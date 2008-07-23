« previous next »
Personally I think the stupid tit who decided this should go with her  :wanker!  I can't think of a single person I've met who had a good word to say about her.  We'll be getting the champers out in ours when she does finally snuff it :hally

I think we should bury her anyway.
Sod that, we should do what they used to do to witches like her & have her burned at the stake!

Hope its during the season and we're at home and the "the premierships will have  minutes silence before kick off as a mark of respect!".....and make that Chelsea at home as well  ;)
We should get George to play this instead ;Dhttp://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YwEMxYggoKQ
"At a football club, there's a holy trinity - the players, the manager and the supporters. Directors don't come into it. They are only there to sign the cheques."- Bill Shankly.

The best answer to this ludicrous idea is "Sorry. The State can't afford it". There's no money in it, no chance to make a quick dollar, and besides we're cutting back the State's functions, not extending them. She'd understand that....the old cow.

In place of a State funeral I'd much prefer to see Norman Tebbitt on a push bike with an articulated little thing behind him that contains Thatcher's big heavy coffin. I'm sure thousands would turn out to see the old git pedalling the dead git up Highgate Hill to the cemetery. Fuck, we could even bury her next to Karl Marx.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

The best answer to this ludicrous idea is "Sorry. The State can't afford it". There's no money in it, no chance to make a quick dollar, and besides we're cutting back the State's functions, not extending them. She'd understand that....the old cow.

In place of a State funeral I'd much prefer to see Norman Tebbitt on a push bike with an articulated little thing behind him that contains Thatcher's big heavy coffin. I'm sure thousands would turn out to see the old git pedalling the dead git up Highgate Hill to the cemetery. Fuck, we could even bury her next to Karl Marx.

There's no room opposite Karl Marx, not since Paul Foot died. He managed to bag the last bit of grass right next to Marx's tomb. Nice work from a sorely-missed journalist
Party time when she pops her clogs ......BITCH
9 years and still dead

Hope her heating bills haven't gone up. She needs to stay nice and toasty where she is
Honk
When I saw this in recent topics, I thought fuck have they not buried her yet, she must be stinking

Happy Anniversary  :wave
It actually only shows 'Re: Thatcher to get a st...' on the front page and I was thinking wow....a statue. That'll last long.
Some Tory plonker wants to establish a Margaret Thatcher day. Presumably so us plebs can't deface it as we would something concrete.
Some Tory plonker wants to establish a Margaret Thatcher day. Presumably so us plebs can't deface it as we would something concrete.


What the fuck you supposed to do on Thatcher Day?

Go round stealing milk from kids, beat up some miners (if there's any left) and hand all your money to millionaires cos they need more cash?
What the fuck you supposed to do on Thatcher Day?

Go round stealing milk from kids, beat up some miners (if there's any left) and hand all your money to millionaires cos they need more cash?

Youve missed off hugging a Jimmy Savile look a like.
Ironically they are now destroying the one good thing she done (at least that I am aware of) and privatising C4.
Thought they were going to dig her up for it after seeing the thread 😂
Thought they were going to dig her up for it after seeing the thread 😂

Fuck that, that would be like digging Dracula up  :o
Dig her up and put her in a shared grave with her mates jimmy saville and general pinochet.
Dig her up and put her in a shared grave with her mates jimmy saville and general pinochet.

Fucking hell good luck digging that grave that up, the mucks compacted to fuck after 9 years of this fat c*nt dancing on it
This vile witch seems to feature rather a lot in the jimmy Savile documentary I was watching last night.

I want to lash my coffee mug at the telly every time she comes on. We're watching part two in a minute, so I hope the TV survives.

Oh, and Jimmy Savile. What a horrible creature he was. No wonder those two were mates.
This vile witch seems to feature rather a lot in the jimmy Savile documentary I was watching last night.

I want to lash my coffee mug at the telly every time she comes on. We're watching part two in a minute, so I hope the TV survives.

Oh, and Jimmy Savile. What a horrible creature he was. No wonder those two were mates.

Savile seems to have the same arrogant and cocky verbal delivery as Brian Clough, not that Im alleging Clough was a copper bottomed pervert like Savile.
the mad thing about Savile is that if you could pick a photo to illustrate "paedophile" in the dictionary it would be one of his mug.

surely people were suspicious just by looking at him.

Thatcher's could be beside psychopath
Yep, Thatcher was a psychopath. The only woman I think I've ever genuinely hated.

We've just finished part two of her mate Savile's documentary. Thankfully Thatcher didn't feature in this one. What is genuinely disturbing is how he basically confessed to his crimes live on TV time and again, but made it out to be a joke.

I never liked him but wasn't sure why when I was young. Now, looking back, he was incredibly creepy and was doing really dodgy stuff right in plain sight. It was a different world back then though, and males creepily drooling over women on TV was standard fare. As was racism and all manner of stuff we now see as massively inappropriate.

Yes, Howard, his demeanor also put me in mind of Clough. All I'll say about him is, good manager, twat of a man.


Yep, Thatcher was a psychopath. The only woman I think I've ever genuinely hated.

We've just finished part two of her mate Savile's documentary. Thankfully Thatcher didn't feature in this one. What is genuinely disturbing is how he basically confessed to his crimes live on TV time and again, but made it out to be a joke.

I never liked him but wasn't sure why when I was young. Now, looking back, he was incredibly creepy and was doing really dodgy stuff right in plain sight. It was a different world back then though, and males creepily drooling over women on TV was standard fare. As was racism and all manner of stuff we now see as massively inappropriate.

Yes, Howard, his demeanor also put me in mind of Clough. All I'll say about him is, good manager, twat of a man.
Watched the documentary, shocking but Thatcher's secretary said something which tells us everything about Thatcher and the Tory's philosophy, he said Thatcher loved Saville because he encouraged people to look to charities rather then relying on the State to help them. she believed people who were allowed to get rich would help the poorer people in society. what a horrible woman she was. take us back to the days of charities providing health care for the poor/low paid

Watched the documentary, shocking but Thatcher's secretary said something which tells us everything about Thatcher and the Tory's philosophy, he said Thatcher loved Saville because he encouraged people to look to charities rather then relying on the State to help them. she believed people who were allowed to get rich would help the poorer people in society. what a horrible woman she was. take us back to the days of charities providing health care for the poor/low paid
I'll say a couple of things in Thatcher's favour (over the UKs present PM): 1. she did appear (in the main) to believe in her goals and that they were good for the country; and 2. although she was a horrible thorn in the side of the EU, she did understand the benefits of the project (she did not wish for the UK to leave Europe).

Now, as for my first point, just because Thatcher thought she was right and was doing these things for the benefit of the nation, this does not mean that she was right and there were the benefits she imagined. As for the second, her belligerent approach to the EU was probably the primary cause for the Tory party (and its supporters) to eventually take the UK out of Europe. I don't know if Thatcher was an actual psychopath, but you could make that argument.

Now, as for Johnson: he is a true sociopath and narcissist. He is full-on grifter who is in politics (and everything else in life) purely for himself. There is nothing he will not do. His only ever consideration is, 'how does this benefit me'. To me, Johnson is the worst Prime Minister the UK has ever had, on all metrics we might apply. Who is second, third and forth (during my lifetime at least, but maybe 'ever'), depends upon the particular metric we might apply. Irrespective, I'd suggest they are (in no particular order), Thatcher, May and Cameron.
Watched the documentary, shocking but Thatcher's secretary said something which tells us everything about Thatcher and the Tory's philosophy, he said Thatcher loved Saville because he encouraged people to look to charities rather then relying on the State to help them. she believed people who were allowed to get rich would help the poorer people in society. what a horrible woman she was. take us back to the days of charities providing health care for the poor/low paid
Yes, that quote jumped out at me too.

She was an utterly vile creature with no redeeming qualities. Totally devoid of empathy. Totally cold and totally lacking in remorse for her actions and the damage they caused.

While I agree with Jimmy about Johnson being the scumbag he is, he's simply a Son of Thatcher, taking her philosophy to the next levels.

Thatcher believing in her goals and believing that they were for the good of the country? No doubt we could say the same about Putin, Hitler, Trump and numerous other lunatics.



I'll say a couple of things in Thatcher's favour (over the UKs present PM): 1. she did appear (in the main) to believe in her goals and that they were good for the country; and 2. although she was a horrible thorn in the side of the EU, she did understand the benefits of the project (she did not wish for the UK to leave Europe).

Now, as for my first point, just because Thatcher thought she was right and was doing these things for the benefit of the nation, this does not mean that she was right and there were the benefits she imagined. As for the second, her belligerent approach to the EU was probably the primary cause for the Tory party (and its supporters) to eventually take the UK out of Europe. I don't know if Thatcher was an actual psychopath, but you could make that argument.

Now, as for Johnson: he is a true sociopath and narcissist. He is full-on grifter who is in politics (and everything else in life) purely for himself. There is nothing he will not do. His only ever consideration is, 'how does this benefit me'. To me, Johnson is the worst Prime Minister the UK has ever had, on all metrics we might apply. Who is second, third and forth (during my lifetime at least, but maybe 'ever'), depends upon the particular metric we might apply. Irrespective, I'd suggest they are (in no particular order), Thatcher, May and Cameron.
Yes. I think she knew the country had to change to prosper. attacking the power of the unions was a big part of that change, we did need to change to survive but she just used it as a excuse to really put the boot in in so many areas that effect our lives. she no doubt believed it was for the good of the country, she knew the system was corrupt but the end justified the means in her mind. I learnt a lot  about the way the Tory's sell harmful policies to the working class during the Thatcher period as you say Johnson took it to a new level, imo no defence but I think that is one of the big differences between Johnson and Thatcher.  Johnson walked out of his house white as a sheet the day after the referendum. he crapped himself as a remain result looked a no brainer yet leave won, I naively believed his reaction was down to the serious damage it would do to the country's future, nahh, his reaction was more about thinking his political career was over, he soon recovered and the lies continued. all to further his career rather than the country itself.
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 12:10:27 pm
Yes, that quote jumped out at me too.

She was an utterly vile creature with no redeeming qualities. Totally devoid of empathy. Totally cold and totally lacking in remorse for her actions and the damage they caused.

While I agree with Jimmy about Johnson being the scumbag he is, he's simply a Son of Thatcher, taking her philosophy to the next levels.

Thatcher believing in her goals and believing that they were for the good of the country? No doubt we could say the same about Putin, Hitler, Trump and numerous other lunatics.
Yeah, I think she had a good chat with her m8 Regan about the so called working class not looking to the state for help when times are hard. Regan made the same point himself in a speech he made, I think it's shown in the brilliant documentary The 13th. Christopher Hitchens once said something on the lines of " Bad men do bad things, if you want a good man to do bad things then teach him religion" he was spot on but I would go further. "If you want a good man to do bad things then teach him religion or Ideology"  it's sickening to see people ignore so much believing it was all for the good of the country when it is really more about their flawed political views.
I miss Christopher Hitchens.
I miss Christopher Hitchens.


Yeah, very much a case of the wrong brother departing
Yeah, very much a case of the wrong brother departing

Yeh, the prick one keeps on going. One of the,many, reasons I stopped watching Question Time.
I'll say a couple of things in Thatcher's favour (over the UKs present PM): 1. she did appear (in the main) to believe in her goals and that they were good for the country; and 2. although she was a horrible thorn in the side of the EU, she did understand the benefits of the project (she did not wish for the UK to leave Europe).

Now, as for my first point, just because Thatcher thought she was right and was doing these things for the benefit of the nation, this does not mean that she was right and there were the benefits she imagined. As for the second, her belligerent approach to the EU was probably the primary cause for the Tory party (and its supporters) to eventually take the UK out of Europe. I don't know if Thatcher was an actual psychopath, but you could make that argument.

Now, as for Johnson: he is a true sociopath and narcissist. He is full-on grifter who is in politics (and everything else in life) purely for himself. There is nothing he will not do. His only ever consideration is, 'how does this benefit me'. To me, Johnson is the worst Prime Minister the UK has ever had, on all metrics we might apply. Who is second, third and forth (during my lifetime at least, but maybe 'ever'), depends upon the particular metric we might apply. Irrespective, I'd suggest they are (in no particular order), Thatcher, May and Cameron.

My main beef with Thatcher was at how brutal she was with things like pit closures etc. Things like that should have been phased in over a significant period of time in order to give communities the chance to prepare, & also for the government to help by trying to bring in other methods of employment in the areas affected. It created vast wastelands in the north & tremendous hardship for so many families. We'll never know for sure the long term consequences of just how many lives were changed for the worse because of her actions, & inactions. As for Johnson. Well, you're absolutely spot on with the sociopath & narcissist viewpoint. I don't think I've ever had such loathing for a British Prime Minister as I have for this man. He has so many flaws & negative attributes it's difficult to know where to start. He gets extremely flustered when being interviewed which in itself tells you a lot about the man. His appearance & general demeanour for a high ranking official is shocking. He looks like the overweight, drunken bum who's gatecrashed a wedding reception. Incredible that this scruffy tramp was voted in by the British public. Shame on them, & shame on him for being such a horrible twat.
Watched the documentary, shocking but Thatcher's secretary said something which tells us everything about Thatcher and the Tory's philosophy, he said Thatcher loved Saville because he encouraged people to look to charities rather then relying on the State to help them. she believed people who were allowed to get rich would help the poorer people in society. what a horrible woman she was. take us back to the days of charities providing health care for the poor/low paid

I take it the documentary you guys are talking about is the one on Netflix? Did watch the first episode based on the posts in this thread and it's completely insane. The quote from her secretary really is horrifying, because it basically creates an everyone for themselves mentality. A community (whether it's a family, town, some regional thing or a state) should be looking after their weakest members. It should make sure that the ones who are better off take care of the ones who cannot do so themselves. I'd hate living in a country where you have people who need to start gofundme-campaigns to pay for their medical bills like in the US. And by following that mentality she basically helped put Savile into the position he was. He shouldn't have had to go fundraising for that hospital or medical facilty.

As a side-note, I never really knew about Jimmy Savile, because I don't live in the UK. I think I heard about him for the first time when all this stuff came out after his death. Looking at some of those clips from the past it's kind of insane with what he got away. I know those were different times (I was born in the 80s and get that those were different times compared to now), but a lot of the stuff was just outright fucking creepy. Not those "Jokes" about having to leave the town as early as possible after they had spent the evening before there or the stuff about doing time, if only people knew. That stuff is creepy, if you look back knowing what we know now, but at the time, I can see how people saw it as him playing this naughty or "lad-ish" character. But the stuff with that morning-show presenter where he's just asking her where she'll be spending Christmas while creepily staring at her made me want to take a shower. It's also kind of insane how he became so close with Thatcher and the royals.
I take it the documentary you guys are talking about is the one on Netflix? Did watch the first episode based on the posts in this thread and it's completely insane. The quote from her secretary really is horrifying, because it basically creates an everyone for themselves mentality. A community (whether it's a family, town, some regional thing or a state) should be looking after their weakest members. It should make sure that the ones who are better off take care of the ones who cannot do so themselves. I'd hate living in a country where you have people who need to start gofundme-campaigns to pay for their medical bills like in the US. And by following that mentality she basically helped put Savile into the position he was. He shouldn't have had to go fundraising for that hospital or medical facilty.

As a side-note, I never really knew about Jimmy Savile, because I don't live in the UK. I think I heard about him for the first time when all this stuff came out after his death. Looking at some of those clips from the past it's kind of insane with what he got away. I know those were different times (I was born in the 80s and get that those were different times compared to now), but a lot of the stuff was just outright fucking creepy. Not those "Jokes" about having to leave the town as early as possible after they had spent the evening before there or the stuff about doing time, if only people knew. That stuff is creepy, if you look back knowing what we know now, but at the time, I can see how people saw it as him playing this naughty or "lad-ish" character. But the stuff with that morning-show presenter where he's just asking her where she'll be spending Christmas while creepily staring at her made me want to take a shower. It's also kind of insane how he became so close with Thatcher and the royals.
Yeah the Documentary is on Netflix.
Relying on charity for our health care is wrong.
The Torys NHS bottomless pit argument is flawed for a few reasons but the problem is more about competence than anything else. the Torys have done the same thing every time they've been in power and it's maddening to see them get away with it. chopping services to save a couple of £million only adds billions to the cost of running the NHS. eg. no care for older people living alone. they fall sick. go into hospital and recover, doctors refuse to let them be discharged from hospital bed as they need to be checked on. costs thousands of pounds a week and a loss of hospital bed for someone else. I expect the NHS to be overwhelmed this winter, people not eating proper diets due to poverty falling sick, no heating, am sure we will hear the same bull,,, from the Torys about having to face facts, we need to find a new health system. first step towards us all paying for treatment and care.
The Tory's are masters at selling policy's that destroy everything we should hold dear. I use to think it was all down to Tory voter being selfish and am sure many are, the last 6 yrs has been a eye opener, they really do believe any old s.. the Torys tell them. seems to only happen in politics, am sure many of them would send someone else from another walk of life packing if they tried to con them time and time again.

Completely different attitude in the past ,hard to put your finger on it. did paedophilia cause the outrage it should have in the past. not really. a previous poster mentioned a video clip of  a Tory whip talking about his job, sometime in the 70s/80s I assume. can't find it on you tube, the Tory whips example is. say a Tory MP comes to us asking for help as he could be in trouble for fiddling with children, we will help it go away and that Tory MP is in our pocket for all time. he will vote the way we tell him too.

Paedophile Information Exchange (PIE ) received government funding in the 70s/80s. hard to believe it happened but attitudes were terrible back then.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paedophile_Information_Exchange


