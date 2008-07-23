I take it the documentary you guys are talking about is the one on Netflix? Did watch the first episode based on the posts in this thread and it's completely insane. The quote from her secretary really is horrifying, because it basically creates an everyone for themselves mentality. A community (whether it's a family, town, some regional thing or a state) should be looking after their weakest members. It should make sure that the ones who are better off take care of the ones who cannot do so themselves. I'd hate living in a country where you have people who need to start gofundme-campaigns to pay for their medical bills like in the US. And by following that mentality she basically helped put Savile into the position he was. He shouldn't have had to go fundraising for that hospital or medical facilty.



As a side-note, I never really knew about Jimmy Savile, because I don't live in the UK. I think I heard about him for the first time when all this stuff came out after his death. Looking at some of those clips from the past it's kind of insane with what he got away. I know those were different times (I was born in the 80s and get that those were different times compared to now), but a lot of the stuff was just outright fucking creepy. Not those "Jokes" about having to leave the town as early as possible after they had spent the evening before there or the stuff about doing time, if only people knew. That stuff is creepy, if you look back knowing what we know now, but at the time, I can see how people saw it as him playing this naughty or "lad-ish" character. But the stuff with that morning-show presenter where he's just asking her where she'll be spending Christmas while creepily staring at her made me want to take a shower. It's also kind of insane how he became so close with Thatcher and the royals.



Yeah the Documentary is on Netflix.Relying on charity for our health care is wrong.The Torys NHS bottomless pit argument is flawed for a few reasons but the problem is more about competence than anything else. the Torys have done the same thing every time they've been in power and it's maddening to see them get away with it. chopping services to save a couple of £million only adds billions to the cost of running the NHS. eg. no care for older people living alone. they fall sick. go into hospital and recover, doctors refuse to let them be discharged from hospital bed as they need to be checked on. costs thousands of pounds a week and a loss of hospital bed for someone else. I expect the NHS to be overwhelmed this winter, people not eating proper diets due to poverty falling sick, no heating, am sure we will hear the same bull,,, from the Torys about having to face facts, we need to find a new health system. first step towards us all paying for treatment and care.The Tory's are masters at selling policy's that destroy everything we should hold dear. I use to think it was all down to Tory voter being selfish and am sure many are, the last 6 yrs has been a eye opener, they really do believe any old s.. the Torys tell them. seems to only happen in politics, am sure many of them would send someone else from another walk of life packing if they tried to con them time and time again.Completely different attitude in the past ,hard to put your finger on it. did paedophilia cause the outrage it should have in the past. not really. a previous poster mentioned a video clip of a Tory whip talking about his job, sometime in the 70s/80s I assume. can't find it on you tube, the Tory whips example is. say a Tory MP comes to us asking for help as he could be in trouble for fiddling with children, we will help it go away and that Tory MP is in our pocket for all time. he will vote the way we tell him too.Paedophile Information Exchange (PIE ) received government funding in the 70s/80s. hard to believe it happened but attitudes were terrible back then.