tried to watch dispatches. Had to switch off pretty quickly.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Russell Brand
« Reply #323 on: Yesterday at 04:20:08 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 03:34:20 pm
Tried to watch dispatches. Had to switch off pretty quickly.
Why?
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: Russell Brand
« Reply #324 on: Yesterday at 04:50:22 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 02:18:03 pm
And saying that the women are lying. If the Guardian have done their job properly and got water tight evidence from the women theyll be fine.

If they havent theyre stuffed.

How can they get watertight evidence without some sort of video recording?

This is the problem- how do you 'prove' something like this? A lot of women in simular situations won't have the chance to get out a phone or something to record.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Russell Brand
« Reply #325 on: Yesterday at 05:25:03 pm »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Yesterday at 02:26:31 pm
Bit disappointed with Dispatches to be honest as they said the programme was about a comedian
One thing I noticed when watching Dispatches last night was just how desperately unfunny and creepy Brand was.

He also seemed to have stolen most of his mannerisms off Kenny Everett.

Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Russell Brand
« Reply #326 on: Yesterday at 06:39:28 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 04:50:22 pm
How can they get watertight evidence without some sort of video recording?

This is the problem- how do you 'prove' something like this? A lot of women in simular situations won't have the chance to get out a phone or something to record.

The evidence wont need to be at the level for criminal proceedings but detailed statements from the victims and any witnesses and the judge would need to decide whether the witnesses were credible or not.

C4 and the Times seem to have done a thorough job investigating Brand. Remains to see if the Guardian have done the same.
Offline thejbs

Re: Russell Brand
« Reply #327 on: Yesterday at 06:54:35 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 04:20:08 pm
Why?

Because I found the womens accounts harrowing and difficult to listen to. Nor do I need to hear them. Same as the greenwood stuff.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Russell Brand
« Reply #328 on: Yesterday at 07:42:35 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 06:54:35 pm
Because I found the womens accounts harrowing and difficult to listen to. Nor do I need to hear them. Same as the greenwood stuff.
Yeah. Thought it might be that it wasnt easy to watch
Offline Bioluminescence

Re: Russell Brand
« Reply #329 on: Yesterday at 07:42:49 pm »
I haven't watched Dispatches and I'm not sure I will, either. I saw a video of the "joke" that Alan mentions and my reaction then tells me that I should probably stay away. I hope the women involved find some peace, or even better, justice.
Online Fruity

Re: Russell Brand
« Reply #330 on: Yesterday at 09:07:55 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 02:44:28 am
I never liked Brand much and none of this is especially shocking - that whole mid-to-late 2000's era, where the media were glamourising people like him, Pete Doherty, Amy Winehouse* and Lindsay Lohan, left a bad taste in the mouth at the time and it really hasn't aged well. It's amazing to me that Doherty in particular has never been publicly taken down for what was happening behind the scenes at that time.

Havig said that, I thought it was interesting that Dispatches almost seemed to take pains to avoid stating the obvious: that Brand was attractive, charismatic and famous, and that women were throwing themselves at him the more he flaunted his sexuality in public. It's easy to forget (and it was ignored in the show) but even Brand's ascent from E4 presenter to the A-list was due to him dating Kate Moss when she was at the peak of her fame and tabloid notoriety.

None of that excuses the non-consensual episodes, more stories of which will surely come into the open now, but it's undeniable that Brand's comedy was seen as fun and exciting at the time. Using it as an extra layer of condemnation within the show didn't sit right with me, nor did the implication that promiscuous but consensual sex is predatory. It was pathetic seeing some of the same people who indulged him then shaking their heads and tutting in retrospect while saying they wished they'd acted differently, apparently unaware that Brand himself was operating under the same norms. This TV exec was complaining that he kept getting 'promoted' - it was people like her doing it!

Lastly, Brand is half right when he talks about this being a mainstream media campaign. But what he doesn't realise is that it was his value to the mainstream media at the time that protected him from the consequences of his actions, which are to some extent irrefutable. Kind of hard to argue away IM and text message evidence. If he hadn't been a mainstream media and entertainment figure he may well have been in jail by now.

*It's easy to forget all these years later but Winehouse was notorious for getting wasted and attacking people in public.

On top of that you have that scum rag that gave him the award of "Shagger of the year". Awarding him for his behaviour. The hypocrites will be saying something different tomorrow I'm sure.
Offline Peabee

Re: Russell Brand
« Reply #331 on: Today at 01:18:54 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 02:44:28 am
I never liked Brand much and none of this is especially shocking - that whole mid-to-late 2000's era, where the media were glamourising people like him, Pete Doherty, Amy Winehouse* and Lindsay Lohan, left a bad taste in the mouth at the time and it really hasn't aged well. It's amazing to me that Doherty in particular has never been publicly taken down for what was happening behind the scenes at that time.

Havig said that, I thought it was interesting that Dispatches almost seemed to take pains to avoid stating the obvious: that Brand was attractive, charismatic and famous, and that women were throwing themselves at him the more he flaunted his sexuality in public. It's easy to forget (and it was ignored in the show) but even Brand's ascent from E4 presenter to the A-list was due to him dating Kate Moss when she was at the peak of her fame and tabloid notoriety.

None of that excuses the non-consensual episodes, more stories of which will surely come into the open now, but it's undeniable that Brand's comedy was seen as fun and exciting at the time. Using it as an extra layer of condemnation within the show didn't sit right with me, nor did the implication that promiscuous but consensual sex is predatory. It was pathetic seeing some of the same people who indulged him then shaking their heads and tutting in retrospect while saying they wished they'd acted differently, apparently unaware that Brand himself was operating under the same norms. This TV exec was complaining that he kept getting 'promoted' - it was people like her doing it!

Lastly, Brand is half right when he talks about this being a mainstream media campaign. But what he doesn't realise is that it was his value to the mainstream media at the time that protected him from the consequences of his actions, which are to some extent irrefutable. Kind of hard to argue away IM and text message evidence. If he hadn't been a mainstream media and entertainment figure he may well have been in jail by now.

*It's easy to forget all these years later but Winehouse was notorious for getting wasted and attacking people in public.

What are you accusing Peter of here? Dont start being libellous by implying you know shit you know nothing about.

And Amy Winehouse being an alcoholic/addict with mental health issues is nothing comparable with Brand raping women.
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: Russell Brand
« Reply #332 on: Today at 07:04:21 am »
The Met police have released a statement asking victims of sexual assault/rape/coercive control to come forward irrespective of how old the alleged offences are so this has some way to go yet.  More women have come forward to The Times.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Russell Brand
« Reply #333 on: Today at 08:22:52 am »
I find it incredible how many in the conspiracy fringes of the media condemned the BBC for the way they dealt with Huw Edwards, yet are saying innocent until proven guilty now.

All of this is a sad reminder of how men treat women with disdain and how other men have just let it happen (and sadly I think were nearly all in that later category).  Theres plenty of reflecting to do
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Russell Brand
« Reply #334 on: Today at 08:24:29 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:22:52 am
I find it incredible how many in the conspiracy fringes of the media condemned the BBC for the way they dealt with Huw Edwards, yet are saying innocent until proven guilty now.

All of this is a sad reminder of how men treat women with disdain and how other men have just let it happen (and sadly I think were nearly all in that later category).  Theres plenty of reflecting to do

No agenda, they're just c*nts. 

Offline Clayton Bigsby

Re: Russell Brand
« Reply #335 on: Today at 08:27:18 am »
After Noel Clarke I want to see police involvement. That man's career is over and the police didn't even speak to him. Trail by media is wrong. Full stop. Don't matter how loathsome the accused is.

Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Russell Brand
« Reply #336 on: Today at 08:31:17 am »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 08:27:18 am
After Noel Clarke I want to see police involvement. That man's career is over and the police didn't even speak to him. Trail by media is wrong. Full stop. Don't matter how loathsome the accused is.

And Kevin Spacey was prosecuted and acquitted, as was Benjamin Mendy.

Proving serious sexual allegations to the criminal burden of proof is difficult, the media reporting a celeb is an arsehole is a different matter.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Russell Brand
« Reply #337 on: Today at 08:33:16 am »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 08:27:18 am
After Noel Clarke I want to see police involvement. That man's career is over and the police didn't even speak to him. Trail by media is wrong. Full stop. Don't matter how loathsome the accused is.


Investigative reporting is essential and something we'd all be worse off without.
Offline Clayton Bigsby

Re: Russell Brand
« Reply #338 on: Today at 08:33:56 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 08:31:17 am
And Kevin Spacey was prosecuted and acquitted, as was Benjamin Mendy.

Proving serious sexual allegations to the criminal burden of proof is difficult, the media reporting a celeb is an arsehole is a different matter.

Fair point well made
Offline JerseyKloppite

Re: Russell Brand
« Reply #339 on: Today at 08:37:39 am »
Ive deleted a few posts from a couple of pages back where other individuals were named. Please avoid this for libel reasons, we really dont want the site to be sued. Obviously the Brand stuff is now out in the open and discussion of what he did or didnt do is a matter of record.

From a personal perspective I find the whole thing unpleasant and depressing. Im happy to admit I enjoyed his standup (or at least significant elements of it) as a young man in the late 00s, not to mention that he seemed to have a redemption story which, if not exactly heartwarming, was a tale of overcoming drug addiction and then finding solace in a more settled domestic life after years of debauchery. He also seemed content to speak truth to power, challenge authority and support worth causes. Much of that positivity was starting to be undone by his most recent pursuits as a leader of anti-vaxxers and conspiracy nuts, but he was still an interesting character. That he has assaulted women in this way is horrendous, most significantly for the women involved of course, but in a broader way.

I found the documentary a difficult watch, for three reasons. Firstly and most notably because of the stark and brave accounts of the women involved, and I dont doubt therell be more who come forward now. Secondly, as someone who was a fan of Brand in the past, its always deeply uncomfortable to find someone youve seen gigging, whose book youve read, who youve laughed at on TV exposed as someone capable of such abhorrent behaviour.

Thirdly, as others on here have said, I did find elements of the editing of the program a bit problematic. A huge section of it focused on his time at Big Brother where no particularly significant criminal behaviour was alleged, though it tried hard to imply that his behaviour at the time crossed a moral threshold which made it unacceptable, it part to emphasise that he was simply a wrong un. Hes undoubtedly a narcissist arsehole who showed a depressingly throwaway attitude to women, but that could be applied to any number of artists who would sleep with fans or groupies after gigs. Also the inclusion of selected bits of his standup routine was somewhat disingenuous, you could take gags from any number of stand up sets out of context and cast significant aspersions on the comics.

My main objection to the above wasnt that it was unfair on Russel Brand, as he was given an opportunity to respond and participate but declined to do so. Its just that after watching the whole documentary I felt it was a bit of a mess in places, and spent more time trying to lambast broadcasters for not stopping behaviour that fell (at times) into the category of unpleasant rather than criminal or beyond reproach, than actually focusing on the detailed and very credible allegations of serious sexual assault. The result is a picture that is blurred and allows him wiggle room that he shouldnt have (Ive acknowledged being promiscuous, it was the broadcasters fault that they indulged me.. etc)

It will be interesting to see what happens from here. You feel for this to really have the teeth it deserves there needs to be a criminal prosecution or a civil suit. Otherwise as others have noted, the impact will probably be limited as hes already made his bed with an army of internet nutters wholl defend him aggressively without engaging meaningfully with any of the accusations.
Offline Clayton Bigsby

Re: Russell Brand
« Reply #340 on: Today at 08:37:49 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:33:16 am

Investigative reporting is essential and something we'd all be worse off without.

I'm not saying it isn't. I have heard murmurings about Brand before and I'm not in the media scene or anything like that. I could very well believe he is guilty as fuck. I still would like police to get involved. Thinngs have changed for me after after Noel Clarke

Offline Zlen

Re: Russell Brand
« Reply #341 on: Today at 08:41:16 am »
I watched the documentary yesterday. Have no real reference for Brand during his peak mainstream media days. Knew of his existence, but not much more.

Grooming of that 16 year old girl was the worst part for me, the drop off scene in the car she described was very difficult - because its probably the peak feeling of being a disposable fuck bag, not a person, that I can imagine.

Amount of institutional enabling he was given is also horrible. I would like to think it couldnt happen today, but that is probably wishful thinking. It all also feels very much like tip of the iceberg to me. The level of his ego, amount of readily available sex - its a recipe for a guy who simply does not know how to process when he is being told no.
Offline Bioluminescence

Re: Russell Brand
« Reply #342 on: Today at 08:49:32 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 07:04:21 am
The Met police have released a statement asking victims of sexual assault/rape/coercive control to come forward irrespective of how old the alleged offences are so this has some way to go yet.  More women have come forward to The Times.

I hope the police start to reflect on why women don't report to them in the first place. This is a big story so hopefully the victims will be treated with compassion and understanding, but that's not the experience of many victims. There's an awful lot of changes needed in the criminal justice system overall. But here's hoping, for these women at least.
Offline lionel_messias

Re: Russell Brand
« Reply #343 on: Today at 09:00:53 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 01:18:54 am
What are you accusing Peter of here? Dont start being libellous by implying you know shit you know nothing about.

And Amy Winehouse being an alcoholic/addict with mental health issues is nothing comparable with Brand raping women.

I read your comment and unfortunately skim read the post you were referring to. How weird and nasty was that post, to somehow inculcate Amy Winehouse in this story?

People are very strange and peculiarly vindictive on the internet, for no good reason.

I found Brand talentless from Day one on E4. To Americans, he must seem like some sort of Dick Van Dycke style parody of Britishness. He has obviously swallowed a dictionary and is "clever" with words but he has no obvious charm and shows that if you are loud and talk over people like a leery twat........sadly there is an audience for that nowadays.

Maybe those days are numbered though?
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: Russell Brand
« Reply #344 on: Today at 09:47:57 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 01:18:54 am
What are you accusing Peter of here? Dont start being libellous by implying you know shit you know nothing about.
I know someone who was an acquaintance of Doherty's and went to some of the house parties when he was inviting kids round after Babyshambles shows, I'll leave it at that. Maybe, if you believe someone 'knows nothing about' a subject, you shouldn't urge them to go into 'libellous' territory. Just a thought.

Quote from: Peabee on Today at 01:18:54 am
And Amy Winehouse being an alcoholic/addict with mental health issues is nothing comparable with Brand raping women.
Yeah, and Brand was a sex addict which was causing his behaviour, blah blah blah. Lots of people have alcohol, drug or mental health issues, they don't go around assaulting strangers on the regular. And if they do, they don't get lauded as rock n'roll icons for it, or for celebrating being unwilling to get the help that would stop that behaviour. I'm not even including her as a condemnation as such, simply an example of where the culture was at that time.
Offline John C

Re: Russell Brand
« Reply #345 on: Today at 09:48:20 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 08:37:39 am
From a personal perspective I find the whole thing unpleasant and depressing.
^ ^ ^
Great post JK.
Offline Qston

Re: Russell Brand
« Reply #346 on: Today at 09:56:24 am »
Bob Geldof had him pegged years ago. He nailed it in one word.

Genuinely never liked him and thought he wasn`t funny at all. His faux intellect because he can use a few verbal flourishes grated on me. He could say several sentences and not actually say anything at all. One of those people you want to say to "What does that actually mean ?"

Offline Bioluminescence

Re: Russell Brand
« Reply #347 on: Today at 10:17:44 am »
A lot of stuff resurfacing now. Dannii Minogue called him out in 2006, too - "He is completely crazy and a bit of a vile predator. I certainly dont think he has cured his sex addiction, thats for sure. He wouldnt take no for an answer. He always goes that step too far."

And this, from an interview with Piers Moron, also in 2006.



Edit: found on Hadley Freeman's Twitter account.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Russell Brand
« Reply #348 on: Today at 10:21:03 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 02:44:28 am
I never liked Brand much and none of this is especially shocking - that whole mid-to-late 2000's era, where the media were glamourising people like him, Pete Doherty, Amy Winehouse* and Lindsay Lohan, left a bad taste in the mouth at the time and it really hasn't aged well. It's amazing to me that Doherty in particular has never been publicly taken down for what was happening behind the scenes at that time.

There was so much shit allowed during that period that it will probably make the 70's look like mild in comparison. The advent of phone cameras, and SMS will bring so many people down it's not going to be funny.
Offline thejbs

Re: Russell Brand
« Reply #349 on: Today at 10:22:42 am »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 08:37:49 am
I'm not saying it isn't. I have heard murmurings about Brand before and I'm not in the media scene or anything like that. I could very well believe he is guilty as fuck. I still would like police to get involved. Thinngs have changed for me after after Noel Clarke

Noel Clarkes case wasnt brought to court through lack of evidence, but theres a litany of women (over 20, I believe) accusing him of sexual harassment and bullying. Maybe hes committed no crime, or at least one that the CPS can prosecute, but it doesnt paint a picture of a lovely innocent victim of the media.
Online meady1981

Re: Russell Brand
« Reply #350 on: Today at 10:49:39 am »
Some of my comments havent aged well in this thread.

Got to admit I have been an on and off fan of his throughout the years. Mainly around the radio show era and early podcasting. Never the TV persona.
I put him in the bracket of bit of a dick but his heart is in the right place. Ive listened to hundreds of hours of his audio stuff so you hear more of just banal day to day goings on away from the glossy over the top camera personality. I naturally (and looking back wrongly) steered clear of his womanising side which I found a bit gross and enjoyed his funny side, without questioning it properly other than oh - he's just a sex addict. I've met a few women who have slept with him over the years and just thought god, who hasn't.

I think its all very well pointing the finger at media corporations that enabled him, but the fact is that radio show, and his stand up was also adored by millions of people so I think greater society was just as guilty for enabling sexual promiscuity and hedonism around that time. It was the dirty come-down period from 'Brit pop'.

I hadn't seen any of his stand up, so that dispatches documentary was a bit of an eye opener and just vile. I'm saddened by it all to be honest. Sad for the women, sad that I now look back on the period when I was in my 20's, hanging out in Camden and being around people like him, Pete Doherty, TheMighty Boosh etc and probably realise it wasn't as fun and liberating as I found it then. I'm sad I liked the c*nt so much. Although the last few years of his online shtick had put me on that path anyway.

I don't think this will harm him one jot. We've already seen how much support he's got from his conspiracy fanbase on line.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Russell Brand
« Reply #351 on: Today at 11:37:19 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 01:18:54 am
What are you accusing Peter of here? Dont start being libellous by implying you know shit you know nothing about.


Yeah, it's not like he had someone thrown from a 1st floor balcony or anything, is it?

Offline Nick110581

Re: Russell Brand
« Reply #352 on: Today at 11:52:11 am »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 10:49:39 am
Some of my comments havent aged well in this thread.

Got to admit I have been an on and off fan of his throughout the years. Mainly around the radio show era and early podcasting. Never the TV persona.
I put him in the bracket of bit of a dick but his heart is in the right place. Ive listened to hundreds of hours of his audio stuff so you hear more of just banal day to day goings on away from the glossy over the top camera personality. I naturally (and looking back wrongly) steered clear of his womanising side which I found a bit gross and enjoyed his funny side, without questioning it properly other than oh - he's just a sex addict. I've met a few women who have slept with him over the years and just thought god, who hasn't.

I think its all very well pointing the finger at media corporations that enabled him, but the fact is that radio show, and his stand up was also adored by millions of people so I think greater society was just as guilty for enabling sexual promiscuity and hedonism around that time. It was the dirty come-down period from 'Brit pop'.

I hadn't seen any of his stand up, so that dispatches documentary was a bit of an eye opener and just vile. I'm saddened by it all to be honest. Sad for the women, sad that I now look back on the period when I was in my 20's, hanging out in Camden and being around people like him, Pete Doherty, TheMighty Boosh etc and probably realise it wasn't as fun and liberating as I found it then. I'm sad I liked the c*nt so much. Although the last few years of his online shtick had put me on that path anyway.

I don't think this will harm him one jot. We've already seen how much support he's got from his conspiracy fanbase on line.

Might harm him if hes charged.
Online PhilV

Re: Russell Brand
« Reply #353 on: Today at 12:17:11 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 11:39:02 am
I was quite surprised that Dispatches had the level of editorial independence that they could actually ask Channel Four for an explanation of events, it wasnt as if this was the broadcaster questioning Brand it was the program, it might be a small difference but I think its an important one.

As for Brand, well I hope his chickens come home to roost.  Bob Geldof described Brand best on last nights program.

What did he say?
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Russell Brand
« Reply #354 on: Today at 12:20:42 pm »
Quote from: PhilV on Today at 12:17:11 pm
What did he say?
Called him a C*nt.
Online PhilV

Re: Russell Brand
« Reply #355 on: Today at 12:43:02 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:20:42 pm
Called him a C*nt.

Legend.

I guess it must be difficult, to go against the grain in the celeb world where you can be cancelled from appearances that pay your way etc if you offend the wrong person/circles, so good to see Geldof and Dannii Minogue even back then calling him what he is.

I never got his appeal to be honest, the birds nest hair, skinny jeans rock type look and as many say, big word using but without actually saying anything vibe, he always came across like a creepy try hard, the "can I have a hug?" type... except for some reason some women fell for it and he thought he was entitled to them all.

Guys a scum either way, even if consensual and legal, him sleeping with a 16 year old girl when he was a 33 year old man says it all.
