This is true up to a point but the place they meet is in the idea that large systems are ultimately evil and controlling. This is why it's difficult countering these narratives in the internet age: any attempt to deplatform or marginalise these ideas is interpreted as the elites squashing any resistance or questioning.



It's also diificult because some of what they have to say is worth hearing: Big pharma does often operate as a malevolent force, maybe we shouldn't be taking huge initiatives by billionaires in the developing world at face value just because they're being instituted under the guise of philanthropy. It shouldn't be culturally taboo to question the government, unfortunately a lot of that questioning is increasingly being driven and financed by bad actors with ulterior motives. And once generative AI starts being applied to chatbots at large scale, it's only a matter of time before society breaks down completely.



look around you - it's doing a pretty good job nowparanoia does play its part - how much can you trust anyone? or does it always have to be those in power that we fear?how do we determine who is mentally unstable and who has a good point of view? who is right and who is wrong?and therefore who is to the left and who to the right? and could the right be right or could the right be wrong?and let's not forget that 'left' and 'right' are just labels as a 'leftist' person can have right-wing views - so therefore you can't even belong to the left or the right because they also have their own factions (just as religion)all these conspiracy theorists need their theories because they need something to belong to - it's like a faith to themyou should always question and always debate - but who is right? onlycan judge what is right and what is wrong - it's down to morals, but morals are just a set of principles decided by who? me? you? a democracy? a religion? a dictator? a nation? an army?maybe mankind is what it is - it can't be bad because it's only humans who have decided what is good and badyou can't call a spider 'bad' or 'evil' for killing and eating an 'innocent' flymaybe that's just what mankind is - neither good nor bad just an entity that behaves and acts the way it does - it's a force that has no morals to call its owntake democracy - can we freely walk the streets without fear of being attacked or mugged?can we leave our houses open at night without fear?but surely democratic morals are superior to communist morals?we can justify a killing if it's an act of war but we cannot justify a killing of a serial killer regardless that he has raped, tortured and killed a number of peoplewhose life is worth more? a soldier fighting for what he believes is the truth or a cruel and sadistic murderer?'we' make those decisionsi know i'm rambling on here but the nazi's had its fair share of perverts sociopaths rapists paedophiles psychopaths and murders but a lot of the people that worked in the concentration camps were 'normal' people doing a job that they thought was 'right' - all concentration camps throughout history have had a queue of people lining up for those jobs and that sickens memaybe 'we' the moralists are in the minority - maybe people don't give a shit as long as what they order through amazon, or just eat, gets delivered on time?by all means rally against an evil multinational company for its wrong-doings, but how have you acted recently?have you broke the speed limit? tail-gated the car in front because it was going too slow (it wasn't btw)? moaned about someone taking their time at the supermarket tills? lost... your... temper...these are the small things but they all matter - everything matters - but it only matters to youlife - it's like you're desperately holding on to your pint whilst the whole pub is kicking off around you(rant over)