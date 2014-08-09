Our experience of camping has been mixed. We were flooded out in the Lake District on our first trip, and our tent was destroyed in a gale in Snowdonia on our second trip.



We camped in my Mum's back garden with our dog while my Mum was away a couple of summers ago. That was nice. Wine, food, a chiminea going and the weather was nice. Just something different to do. The dog loved it, and he didn't want to get up off the inflatable mattress in the mornings.



Next year we hope to do a bit of hammock camping. Rather than take a tent, I bought us two camping hammocks, underquilts and tarps. This summer I've set it up for Mrs Spion to use while I'm on the bank fishing. I got them quite late in the season, so a proper camping trip will have to wait until next summer now, but we are looking forward to it.