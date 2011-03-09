Ive deleted a few posts from a couple of pages back where other individuals were named. Please avoid this for libel reasons, we really dont want the site to be sued. Obviously the Brand stuff is now out in the open and discussion of what he did or didnt do is a matter of record.



From a personal perspective I find the whole thing unpleasant and depressing. Im happy to admit I enjoyed his standup (or at least significant elements of it) as a young man in the late 00s, not to mention that he seemed to have a redemption story which, if not exactly heartwarming, was a tale of overcoming drug addiction and then finding solace in a more settled domestic life after years of debauchery. He also seemed content to speak truth to power, challenge authority and support worth causes. Much of that positivity was starting to be undone by his most recent pursuits as a leader of anti-vaxxers and conspiracy nuts, but he was still an interesting character. That he has assaulted women in this way is horrendous, most significantly for the women involved of course, but in a broader way.



I found the documentary a difficult watch, for three reasons. Firstly and most notably because of the stark and brave accounts of the women involved, and I dont doubt therell be more who come forward now. Secondly, as someone who was a fan of Brand in the past, its always deeply uncomfortable to find someone youve seen gigging, whose book youve read, who youve laughed at on TV exposed as someone capable of such abhorrent behaviour.



Thirdly, as others on here have said, I did find elements of the editing of the program a bit problematic. A huge section of it focused on his time at Big Brother where no particularly significant criminal behaviour was alleged, though it tried hard to imply that his behaviour at the time crossed a moral threshold which made it unacceptable, it part to emphasise that he was simply a wrong un. Hes undoubtedly a narcissist arsehole who showed a depressingly throwaway attitude to women, but that could be applied to any number of artists who would sleep with fans or groupies after gigs. Also the inclusion of selected bits of his standup routine was somewhat disingenuous, you could take gags from any number of stand up sets out of context and cast significant aspersions on the comics.



My main objection to the above wasnt that it was unfair on Russel Brand, as he was given an opportunity to respond and participate but declined to do so. Its just that after watching the whole documentary I felt it was a bit of a mess in places, and spent more time trying to lambast broadcasters for not stopping behaviour that fell (at times) into the category of unpleasant rather than criminal or beyond reproach, than actually focusing on the detailed and very credible allegations of serious sexual assault. The result is a picture that is blurred and allows him wiggle room that he shouldnt have (Ive acknowledged being promiscuous, it was the broadcasters fault that they indulged me.. etc)



It will be interesting to see what happens from here. You feel for this to really have the teeth it deserves there needs to be a criminal prosecution or a civil suit. Otherwise as others have noted, the impact will probably be limited as hes already made his bed with an army of internet nutters wholl defend him aggressively without engaging meaningfully with any of the accusations.