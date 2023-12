.

Liverpool 2 - 0 Penarol

Penarol 0 - 1 Liverpool

' - 5 minute highlights (played last Wednesday):-^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/57SJJ1ip5PA ' - 6 minute highlights (played Saturday night; Liverpool win 3-0 on aggregate):-^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/-ZdNwGrD0wM Liverpool's 1st ever Primera Division Title https://twitter.com/LuizRob76508731/status/1736177183658332474 - click to see the roll call and just how difficult it is for for teams outside the 'Big 2' to win it.