« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Talking Heads Appreciation Thread  (Read 6165 times)

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,404
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: The Talking Heads Appreciation Thread
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 10:57:22 pm »
What great lyrics .

Home is where I want to be
Pick me up and turn me around
I feel numb, born with a weak heart
I guess I must be having fun
The less we say about it, the better
Make it up as we go along
Feet on the ground, head in the sky
It's okay, I know nothing's wrong, nothing
I, I got plenty of time
I, you got light in your eyes
And you're standing here beside me
I love the passing of time
Never for money, always for love
Cover up and say goodnight, say goodnight
Home is where I want to be
But I guess I'm already there
I come home, she lifted up her wings
I guess that this must be the place
I can't tell one from another
Did I find you, or you find me?
There was a time before we were born
If someone asks, this is where I'll be, where I'll be
I, we drift in and out
I, sing into my mouth
Out of all those kinds of people
You got a face with a view
I'm just an animal looking for a home
And share the same space for a minute or two
And you love me 'til my heart stops
Love me 'til I'm dead
Eyes that light up, eyes look through you
Cover up the blank spots
Hit me on the head, I got
"Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh"

I found a video on youtube and the way Tina and David look at eachother when  he his singing is amazing .
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are seen - some wise fella

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,404
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: The Talking Heads Appreciation Thread
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 10:59:42 pm »
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are seen - some wise fella

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,404
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: The Talking Heads Appreciation Thread
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 11:11:59 pm »
I've just watched that and it's the way she looks at him . She 's one top pixie her .

Show Host  to David Byrne .

' Why do you have so many members in your band '

' Well it gives me the time to fool around a bit '

Or something like that.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are seen - some wise fella

Offline didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,237
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Talking Heads Appreciation Thread
« Reply #83 on: Today at 01:20:50 am »
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 05:16:26 pm
Home.. is where I want to be ..

And she was lying  in the grass, and she could hear the highway breathing.

Pure genius way of describing an acid trip.
Logged

Offline moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,228
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Talking Heads Appreciation Thread
« Reply #84 on: Today at 07:29:36 am »
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 11:11:59 pm
I've just watched that and it's the way she looks at him . She 's one top pixie her .

Show Host  to David Byrne .

' Why do you have so many members in your band '

' Well it gives me the time to fool around a bit '

Or something like that.


I think shes laughing with the backing singers rather than David? From what I understand the relationship between Tina /Chris and David was quite broken down by this point . She is brilliant tho and whilst I regret never being able to see Talking Heads, I did get to stand right in front of TomTomClub at the tiny International 2 in Manchester back in the 80s and that was an incredible evening. Love them first 2 Tom Tom Club LPs and am looking forward to seeing the reissued Stop Making Sense as soon as possible on as big a screen as can be found.
Logged

Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,529
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: The Talking Heads Appreciation Thread
« Reply #85 on: Today at 10:46:38 am »
What an incredible period the very late 70's and early 80's where. one of my beefs is how 'punk' is retrospectively viewed. Most of us really open minded to new music of all styles hence I always  prefered the term 'New Wave' as that what it was...with no musical boundaries...so you could get off on Ramones/The Clash/ Pistols..and artists like Talking Heads.Television and Costello...whist discovering Reggae and other forms of music not in 'Rock' category

Talking Heads where an incredible ensemble..not just Byrne...love their music...I've said prevously how wonderful 77 is and still sounds fresh and new.


My first abiding memory of descending into Erics is seeing a poster for the Ramones/Heads gig....alas I never got to see them live.

Still got my 'Love goes to a Building on fire ' 7" single..what a title!
« Last Edit: Today at 10:48:15 am by FlashingBlade »
Logged

Offline LanceLink!!!!!

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,742
Re: The Talking Heads Appreciation Thread
« Reply #86 on: Today at 10:51:53 am »
The acoustic version of Heaven is up there as one of my favourite songs.

Logged

Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,529
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: The Talking Heads Appreciation Thread
« Reply #87 on: Today at 11:33:44 am »
Fear of Music and Remain in Light tend to be the headline grabbing Lps but " More songs about Buildings and Food" is a gem....its the pivot point between the 77/ CBGBs Heads and  a tantalising  glimpse Fear of Music and what was to come...probably cos of Eno and his relationship with Byrne
Logged

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,404
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: The Talking Heads Appreciation Thread
« Reply #88 on: Today at 11:38:59 am »
Quote from: moondog on Today at 07:29:36 am

I think shes laughing with the backing singers rather than David?

Stop spoiling it for me  ;D
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are seen - some wise fella

Offline moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,228
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Talking Heads Appreciation Thread
« Reply #89 on: Today at 12:22:05 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 11:38:59 am
Stop spoiling it for me  ;D



Ha ha ha, I will say no more, but read Chris Frantz book for the full scoop on David Byrne, there is a great story about his early days as an artist and his behaviour towards others.
Saying that, American Utopia was an incredible performance of many of the great Talking Heads songs.
Logged

Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,529
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: The Talking Heads Appreciation Thread
« Reply #90 on: Today at 01:13:40 pm »
Franz and Weymouth talking to Craig Charles on R6 yesterday afternoon.
Logged

Online elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,631
  • Boss Tha
Re: The Talking Heads Appreciation Thread
« Reply #91 on: Today at 10:08:03 pm »
Heaven, The Big Country, Listening Wind, Born Under Punches, I Zimbra, Psycho Killer, Take Me To The River, And She Was, Puzzling Evidence, Blind, Naive Melody......

So many outstanding songs, still love them all.
Logged
We are Liverpool!
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 