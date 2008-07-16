« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Squad Numbers  (Read 1601 times)

Offline skrtelboss

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 91
  • vivakuyt!
Squad Numbers
« on: July 16, 2008, 07:26:10 pm »
Are they likely to change, and if so when? Because surely Srktel deserves better than #37 and I am wanting to know if Lucas number will change for my new LFC shirt (from Jomza) ofc.

 :-\
Logged

Offline Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,660
  • JFT96
Re: Squad Numbers
« Reply #1 on: July 16, 2008, 08:26:42 pm »
Didn't Skrtel choose 37 when he joined?
Logged

Offline Party Phil

  • Boring Cunt that flies Air Bizarre
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,313
  • Big in Japan
Re: Squad Numbers
« Reply #2 on: July 16, 2008, 08:31:02 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on July 16, 2008, 08:26:42 pm
Didn't Skrtel choose 37 when he joined?

yes, that's correct. 37 is the number of other babies he had eaten by the time he was removed from the maternity ward, 2 hours after being born.
Logged
Quote from: The Paddinator on June  2, 2008, 07:16:34 am
If you're lying, I'll chop your head off.

Offline skrtelboss

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 91
  • vivakuyt!
Re: Squad Numbers
« Reply #3 on: July 16, 2008, 08:40:44 pm »
 :lmao
Logged

Offline Driftwood

  • hollow and of no use
  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 46
  • Where's Bob Paisley's Knighthood?
Re: Squad Numbers
« Reply #4 on: July 16, 2008, 08:41:12 pm »
It says on the official site that the squad numbers are for season 2008-2009, so I guess they're unlikely to change.
Logged
Shankly at Dixie Dean's funeral:

'I know this is a sad occasion, but I think that Dixie would be amazed to know that even in death he could draw a bigger crowd to Goodison than Everton on a Saturday afternoon'

Offline ALANM

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,968
Re: Squad Numbers
« Reply #5 on: July 16, 2008, 11:08:47 pm »
It's about time the numbers were tidied up. Pepe has surely done enough to merit the number 1 shirt instead of 25? I'm not convinced Plessis wearing 7 tonight will have any significance.

This week's LFC mag says Dossena will take number 2.
Logged

Offline The Jackal

  • GENESIS 1:1
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,546
  • Form is temporary, class is permanent...
Re: Squad Numbers
« Reply #6 on: July 16, 2008, 11:38:13 pm »
Quote from: ALANM on July 16, 2008, 11:08:47 pm
It's about time the numbers were tidied up. Pepe has surely done enough to merit the number 1 shirt instead of 25? I'm not convinced Plessis wearing 7 tonight will have any significance.

This week's LFC mag says Dossena will take number 2.

Pepe will keep the 25, as he's always worn it..
Logged
Blanco y en botella. Es leche, no?

Offline rick287

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 362
  • SPQR
Re: Squad Numbers
« Reply #7 on: July 16, 2008, 11:38:48 pm »
We should move to an NFL style system where 1-30 is defenders, 31-60 is midfielders, 61-90 is attackers and 91-00 is the keepers.

"Fernando Torres, Liverpool's sixty-nine"
Logged
Rick

Offline Gus 1855

  • GusMcLean is a direct descendent of wee Jimmy the Jock McSporran, son of Ally McLeod, voted best Flower of Scotland performer 2003. Changed name in hope of attracting Bridesmaid but he's still Scottish as a Glaswegian deep fried Haggis
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,731
Re: Squad Numbers
« Reply #8 on: July 16, 2008, 11:47:01 pm »
Some numbers are confirmed.

Dossena is 2
Degen is 27

Other than that, few are confirmed, although I would put my bottom dollar on Reina still being 25.
Logged
Quote from: red through and through on January  9, 2008, 11:05:38 pm
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play

Offline TALBERT

  • Shite
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,813
Re: Squad Numbers
« Reply #9 on: July 17, 2008, 12:20:54 am »
Bennayoun will be number 15 next season
Logged
Number 1 fan of Xabi Alonso Alberto Aquilani Raul Meireles. Barry is pure shite compared to Xabi Alberto Raul!!!!!
KIMI RAIKKONEN LEGEND WDC 2007
Quote from: macca888 on October 30, 2008, 01:33:47 am
Gomes flapping at a ball looks like a sealion trying to have a wank!

Offline KingKolo

  • usernamechangefullcirclejerk
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,697
Re: Squad Numbers
« Reply #10 on: July 17, 2008, 01:08:29 am »
Quote from: TALBERT on July 17, 2008, 12:20:54 am
Bennayoun will be number 15 next season

why?
Logged

Offline case_ee

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 104
Re: Squad Numbers
« Reply #11 on: July 17, 2008, 02:35:43 am »
Logged

Offline woz92

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,061
Re: Squad Numbers
« Reply #12 on: July 17, 2008, 09:08:25 am »
i want to get skrtel on my shirt but dont wonna get until squad numbers are confirmed or i could look very silly :)
Logged
YNWA 96

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,031
Re: Squad Numbers
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 11:57:13 pm »
Just realised that 7, 8, 9 and 10 will be free in the summer  :(
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,283
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Squad Numbers
« Reply #14 on: Today at 12:04:11 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 11:57:13 pm
Just realised that 7, 8, 9 and 10 will be free in the summer  :(
Diaz to #7, Jones to #8, Nunez to #9, Not who doing take 10, Elliott?
We will see if there any squad number changes.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,251
Re: Squad Numbers
« Reply #15 on: Today at 12:13:34 am »
Mac Allister #8.  8)
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,888
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Squad Numbers
« Reply #16 on: Today at 12:26:00 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:13:34 am
Mac Allister #8.  8)


Would have to be 10 surely.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 