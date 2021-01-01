« previous next »
Fell well and truly down the rabbithole.
What happened to him?

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2023/mar/10/russell-brand-politics-public-figures-responsibility


There's a lot of money to be made from fuelling the fire of the gullible on youtube.
what an absolute prick he is these days....appears that the fervent worship that comes with based, red pilled evangelism has for him, filled the void that drugs/sex/comedy used to...
His BBC radio shows gave me as much pleasure as anything Ive ever watched or listened to.
But that Guardian piece really sums up my feelings about him at the moment.
I will always think Russel is wonderful, but he's a child. A brilliant giddy enthusiastic child who needs calm people around him to stop going too far and self-sabotaging.
He's obviously not got that at the moment.

These days I listen to Matt Morgans podcasts (who himself has stopped contact with Russel). He was the true comedic genius behind Russel.
