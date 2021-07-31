« previous next »
Re: the double '86.....
July 31, 2021, 12:23:59 pm
Quote from: John C on July 30, 2021, 11:35:49 pm
The footy threads are recent, it's you that's old Kesey lad :)

Iam still the right side of 50 though mate  :wave
Re: the double '86.....
July 31, 2021, 07:11:10 pm
If you think you are getting old, What about the fact that Gary McAllister played for Leicester against Liverpool that year?
Also, the Crown Paints logo changed during the season from
Crown
Paints
To
Crown Paints
what was that about?
Finally, how good was Ronnie Whelan , he was just brilliant in so many of the clips here. Well underrated 35 years later Id say.
Thanks for the fantastic in depth study of a great season, brought back so many happy memories.
Re: the double '86.....
Yesterday at 12:50:58 am
Quote from: John C on July 28, 2021, 07:42:00 pm
Or even if you only win the FA Cup. It's ridiculously underrated even on this site.
Kenny grabbing them both in his first season as manager was a dream at the time. Either would have done me to see Kenny get success.

The semi-finals at Wembley weaken it for me. The road to Wembley via Wembley isnt as iconic.
Re: the double '86.....
Yesterday at 09:46:08 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 12:50:58 am
The semi-finals at Wembley weaken it for me. The road to Wembley via Wembley isnt as iconic.
That's a valid point.
The cup is an A-Z process though.
Last year, every year on here people say before A "fuck the cup off, etc etc". On X and Y people say the semis shouldn't be played at Wembley, blah blah blah.
But everyone doesn't remember or doesn't appreciate what Z is like. The occasion. The euphoria.
Or as usual as fans they don't give a fuck what players feel what Z is like, as long as they're own anti-FA cup agenda is spouted :)
Kenny would say they're pricks.
It's impossible to tell the elitist fans they're not though. Shanklys basics no longer matter.

Does that make sense Pea?
Re: the double '86.....
Yesterday at 10:10:10 pm
Quote from: kesey on July 31, 2021, 12:23:59 pm
Iam still the right side of 50 though mate  :wave

And I'm still on the right side of 70 but time is waiting in the wings, he speaks of senseless things. ;D
Re: the double '86.....
Yesterday at 10:13:09 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 09:46:08 pm
That's a valid point.
The cup is an A-Z process though.
Last year, every year on here people say before A "fuck the cup off, etc etc". On X and Y people say the semis shouldn't be played at Wembley, blah blah blah.
But everyone doesn't remember or doesn't appreciate what Z is like. The occasion. The euphoria.
Or as usual as fans they don't give a fuck what players feel what Z is like, as long as they're own anti-FA cup agenda is spouted :)
Kenny would say they're pricks.
It's impossible to tell the elitist fans they're not though. Shanklys basics no longer matter.

Does that make sense Pea?


Semis should never have been held at Wembley, part of the magic of the cup is the Wembley final, not semis at Wembley, i'd  rather use either Old Trafford or the Millennium in Cardiff for the semis.

 Then you had ties that went to 3 or 4 replays & as long as it took, which was like a tie within a round, which is not going to happen now with the congested fixture schedule. Plus the replays took place the midweek immediately following the first match, none of the 10 days later that we have now.
Re: the double '86.....
Yesterday at 10:23:52 pm
Quote from: moondog on July 31, 2021, 07:11:10 pm

Also, the Crown Paints logo changed during the season from
Crown
Paints
To
Crown Paints
what was that about?

Think it was to stop the 'Paints' bit being covered up by players' who might wear their shorts a bit higher
Re: the double '86.....
Yesterday at 10:35:09 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 10:13:09 pm

Semis should never have been held at Wembley, part of the magic of the cup is the Wembley final, not semis at Wembley, i'd  rather use either Old Trafford or the Millennium in Cardiff for the semis.

 Then you had ties that went to 3 or 4 replays & as long as it took, which was like a tie within a round, which is not going to happen now with the congested fixture schedule. Plus the replays took place the midweek immediately following the first match, none of the 10 days later that we have now.
You missed Villa Park.
Yep, remember the semi's played the next Wednesday  ;D
It was probably a bit more exciting back then. Get on with it, not play a league game then think about it. Boss.

Something in me reminds me of a big Spurs semi-final game, maybe nothing to do with us? Yorky will know.

Anyway. Will there be a thread entitled "the double of 202?".

That's what irks me about some of our fans. In their world no.
Re: the double '86.....
Yesterday at 10:51:36 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:35:09 pm
You missed Villa Park.
Yep, remember the semi's played the next Wednesday  ;D
It was probably a bit more exciting back then. Get on with it, not play a league game then think about it. Boss.

Something in me reminds me of a big Spurs semi-final game, maybe nothing to do with us? Yorky will know.

Anyway. Will there be a thread entitled "the double of 202?".

That's what irks me about some of our fans. In their world no.


Haa, Villa Park maybe back then but not now, & Villa Park reminds me of the Palace 4-3 semi in 1990 :no. I remember us playing Portsmouth at Highbury in the semi in 92

Anyway, the 86 final, i remember a few bunking in, climbing up to the first floor windows which was quite a height, it was the first all Merseyside FA cup final, first half performance was poor, & then only one winner once we equaliser, with Grobbelaar's acrobatic save preventing going 2-0 down early second half which was crucial too.
Re: the double '86.....
Yesterday at 11:02:16 pm
Jurgen needs to experience the FA Cup Final and he needs to be pictured holding the FA Cup, which is the greatest looking football trophy in the world.

Two reasons. 1. The Cup is the oldest football competition in the world and speaks to the immense, illustrious history of football in this country. All those great players and coaches who've competed for this thing since the 1870s! All those vast congregations who've gathered to see the Final, whether at Crystal Palace, Wembley or Cardiff! This is no ordinary cup. 2. Shanks. For him it was the greatest trophy in football and it was an historic error that Liverpool had never won it. The correction in May 1965 is still one of the greatest days in the history of LFC.

And so I need to see Jurgen holding the damn thing aloft.

Preferably in a Double season. Ideally, like '86, having pipped Everton for both titles. What a time that was folks! We saw it!
Re: the double '86.....
Yesterday at 11:14:48 pm
Completely agree Yorky mate.
Re: the double '86.....
Yesterday at 11:58:43 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:02:16 pm
Jurgen needs to experience the FA Cup Final and he needs to be pictured holding the FA Cup, which is the greatest looking football trophy in the world.

Two reasons. 1. The Cup is the oldest football competition in the world and speaks to the immense, illustrious history of football in this country. All those great players and coaches who've competed for this thing since the 1870s! All those vast congregations who've gathered to see the Final, whether at Crystal Palace, Wembley or Cardiff! This is no ordinary cup. 2. Shanks. For him it was the greatest trophy in football and it was an historic error that Liverpool had never won it. The correction in May 1965 is still one of the greatest days in the history of LFC.

And so I need to see Jurgen holding the damn thing aloft.

Preferably in a Double season. Ideally, like '86, having pipped Everton for both titles. What a time that was folks! We saw it!
Hmm not sure Jurgen will be around long enough for the Everton bit to become reality, but Id love another double regardless of who we beat to it
