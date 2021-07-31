Jurgen needs to experience the FA Cup Final and he needs to be pictured holding the FA Cup, which is the greatest looking football trophy in the world.



Two reasons. 1. The Cup is the oldest football competition in the world and speaks to the immense, illustrious history of football in this country. All those great players and coaches who've competed for this thing since the 1870s! All those vast congregations who've gathered to see the Final, whether at Crystal Palace, Wembley or Cardiff! This is no ordinary cup. 2. Shanks. For him it was the greatest trophy in football and it was an historic error that Liverpool had never won it. The correction in May 1965 is still one of the greatest days in the history of LFC.



And so I need to see Jurgen holding the damn thing aloft.



Preferably in a Double season. Ideally, like '86, having pipped Everton for both titles. What a time that was folks! We saw it!