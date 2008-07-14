A profile of the 'other' Liverpool, Liverpool Fútbol Club of Montevideo, Uruguay. Liverpool play in the Uruguayan Premier Division at the Belvedere Stadium and are nicknamed the 'Negriazules'.
The club was formed in 1915 by students at the 'Capilla del Colegio de los Padres' in Nuevo Paris, Montevideo. One of the clubs founders, José Friere, decided upon the name Liverpool during a Geography class at the school. After searching a map of the UK to look for a worthy name for the club, his Geography teacher informed him that Liverpool was the most important port in the country, and that ships from Liverpool sailed into the port of Montevideo on a daily basis. Sailors from Liverpool provided the newly named club with equipment and the club was officially registered, joining the Uruguayan First Division in 1919.
Liverpool finished Fourth in their first season in the Uruguayan top flight, a league dominated by the legendary Penarol. Uruguay dominated world football throughout the twenties and early thirties. They became the first winners of the World Cup in 1930 in a competition they hosted when they beat Argentina 4-2 in front of 93,000 at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo. Uruguay also won the Copa América in 1924, 1926 and 1935, as well the then highly prestigious Olympic football tournament in 1924 and 1928. Liverpool had several players involved in the Uruguayan during this period, including Humberto Tomasina, Jose Naya and Pedro Domingo Etchegoyen.
In 1932, football in Uruguay turned professional, though Liverpool remained an amatuer organisation and played in the regional leagues of Montevideo until 1938, when they regained promotion to the top flight. They've had little success however, in fact they have never won a domestic trophy of any kind. The closest they came was in 1995, when they missed out narrowly on the title to Penarol, and were beaten in the Uruguayan Cup Final by Defensor.
They finished fourth last season and are coached by Juan Tejera. Midfielder Paolo Pezzolano and forward Figueroa
are their most promising players. Uruguayan international and highly promising FC Porto defender Jorge Fucile started his career with Liverpool, playing 30 games for the club before his transfer to Portugal last year. If anybody has more information, news or updates about the lub, I would love to hear from them http://youtube.com/watch?v=jTvZ0raqlWY&feature=related http://youtube.com/watch?v=m8lt3sBw0To&feature=related http://www.liverpoolfutbolclub.com/botonera_z.htm