Camping in general...

cliffm

Re: Camping in general...
Reply #200 on: August 9, 2014, 01:05:49 pm


The Quiet Site, Pooley Bridge..this is the pub onsite.  Fantastic campsite.
leivapool

Re: Camping in general...
Reply #201 on: August 9, 2014, 01:09:13 pm
Quote from: El Phes on August  7, 2014, 10:08:06 am
I would to be honest with you mate, but when you've got 3 kids, 10, 8 and 5, learning how to make a noise with a piece of grass will only keep them occupied for 5 mins!

It doesn't have to be just one piece of grass they have as entertainment!!  When my daughter was that age the sites I chose had a little stream for her to paddle in,  a big old tree with a tyre swing,  that sort of thing.  it's amazing how much tiime and fun kids can have with these simple things.  More than we give them credit for if I'm honest.  I remember how proud my daughter was when she made a den in a patch of woods the campsite had,  proudest day of her life :)  and took hours to make!!  Her second best memory was running round the fields by our site playing  40 40 (hide and seek) with a couple of friends she'd made.  These kids entertained themselves for hours with basically nothing but the field and each other's company.
L666KOP

Re: Camping in general...
Reply #202 on: August 9, 2014, 07:48:41 pm
Got back from Kircolm yesterday after 3 days, saw more seals than people.
Pitched the tent 10 yards from the high tide line.

Going back on Thursday for a longer stay, can't beat eating breakfast sat on the rocks watching the waves crash on the shore, and having a beer sat round a fire in the evening.

Going to buy a creel this week, probably won't catch anything, but my lad will be excited every day.
 :)
Re: Camping in general...
Reply #203 on: August 9, 2014, 07:54:44 pm
Quote from: leivapool on August  9, 2014, 01:09:13 pm
It doesn't have to be just one piece of grass they have as entertainment!!  When my daughter was that age the sites I chose had a little stream for her to paddle in,  a big old tree with a tyre swing,  that sort of thing.  it's amazing how much tiime and fun kids can have with these simple things.  More than we give them credit for if I'm honest.  I remember how proud my daughter was when she made a den in a patch of woods the campsite had,  proudest day of her life :)  and took hours to make!!  Her second best memory was running round the fields by our site playing  40 40 (hide and seek) with a couple of friends she'd made.  These kids entertained themselves for hours with basically nothing but the field and each other's company.

Agree entirely mate.

My youngest has ADHD and was so easily amused it staggered me. Spent hours just walking up and down the coast, climbing rocks, poking about in rock pools etc. We were even out in the sea catching Jellyfish for 2 hours !!

My eldest got bored quickly though, 3 miles just to get phone reception, and 9 to get 3G. He's lost without a screen to look at.

He was okay the first two days when everything was new, but the outdoor life has come too late for him  :D

Next week me and my youngest are going back up and will be foraging for our supper.  :)
planet-terror

Re: Camping in general...
Reply #204 on: October 1, 2014, 03:36:39 pm
anyone interested in buying a soulpad 5000 lite..pm me
leighton

Re: Camping in general...
Reply #205 on: October 13, 2014, 09:27:52 am
decided and bought a caravan last year.
six years of packing away wet / damp tents, to then spend days trying to get them dry was getting on my nerves.



away every second weekend nowadays, and just booked for new years eve for the sake of the dogs.


cracking weekend at Bridgehouse marina, Garstang
MichaelA

Re: Camping in general...
Reply #206 on: September 23, 2020, 01:08:15 pm
My wife is looking for some help from the RAWK camping community.
 
She is an academic at the University Of Edinburgh and is conducting some research on 'home camping' during lockdown. If you did do some garden camping, please take a few minutes to complete her survey:

https://edinburgh.onlinesurveys.ac.uk/home-camping-during-the-covid-19-pandemic-final-version

Thanks in advance!
SP

Re: Camping in general...
Reply #207 on: September 23, 2020, 01:47:57 pm
Done.
MichaelA

Re: Camping in general...
Reply #208 on: September 23, 2020, 01:57:56 pm
TheKid.

Re: Camping in general...
Reply #209 on: September 24, 2020, 07:19:05 am
Done
We got our son a tent for his birthday so did loads of camping in the garden
Roady

Re: Camping in general...
Reply #210 on: September 24, 2020, 09:45:38 am
I quite enjoy camping. It's near on impossible to do it here until January or Feb to be honest. Simply too hot. Nothing better than kicking back and taking in nature with a fire and beers at night.
Son of Spion

Re: Camping in general...
Reply #211 on: September 25, 2020, 06:31:41 pm
Our experience of camping has been mixed. We were flooded out in the Lake District on our first trip, and our tent was destroyed in a gale in Snowdonia on our second trip.

We camped in my Mum's back garden with our dog while my Mum was away a couple of summers ago. That was nice. Wine, food, a chiminea going and the weather was nice. Just something different to do. The dog loved it, and he didn't want to get up off the inflatable mattress in the mornings.

Next year we hope to do a bit of hammock camping. Rather than take a tent, I bought us two camping hammocks, underquilts and tarps. This summer I've set it up for Mrs Spion to use while I'm on the bank fishing. I got them quite late in the season, so a proper camping trip will have to wait until next summer now, but we are looking forward to it.
CHOPPER

Re: Camping in general...
Reply #212 on: November 4, 2023, 11:05:57 pm
Its camping, thats caused all the crime, you gang of lifestyle choicers, Grrrrrrrrr


https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/nov/04/fury-as-braverman-depicts-homelessness-as-a-lifestyle-choice
duvva 💅

Re: Camping in general...
Reply #213 on: November 5, 2023, 01:09:29 am
Quote from: CHOPPER on November  4, 2023, 11:05:57 pm
Its camping, thats caused all the crime, you gang of lifestyle choicers, Grrrrrrrrr


https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/nov/04/fury-as-braverman-depicts-homelessness-as-a-lifestyle-choice

She really is an utter c*nt
reddebs

Re: Camping in general...
Reply #214 on: Today at 05:13:29 pm
RIP to the 4 lads who went on a camping trip to North Wales at the weekend but have sadly perished 💔

Condolences to all their families and friends, I can't begin to imagine how you come to terms with a tragedy like that 😟
Slippers

Re: Camping in general...
Reply #215 on: Today at 05:17:41 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 05:13:29 pm
RIP to the 4 lads who went on a camping trip to North Wales at the weekend but have sadly perished 💔

Condolences to all their families and friends, I can't begin to imagine how you come to terms with a tragedy like that 😟

I've been reading about this on another forum,awful stuff.

They were just kids.
Crosby Nick 128

Re: Camping in general...
Reply #216 on: Today at 05:19:51 pm
Yeah such a sad event. Awful.
Red-Soldier

Re: Camping in general...
Reply #217 on: Today at 05:22:02 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 05:13:29 pm
RIP to the 4 lads who went on a camping trip to North Wales at the weekend but have sadly perished 💔

Condolences to all their families and friends, I can't begin to imagine how you come to terms with a tragedy like that 😟

Youngsters who just passed their driving test.  Was a narrow, steep and windy road, apparently.
reddebs

Re: Camping in general...
Reply #218 on: Today at 05:25:04 pm
Quote from: Slippers on Today at 05:17:41 pm
I've been reading about this on another forum,awful stuff.

They were just kids.

Yep a mix of 16 and 17yr olds probably on their first independent trip away 😟
reddebs

Re: Camping in general...
Reply #219 on: Today at 05:28:44 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 05:22:02 pm
Youngsters who just passed their driving test.  Was a narrow, steep and windy road, apparently.

Pretty much all the roads through Eryri are like that mate, even the A roads so it's definitely not an area for inexperienced drivers to be navigating.
