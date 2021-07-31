The semi-finals at Wembley weaken it for me. The road to Wembley via Wembley isnt as iconic.
That's a valid point.
The cup is an A-Z process though.
Last year, every year on here people say before A "fuck the cup off, etc etc". On X and Y people say the semis shouldn't be played at Wembley, blah blah blah.
But everyone doesn't remember or doesn't appreciate what Z is like. The occasion. The euphoria.
Or as usual as fans they don't give a fuck what players feel what Z is like, as long as they're own anti-FA cup agenda is spouted
Kenny would say they're pricks.
It's impossible to tell the elitist fans they're not though. Shanklys basics no longer matter.
Does that make sense Pea?