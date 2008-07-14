« previous next »
Liverpool Fútbol Club de Montevideo
« on: July 14, 2008, 01:38:10 am »
A profile of the 'other' Liverpool, Liverpool Fútbol Club of Montevideo, Uruguay. Liverpool play in the Uruguayan Premier Division at the Belvedere Stadium and are nicknamed the 'Negriazules'.

 



The club was formed in 1915 by students at the 'Capilla del Colegio de los Padres' in Nuevo Paris, Montevideo. One of the clubs founders, José Friere, decided upon the name Liverpool during a Geography class at the school. After searching a map of the UK to look for a worthy name for the club, his Geography teacher informed him that Liverpool was the most important port in the country, and that ships from Liverpool sailed into the port of Montevideo on a daily basis. Sailors from Liverpool provided the newly named club with equipment and the club was officially registered, joining the Uruguayan First Division in 1919.
 
Liverpool finished Fourth in their first season in the Uruguayan top flight, a league dominated by the legendary Penarol. Uruguay dominated world football throughout the twenties and early thirties. They became the first winners of the World Cup in 1930 in a competition they hosted when they beat Argentina 4-2 in front of 93,000 at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo. Uruguay also won the Copa América in 1924, 1926 and 1935, as well the then highly prestigious Olympic football tournament in 1924 and 1928. Liverpool had several players involved in the Uruguayan during this period, including Humberto Tomasina, Jose Naya and Pedro Domingo Etchegoyen.
 
In 1932, football in Uruguay turned professional, though Liverpool remained an amatuer organisation and played in the regional leagues of Montevideo until 1938, when they regained promotion to the top flight. They've had little success however, in fact they have never won a domestic trophy of any kind. The closest they came was in 1995, when they missed out narrowly on the title to Penarol, and were beaten in the Uruguayan Cup Final by Defensor.
 
They finished fourth last season and are coached by Juan Tejera. Midfielder Paolo Pezzolano and forward Figueroa are their most promising players. Uruguayan international and highly promising FC Porto defender Jorge Fucile started his career with Liverpool, playing 30 games for the club before his transfer to Portugal last year. If anybody has more information, news or updates about the lub, I would love to hear from them :wave
 
http://youtube.com/watch?v=jTvZ0raqlWY&feature=related
 
http://youtube.com/watch?v=m8lt3sBw0To&feature=related
 
http://www.liverpoolfutbolclub.com/botonera_z.htm
 
 
 
 
Re: Liverpool Fútbol Club de Montevideo
« Reply #1 on: July 14, 2008, 01:43:56 am »
So, is this officially the "friend club", then?
Re: Liverpool Fútbol Club de Montevideo
« Reply #2 on: July 14, 2008, 01:55:13 am »
Just found out there's a Crystal Palace Baltimore.
Re: Liverpool Fútbol Club de Montevideo
« Reply #3 on: July 14, 2008, 04:36:30 pm »
never heard of this before, has anyone else
its the kind of thing that i thought would be general knowledge
Re: Liverpool Fútbol Club de Montevideo
« Reply #4 on: July 14, 2008, 04:37:45 pm »
Also an Arsenal in that league, correct?
Re: Liverpool Fútbol Club de Montevideo
« Reply #5 on: July 14, 2008, 05:08:40 pm »
Quote from: The Paddinator on July 14, 2008, 04:37:45 pm
Also an Arsenal in that league, correct?

They play in Argentina
Re: Liverpool Fútbol Club de Montevideo
« Reply #6 on: July 14, 2008, 05:27:34 pm »
Quote from: The Paddinator on July 14, 2008, 04:37:45 pm
Also an Arsenal in that league, correct?

Theres about two or three other Arsenal's same with Everton aswell, I think there is another two of them.
Re: Liverpool Fútbol Club de Montevideo
« Reply #7 on: July 14, 2008, 05:31:24 pm »
Quote from: Mr Rossi on July 14, 2008, 05:27:34 pm
Theres about two or three other Arsenal's same with Everton aswell, I think there is another two of them.

Just one Arsenal I think, the Argentine one, and one Everton, who play in Chile. Apart from the English versions of course! Though there are many smaller teams, particularly in Africa, who call themselves after Liverpool, Man Utd, Arsenal etc.
Re: Liverpool Fútbol Club de Montevideo
« Reply #8 on: July 14, 2008, 05:34:24 pm »
And of course South Africa's Kaizer Chiefs, who name themselves after a poor indie-pop band from Yorkshire.
Re: Liverpool Fútbol Club de Montevideo
« Reply #9 on: July 14, 2008, 05:35:43 pm »
Quote from: L6 Red on July 14, 2008, 05:34:24 pm
And of course South Africa's Kaizer Chiefs, who name themselves after a poor indie-pop band from Yorkshire.

Just missed out on the title there to FC Scouting For Girls from Jo'burg
Re: Liverpool Fútbol Club de Montevideo
« Reply #10 on: July 14, 2008, 05:36:49 pm »
Quote from: zimmie5555 on July 14, 2008, 05:31:24 pm
Just one Arsenal I think, the Argentine one, and one Everton, who play in Chile. Apart from the English versions of course! Though there are many smaller teams, particularly in Africa, who call themselves after Liverpool, Man Utd, Arsenal etc.

Thats what I meant there are more dotted about the world. Never heard of another man utd though.
Re: Liverpool Fútbol Club de Montevideo
« Reply #11 on: July 14, 2008, 05:45:57 pm »
Quote from: Mr Rossi on July 14, 2008, 05:36:49 pm
Thats what I meant there are more dotted about the world. Never heard of another man utd though.

There was a national cup final in one of the smaller African countries between Liverpool and Manchester United, around the same time as we beat them in the League Cup Final (2003?)
Re: Liverpool Fútbol Club de Montevideo
« Reply #12 on: July 14, 2008, 07:09:03 pm »
I only heard of this club for the first time a few months ago. I think it's great. Quite a compliment to us.

We should get them over for a friendly. Liverpool v Liverpool. That would be fun. I'd buy that programme.
Re: Liverpool Fútbol Club de Montevideo
« Reply #13 on: July 14, 2008, 07:35:40 pm »
there are two south american Arsenals
Re: Liverpool Fútbol Club de Montevideo
« Reply #14 on: July 14, 2008, 09:49:53 pm »
Quote from: JoeTerp on July 14, 2008, 07:35:40 pm
there are two south american Arsenals

Where do the other one play? Arsenal's more of a generic name anyway
Re: Liverpool Fútbol Club de Montevideo
« Reply #15 on: July 15, 2008, 05:17:14 pm »
Quote from: L6 Red on July 14, 2008, 05:34:24 pm
And of course South Africa's Kaizer Chiefs, who name themselves after a poor indie-pop band from Yorkshire.

Tis the other way around as I found out from SSN the other day.

The band are Leeds fans and Lucas Radabe used to play for them.
Re: Liverpool Fútbol Club de Montevideo
« Reply #16 on: July 15, 2008, 06:09:23 pm »
Quote from: Danny.harv on July 15, 2008, 05:17:14 pm
Tis the other way around as I found out from SSN the other day.

The band are Leeds fans and Lucas Radabe used to play for them.

Wow, really! I never knew that. Learn something new every day.
Re: Liverpool Fútbol Club de Montevideo
« Reply #17 on: July 15, 2008, 06:15:17 pm »
Quote from: Danny.harv on July 15, 2008, 05:17:14 pm
Tis the other way around as I found out from SSN the other day.

The band are Leeds fans and Lucas Radabe used to play for them.
Bass, rhythm or drums?
Re: Liverpool Fútbol Club de Montevideo
« Reply #18 on: July 16, 2008, 01:23:09 pm »
Quote from: zimmie5555 on July 15, 2008, 06:09:23 pm
Wow, really! I never knew that. Learn something new every day.

 ;D

Apparently Liverpool (Montevideo)'s away kit is all red in honour of us.
Re: Liverpool Fútbol Club de Montevideo
« Reply #19 on: July 16, 2008, 03:15:12 pm »
Quote from: dnkw on July 16, 2008, 01:23:09 pm
;D

Apparently Liverpool (Montevideo)'s away kit is all red in honour of us.

It is indeed, they changed it in 2005 from a black and white away kit
Re: Liverpool Fútbol Club de Montevideo
« Reply #20 on: July 16, 2008, 03:21:45 pm »
love them already
Re: Liverpool Fútbol Club de Montevideo
« Reply #21 on: July 17, 2008, 06:49:47 am »
Quote from: Danny.harv on July 15, 2008, 05:17:14 pm
Tis the other way around as I found out from SSN the other day.

The band are Leeds fans and Lucas Radabe used to play for them.
:lmao :lmao
Re: Liverpool Fútbol Club de Montevideo
« Reply #22 on: February 8, 2021, 05:37:54 pm »
.
Well in to Liverpool - they are back in the Copa Libertadores (albeit the qualifying rounds) - https://twitter.com/LiverpoolFC1915/status/1358823934741929984 ;D


'Copa Libertadores: Long road ahead for minnows like Guarani, Uruguay's Liverpool' (by the excellent Tim Vickery - https://twitter.com/Tim_Vickery - for ESPN):-

https://www.espn.co.uk/football/conmebol-copa-libertadores/story/4321979/copa-libertadores-long-road-ahead-for-minnows-like-guaraniuruguays-liverpool



They are also doing well in the league so far this season...

Club Info : www.liverpoolfc.com.uy : https://twitter.com/LiverpoolFC1915 : www.facebook.com/LiverpoolFC1915 : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Liverpool_F.C._(Montevideo)

Fixtures & Results, Tables, Cups etc : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/uruguay/primera-division : www.flashscore.co.uk/team/liverpool-m/0KuKBKxT






Liverpool also bagged their 1st major trophy in 2019...


'2019 Torneo Intermedio Final : Liverpool (5) 2:2 (4) River Plate' (6 minute highlights):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Um-I4s5ZDo0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Um-I4s5ZDo0</a>

^ Match Info & Report: https://www.elobservador.com.uy/nota/liverpool-y-river-plate-en-una-final-inedita-definen-el-intermedio-20199814445



And then bagged their 2nd major trophy in 2020...


'Final Super Copa Uruguaya 2020 - Liverpool 4:2 Nacional' (1 and a bit minute highlights):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Gy6V2aDe9yg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Gy6V2aDe9yg</a>

^ a full match replay of the 2020 Uruguayan Super Copa Final can be seen here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TRmru-wPXBs



https://twitter.com/TerraceUltra/status/1026083589362991105 ... just a cracking t-shirt  :thumbup





'Last night in the @CasaLiverpool - 2 continents, 2 cities, 1 passion: Liverpool. Celebrating friendship and solidarity with Uruguays @liverpoolfc1915':-

https://twitter.com/spiritofshankly/status/1236252315579006976 ... (from March 2020)

Re: Liverpool Fútbol Club de Montevideo
« Reply #23 on: Today at 02:30:51 am »
.
Liverpool win the Uruguayan league title - the first in their history  :champ




^ https://twitter.com/CampeonatoAUF/status/1373820616541929477 & https://twitter.com/LiverpoolFC1915/status/1373820236143722502



a 4-0 away win vs 3rd placed Nacional sealed the title - with two league matches still to play...


'Nacional 0-4 Liverpool: 5 minute highlights':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YgznzOIRNeM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YgznzOIRNeM</a>



'¡Liverpool Campeón del Torneo Clausura!' (translated article):-

https://www.espn.com.uy/futbol/reporte?juegoId=592643


'The keys to Liverpool champion of the Clausura Tournament' (translated article):-

https://www.espn.com.uy/futbol/uruguay/nota/_/id/8360345/las-claves-del-liverpool-campeon-del-torneo-clausura


Club Info : www.liverpoolfc.com.uy : https://twitter.com/LiverpoolFC1915 : www.facebook.com/LiverpoolFC1915 : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Liverpool_F.C._(Montevideo)

Fixtures & Results, Tables, Cups etc : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/uruguay/primera-division : www.flashscore.co.uk/team/liverpool-m/0KuKBKxT














https://twitter.com/ESPNUruguay/status/1373826837407748102 : https://twitter.com/CampeonatoAUF : www.auf.org.uy/uruguayo-1-division

Re: Liverpool Fútbol Club de Montevideo
« Reply #24 on: Today at 03:00:59 am »
Comprehensive highlights even for the Uruguayan version of LFC...

Jase, you need help, hombre...  ;D
