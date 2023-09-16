« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russell Brand  (Read 25435 times)

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,514
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russell Brand
« Reply #280 on: Yesterday at 10:32:29 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 10:25:59 pm
I remember when him and the Jonathan Ross were taken to task for the puerile gag of leaving a message on Andrew Sachs answerphone front Brand bragging about shagging Sachs granddaughter. Brands fringe bellends at that time tried to deflect the blame because Sachs was a racist because he played Manuel in Fawlty Towers.

that pathetic stunt with Ross was awful, just why would you?
that is not how real men behave.


Logged

Offline Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,883
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: Russell Brand
« Reply #281 on: Yesterday at 10:53:20 pm »
i'm sure he is a wrong'un but after watching dispatches I'm not sure about this trial by media.



Logged
alf a pound of braeburns!

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,945
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russell Brand
« Reply #282 on: Yesterday at 11:20:30 pm »
Quote from: Fruity on Yesterday at 10:53:20 pm
i'm sure he is a wrong'un but after watching dispatches I'm not sure about this trial by media.

He could have been a part of Dispatches but he ignored them and the papers, guessing he was hoping it would go away but they contacted him again, so he made his youtube video.

I've not watched the program yet though.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,959
  • Truthiness
Re: Russell Brand
« Reply #283 on: Yesterday at 11:25:22 pm »
Quote from: Fruity on Yesterday at 10:53:20 pm
i'm sure he is a wrong'un but after watching dispatches I'm not sure about this trial by media.




I loathe people who use the phrase trial by media about any sort of investigation broadcast on television or in newspapers.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,399
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Russell Brand
« Reply #284 on: Yesterday at 11:42:58 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 04:18:49 pm
Here's the Times article:

https://archive.ph/NwmVQ
These are very serious and obviously well researched allegations many backed by contemporaneous evidence

He has denied it, but his denials seem quite weak given the level of evidence presented.

Very very brave of these women to come forwards
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Reginald Blore

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 6
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russell Brand
« Reply #285 on: Yesterday at 11:43:15 pm »
His EGO must be deflated upon finding out that the BBC have had to create an article explaining who he is.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-66822781

On a more serious note, why is it so many people from my generation seem to struggle with the concept of consent.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:45:44 pm by Reginald Blore »
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,835
Re: Russell Brand
« Reply #286 on: Yesterday at 11:50:38 pm »
'Trial by media' can be a concerning aspect of anyone's life, it's a genuine concern when coverage can seriously damage a case or a reputation.
'Trial by media' can also be expressed as a faux injustice, a matter of protecting the individual from scrutiny.

Russell Brand is a fucking gobshite, a very articulate and intellectual gobshite to boot. And who deserves a fucking boot.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,945
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russell Brand
« Reply #287 on: Today at 12:28:02 am »
We would all be a lot worse off if it weren't for investigative journalism.  You tube need to demonetise him whilst this is going on, wouldn't be right for him to be making thousands off of it.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,163
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Russell Brand
« Reply #288 on: Today at 01:38:46 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 07:29:58 pm
Jess Phillips MP
@jessphillips
Love the idea that Russell Brand is so important that anyone would have a massive conspiracy against him. Like yourself much?

Ouch... ;D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,757
  • YNWA
Re: Russell Brand
« Reply #289 on: Today at 01:58:50 am »
So who else was named? Lots of rumours floating around today.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,945
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russell Brand
« Reply #290 on: Today at 02:09:51 am »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 01:58:50 am
So who else was named? Lots of rumours floating around today.

Just him I think mate, not watched it myself though.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,909
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russell Brand
« Reply #291 on: Today at 02:11:29 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 05:04:58 pm
He'd also get a lot of support from those fringe bellends who think this an attempt to 'silence the man'.  Apparently he's extremely litigious and has shut down stories in the past, the fact that he couldn't shut down this one speaks volumes.

Quote
Elon Musk Andrew Tate, Tucker Carlson support Russell Brand after sex assault claims

Elon Musk, Andrew Tate and Tucker Carlson led the charge in supporting Russell Brand in the wake of a bombshell exposé alleging he raped and abused four women over the course of seven years.

Of course. They dont like competition, Musk wrote in response to Brands video suggesting he is being targeted as part of a coordinated media attack for his right-wing criticism of the media, which he details on his podcast Stay Free.

Social media influencer Tate  who is awaiting trial in Romania for rape and human trafficking charges  also threw support behind Brand on the platform.

Welcome to the club, Tate said to Brand, along with an image of a cartoon knight with the caption: On my way to fight the crazy bh allegations.

Matrix attack, he wrote in another post.

Political commenter Carlson piled on, writing: Criticize the drug companies, question the war in Ukraine, and you can be pretty sure this is going to happen.

All three men backed Brand in response to Saturdays explosive Times of London and Channel 4 Dispatches joint investigation into claims the 48-year-old British comedian sexually assaulted and raped women at the height of his fame.

Brand released a video the night before trying to get ahead of the report by refuting the astonishing and egregious claims he sexually abused the women over a seven-year span  including a 16-year-old girl he referred to as the child.

https://nypost.com/2023/09/16/elon-musk-andrew-tate-tucker-carlson-defend-russell-brand/

Not my usual source of 'news' but it was the one page that had all the bellends together.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,502
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russell Brand
« Reply #292 on: Today at 02:44:28 am »
I never liked Brand much and none of this is especially shocking - that whole mid-to-late 2000's era, where the media were glamourising people like him, Pete Doherty, Amy Winehouse* and Lindsay Lohan, left a bad taste in the mouth at the time and it really hasn't aged well. It's amazing to me that Doherty in particular has never been publicly taken down for what was happening behind the scenes at that time.

Havig said that, I thought it was interesting that Dispatches almost seemed to take pains to avoid stating the obvious: that Brand was attractive, charismatic and famous, and that women were throwing themselves at him the more he flaunted his sexuality in public. It's easy to forget (and it was ignored in the show) but even Brand's ascent from E4 presenter to the A-list was due to him dating Kate Moss when she was at the peak of her fame and tabloid notoriety.

None of that excuses the non-consensual episodes, more stories of which will surely come into the open now, but it's undeniable that Brand's comedy was seen as fun and exciting at the time. Using it as an extra layer of condemnation within the show didn't sit right with me, nor did the implication that promiscuous but consensual sex is predatory. It was pathetic seeing some of the same people who indulged him then shaking their heads and tutting in retrospect while saying they wished they'd acted differently, apparently unaware that Brand himself was operating under the same norms. This TV exec was complaining that he kept getting 'promoted' - it was people like her doing it!

Lastly, Brand is half right when he talks about this being a mainstream media campaign. But what he doesn't realise is that it was his value to the mainstream media at the time that protected him from the consequences of his actions, which are to some extent irrefutable. Kind of hard to argue away IM and text message evidence. If he hadn't been a mainstream media and entertainment figure he may well have been in jail by now.

*It's easy to forget all these years later but Winehouse was notorious for getting wasted and attacking people in public.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Up
« previous next »
 