Great band and I mean fucking great.



Has anybody heard My Life in the Bush of Ghosts by David Byrne and I think Eno has something to do with it. I love David's solo stuff to. He's done a good version of Susan Baca's Maria Lando which is Afro Peruvian music.



Proper LSD album that, it's all over the place, I've still got it on CD, stashed away safely in the loft.Great band, Fear Of Music was their best I think, Cities being the highlight. That beat.The Stop Making Sense version of Heaven is a beautiful piece of music.Theres a version of Physco Killer on Youtube, recorded at The Old Grey Whistle Test, David Byrne in a yellow t-shirt, I could watch it all day.I've a lot of music on my ipod, when it's on shuffle, I often find myself skipping tracks, hoping the next track is better, Talking Heads tracks don't get skipped, because they were fucking brilliant.