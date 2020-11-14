« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 112 113 114 115 116 [117]   Go Down

Author Topic: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)  (Read 345886 times)

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,907
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
« Reply #4640 on: November 14, 2020, 05:13:47 pm »
I had to exchange my first pro, the first handset kept flickering everytime I lowered the brightness, no problem at all with the replacement though.

Like Craig, I was tempted by the mini but after handling both opted for the pro.  Got the blue, but it popped straight into a Spigen ultra hybrid case anyway.

Daughter grabbed my SE2020 before I even took the pro out of the box.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,058
  • YNWA
Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
« Reply #4641 on: November 14, 2020, 05:20:06 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on November 14, 2020, 05:13:47 pm
Got the blue, but it popped straight into a Spigen ultra hybrid case anyway.

Gone for the Spigen Liquid Air case for mine. I've got a similar case of theirs on my 6 and love it.
Logged

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,907
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
« Reply #4642 on: November 14, 2020, 05:23:49 pm »
Quote from: Craig on November 14, 2020, 05:20:06 pm
Gone for the Spigen Liquid Air case for mine. I've got a similar case of theirs on my 6 and love it.
I normally end up with four or five cases from different brands, always go back to a Spigen, can't go wrong for the price.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,405
Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
« Reply #4643 on: November 14, 2020, 11:26:22 pm »
Cant decide if I want the 12pro or not. My wife got one and it feels significantly bigger/heavier in my hand. The cameras are appealing though.  I like my iPhone X but would need to replace my battery soon if I were to keep it.
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,224
Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
« Reply #4644 on: November 16, 2020, 07:16:25 pm »
Has anybody got a HomePod or the mini? I want one of them but not sure what is the difference besides price point and size?
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,405
Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
« Reply #4645 on: November 18, 2020, 11:25:28 pm »
Had the HomePod and sent it back. Sound wasnt to my taste. Sonos is much better, in my opinion.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,058
  • YNWA
Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
« Reply #4646 on: November 24, 2020, 03:29:01 pm »
Loving the 12. Size is def taking sometime to get used to over the 6 - its 100% not a one handed phone (and Ive quite big hands).

One thing though - what happened to double tap to zoom? It made browsing RAWK ok on a phone but not it appears to be gone and Ive got to pinch to zoom which is a fucking pain in the arse.
Logged

Offline markay_stinkay

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,857
  • ☆☆☆☆☆☆
    • Bet £50, get £50 free
Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
« Reply #4647 on: November 28, 2020, 05:30:44 pm »
iPhone randomly asked me to sign into Apple ID last night and since then I'm receiving no notifications from any Apps except phone calls and text messages.

Any ideas? All notification settings are switched on.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,684
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
« Reply #4648 on: November 28, 2020, 05:36:02 pm »
Switch it off (properly)

Then trying a restore from the last back up
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline markay_stinkay

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,857
  • ☆☆☆☆☆☆
    • Bet £50, get £50 free
Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
« Reply #4649 on: November 28, 2020, 05:52:36 pm »
Have shutdown (hold power and swipe off) a couple of times but no change.

I backup to my PC and the last time was a few months ago. Stupid question, if I restore a backup, will I lose things like the photos I've taken, notes I've made since the last backup?
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,684
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
« Reply #4650 on: November 28, 2020, 05:54:36 pm »
Do you not have an iCloud backup?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline markay_stinkay

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,857
  • ☆☆☆☆☆☆
    • Bet £50, get £50 free
Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
« Reply #4651 on: November 28, 2020, 06:34:46 pm »
Nah, you read all sorts about celebs getting their iCloud hacked so don't ha.

Have since seemingly fixed it by individually opening the Apps and 'reestablishing' the notification connection as they're now coming through.

Regarding restores so I know for future reference, would I lose things like photos and notes?
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,684
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
« Reply #4652 on: November 28, 2020, 06:51:12 pm »
Not if you use iCloud.

With two factor authentication its secure. 
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,293
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
« Reply #4653 on: December 5, 2020, 03:25:54 pm »
Looking to replace my ipod Nano 7th generation, but having looked at the prices on amazon I'm tempted to try somewhere else for a change. What is ebay like for electronic stuff, as there are some pretty resonable prices on there. I've brought the odd CD off there but nothing like this before? Or is there somewhere else people would recommend? Thanks.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,300
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
« Reply #4654 on: December 16, 2020, 04:00:52 pm »
What memory most of you gone for in the pro? 128 or 256?

 Anyone got the Max? If so whats that like?
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,014
Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
« Reply #4655 on: December 16, 2020, 05:37:31 pm »
Updated to 14.3 and news widget has completely disappeared. Apple used to be good with software updates, but now its a roulette wheel of what will break if I update.
Logged

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,300
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
« Reply #4656 on: December 16, 2020, 10:41:17 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on December 16, 2020, 05:37:31 pm
Updated to 14.3 and news widget has completely disappeared. Apple used to be good with software updates, but now its a roulette wheel of what will break if I update.

That's what they want.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,684
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
« Reply #4657 on: December 16, 2020, 10:48:33 pm »
Its there for me still
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,014
Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
« Reply #4658 on: December 17, 2020, 06:38:50 am »
Quote from: T₂O Little Town Of Bethlehem on December 16, 2020, 10:48:33 pm
Its there for me still
Strange.
I cant even find it listed anywhere if I attempt to edit widgets. It has simply disappeared.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,014
Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
« Reply #4659 on: December 17, 2020, 12:11:17 pm »
And a reboot brought it back.
Janky as hell Apple, janky as hell.

Logged

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,907
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
« Reply #4660 on: January 20, 2021, 06:16:27 pm »
Finally bought an apple Pencil for the iPad. Claimed it as a business expense but spent all day doodling. Completely changed the way I use it.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,058
  • YNWA
Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
« Reply #4661 on: January 20, 2021, 06:37:31 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on January 20, 2021, 06:16:27 pm
Finally bought an apple Pencil for the iPad. Claimed it as a business expense but spent all day doodling. Completely changed the way I use it.

I sold mine a while back as never used it, then recently have been doing quite a lot of photo editing on it and it would have come in handy. So much better than your finger for things like that.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,684
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
« Reply #4662 on: January 20, 2021, 06:41:18 pm »
Yeah, whilst teaching I join via my iPad and use it as a whiteboard

So versatile
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,907
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
« Reply #4663 on: January 21, 2021, 09:51:04 am »
Quote from: Craig on January 20, 2021, 06:37:31 pm
I sold mine a while back as never used it, then recently have been doing quite a lot of photo editing on it and it would have come in handy. So much better than your finger for things like that.
Ive been using it for photo editing, by editing I mean defacing photos of the missus, printing them out and sticking them in random places around the house.  Lockdown isnt doing me any good.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,684
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
« Reply #4664 on: January 21, 2021, 10:00:40 am »
:lmao
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,604
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
« Reply #4665 on: January 21, 2021, 12:00:47 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on January 21, 2021, 09:51:04 am
Ive been using it for photo editing, by editing I mean defacing photos of the missus, printing them out and sticking them in random places around the house.  Lockdown isnt doing me any good.
Logged

Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,696
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
« Reply #4666 on: April 16, 2021, 11:21:10 am »
The Mac I was using in work was doing my head in on a second-by-second basis.

It was just so stupid, so I'm using Bootcamp on it.


But. I hate being defeated by technology - no matter how unintuitive or stupid it is - so I've actually bought myself a Mac Mini to get my head around it.

I've got laptops of pretty much every flavour; Centos 6, Centos 7, Mint, Ubuntu, WSL 2, Windows 10, Windows 7, Amiga OS 4.1, OS2/Warp, XP, 98 and now adding the new Mini, I can dick about with it in my own time and customise it myself - the work one is pretty locked down.


« Last Edit: April 16, 2021, 11:03:57 pm by Camping in a pub in Allerton »
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,696
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
« Reply #4667 on: April 17, 2021, 10:08:27 am »
Awsome start with the Mac Mini

To be fair - they have gone for a normal plug and a HDMI adapter plus some other ports - so already better than a Macbook Pro

The downside? It's stuck - can't detect any bluetooth devices, so having to dig around to try and find wired shit to plug in

Apple. It just works. (TM)
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,058
  • YNWA
Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
« Reply #4668 on: April 17, 2021, 10:30:02 am »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on April 17, 2021, 10:08:27 am
Awsome start with the Mac Mini

To be fair - they have gone for a normal plug and a HDMI adapter plus some other ports - so already better than a Macbook Pro

The downside? It's stuck - can't detect any bluetooth devices, so having to dig around to try and find wired shit to plug in

Apple. It just works. (TM)

What can't it find?

I've had Mac Mini's for about 10 years now and can't say I've experienced any bluetooth issues.
Logged

Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,696
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
« Reply #4669 on: April 17, 2021, 10:40:45 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on April 17, 2021, 10:30:02 am
What can't it find?

I've had Mac Mini's for about 10 years now and can't say I've experienced any bluetooth issues.

On first boot up, it's searching for bluetooth devices (Specifically a mouse and keyboard)

I didn't have them auto searching before I turned it on the first time, so I had to switch it off. But it wouldn't switch off, so I had to hold the power down for 5 seconds to power it down.

I started them both searching (Logitech keyboard and mouse) and it wouldn't detect them. So I tried an older Logitech Keyboard and mouse. No luck.

So I tried a Jelly comb keyboard/mouse - again no luck.

So I had to find a wired mouse and keyboard I'd had lying around and plugged them into USB. That worked.

Once I'd done setup then I could then add my keyboard/mouse through bluetooth, but installing Big Sur update now, so not sure yet if they will be available after a reboot)
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,696
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
« Reply #4670 on: April 17, 2021, 10:44:08 am »
Looks like it's stuck on the Big Sur update again, but on the Mac Pro I got around this by rebooting in safe mode and doing an install from there

It's stuck on "About 10 minutes remaining" - so this seems like it's a pretty universal problem with this.

None of this is annoying me particularly now, just accept that it's not perfect and has a few issues - but big difference is that it's not stopping me getting my work done on a minute-by-minute basis. I now have the time and leisure to work out its weirdness. You never know, I might even like it. I'm a big fan of tech, so new stuff is always fun to play with - if it's not affecting your life :)
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,696
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
« Reply #4671 on: April 17, 2021, 10:47:37 am »
EDIT: To be fair, although it got stuck for a while, it managed an update.

Yay.

And it did detect the mouse/keyboard on reboot - which was a bit of a worry, some people online seemed to have an issue with that - and that what happens on the MacBook Pro - from Bootcamp, it detects the bluetooth and mouse, but from MacOS - nothing, so I have to logon using the laptop keyboard then it's OK


The Mini seems much better so far than the Pro - better connectivity, better built-in interfaces (Two usb-c/Thunderbolt, two USB 3.0, Ethernet port, audio I/O, HDMI, better plug, better detection (Once installed and running) of devices.

I can take my time and have a play around with it now. What good free shit is available for this (not pirated crap!)

Also.. also.. it's bluetooth is superior to the Macbook Pro. With that, I have a super-dupe K780 keyboard and it refused to identify it properly. When I did the 'test key' (to the right of shift) - it said "You've pressed your Apple keyboard :D )

This one detected it, then gave me the option to set it up as a standard 101 key ANSI keyboard. So I can at last use my Numeric keyboard!!!!!  This was impossible to do on the Macbook Pro - despite trying different stuff for several hours, it just wasn't having it and this did it straight away.


From what I've seen so far, if they'd given me a Mac Mini from the start then I'd have been a lot happier.


« Last Edit: April 17, 2021, 11:22:59 am by Camping in a pub in Allerton »
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,261
Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
« Reply #4672 on: Today at 01:45:35 am »
Ordered the 2020 iPad Pro 11 inch. Cant see it getting any cheaper when you compare the price to the air but thats just a guess. Should be a good upgrade over my 2018 9.7 base iPad and dont think I would notice the difference between the 2020 pro and the 2021 pro in how I will use it no matter how much faster it is.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 112 113 114 115 116 [117]   Go Up
« previous next »
 