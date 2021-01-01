What great lyrics .



Home is where I want to be

Pick me up and turn me around

I feel numb, born with a weak heart

I guess I must be having fun

The less we say about it, the better

Make it up as we go along

Feet on the ground, head in the sky

It's okay, I know nothing's wrong, nothing

I, I got plenty of time

I, you got light in your eyes

And you're standing here beside me

I love the passing of time

Never for money, always for love

Cover up and say goodnight, say goodnight

Home is where I want to be

But I guess I'm already there

I come home, she lifted up her wings

I guess that this must be the place

I can't tell one from another

Did I find you, or you find me?

There was a time before we were born

If someone asks, this is where I'll be, where I'll be

I, we drift in and out

I, sing into my mouth

Out of all those kinds of people

You got a face with a view

I'm just an animal looking for a home

And share the same space for a minute or two

And you love me 'til my heart stops

Love me 'til I'm dead

Eyes that light up, eyes look through you

Cover up the blank spots

Hit me on the head, I got

"Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh"



I found a video on youtube and the way Tina and David look at eachother when he his singing is amazing .