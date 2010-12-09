« previous next »
Author Topic: The Talking Heads Appreciation Thread  (Read 5908 times)

Offline masterbaker

Re: The Talking Heads Appreciation Thread
« Reply #40 on: December 9, 2010, 01:13:23 am »
fear of music and remain light are my 2 favs
my life in the bush of ghosts with eno is worth checking out as well..

took me years to love them, my sister played them to death when i was a kid,
so much so they it used to get on my nerves

took me years to realize that she had it right and i didnt!
 
Offline Alonso_The_Assassin

Re: The Talking Heads Appreciation Thread
« Reply #41 on: December 9, 2010, 06:00:10 am »
More Songs About Buildings and Food and Remain in Light are my favourites.

Born Under Punches and Cross Eyed and Painless are probably my favourite tracks.
Offline alfonso

Re: The Talking Heads Appreciation Thread
« Reply #42 on: December 10, 2010, 07:00:30 am »
Love this band.

I wonder if they will ever reform.
It's essentially up to DB.

There was a video interview released on a DVD with them talking together in a room (which is hard as DB seems to be difficult with the others nowadays).
Never seen it.

DB also said that he has a load of unreleased TH songs on tapes in his place on a shelf gathering dust.
The record company isn't bothered about releasing it anytime soon.
Logged
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: The Talking Heads Appreciation Thread
« Reply #43 on: November 25, 2012, 02:19:15 am »
This thread could do with a massive bump

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VJu-IABeCws" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VJu-IABeCws</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EB9W8St1pDc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EB9W8St1pDc</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cY3tHQJegOM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cY3tHQJegOM</a>
Offline Filler.

Re: The Talking Heads Appreciation Thread
« Reply #44 on: August 26, 2013, 05:58:32 pm »
Been enjoying this 11 hour complete album discography recently...

<a href="http://www.youtube.com/v/g_DBrm7m7oA?hl=en_US&amp;amp;version=3" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">http://www.youtube.com/v/g_DBrm7m7oA?hl=en_US&amp;amp;version=3</a>
Offline elbow

Re: The Talking Heads Appreciation Thread
« Reply #45 on: August 27, 2013, 03:34:51 am »
Great band. Naive Melody (This Must Be The Place) is probably my favourite. "Home is where I want to be......."

LCD Soundsystem always remind me of Talking Heads for some reason.
Offline Nick110581

Re: The Talking Heads Appreciation Thread
« Reply #46 on: April 4, 2017, 06:17:52 pm »
Fucking incredible band.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EoUKMRtv0Fk

That concert film is just everything.
Online SamAteTheRedAcid

Re: The Talking Heads Appreciation Thread
« Reply #47 on: April 4, 2017, 06:28:32 pm »
Awesome band. So much diversity in their catalogue and yet always unmistakeably them.

A band that is not only greater than the sum of their parts - their parts are all uniformly excellent to begin with.

Tina Weymouth is amazing.
Offline RedmeisterOZ

Re: The Talking Heads Appreciation Thread
« Reply #48 on: April 4, 2017, 06:35:45 pm »
We're not worthy. ;)
Offline McrRed

Re: The Talking Heads Appreciation Thread
« Reply #49 on: April 4, 2017, 07:39:30 pm »
Turned down the chance to see them and U2 at the free trade hall for 50p. Still kicking myself.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: The Talking Heads Appreciation Thread
« Reply #50 on: April 4, 2017, 07:43:43 pm »
Quote from: a fuckin idiot on April  4, 2017, 07:39:30 pm
Turned down the chance to see them and U2 at the free trade hall for 50p. Still kicking myself.

Took the opportunity to see them for a £1, supported by Dire Straits (who, to be fair, at the sultans of swing stage, were a very decent pub band)

Listening Wind got me through the dole years and helped me run to keep me going, Niave melody was a joy and 'more songs' and 'remain in light' were (and are) just brilliant
Offline Medellin

Re: The Talking Heads Appreciation Thread
« Reply #51 on: April 4, 2017, 07:45:58 pm »
One of my favs they done,quality.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/C1RrJjDdXoA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/C1RrJjDdXoA</a>
Offline McrRed

Re: The Talking Heads Appreciation Thread
« Reply #52 on: April 4, 2017, 11:31:21 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on April  4, 2017, 07:43:43 pm
Took the opportunity to see them for a £1, supported by Dire Straits (who, to be fair, at the sultans of swing stage, were a very decent pub band)

Listening Wind got me through the dole years and helped me run to keep me going, Niave melody was a joy and 'more songs' and 'remain in light' were (and are) just brilliant
Right with you there BB listening wind and remain in light

Actually, Remain in Light is still one of my favourite albums of all time to this day.
Offline elbow

Re: The Talking Heads Appreciation Thread
« Reply #53 on: April 5, 2017, 01:51:26 pm »
I wouldn't live here if you paid me..........
Offline moondog

Re: The Talking Heads Appreciation Thread
« Reply #54 on: April 8, 2017, 08:02:50 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on April  4, 2017, 07:45:58 pm
One of my favs they done,quality.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/C1RrJjDdXoA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/C1RrJjDdXoA</a>
v


https://vimeo.com/173936894






Anyone ever hear this Staple Singers version of Slippery People? I am trying to find the twelve inch of it somewhere in my loft.
Never saw Talking Heads but did see Tom Tom club at the little International in Manchester with about 40 other people and they were truly awesome. TINA is a legend.
Offline Gaz123456

Re: The Talking Heads Appreciation Thread
« Reply #55 on: April 10, 2017, 08:56:10 pm »
Brilliant band, one of my biggest regrets is not making sufficient effort to get tickets to see them in the 80s.
Offline FlashingBlade

Re: The Talking Heads Appreciation Thread
« Reply #56 on: February 1, 2018, 12:22:17 pm »
Dug out my old vinyl copy of 77 this morning ....what a stunningly good Lp this is, every track is brilliant a real 10/10 Lp...the group made some great records, but this one sounds as modern and fresh as anything out today
Offline Frank Becton

Re: The Talking Heads Appreciation Thread
« Reply #57 on: February 1, 2018, 07:03:03 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on February  1, 2018, 12:22:17 pm
Dug out my old vinyl copy of 77 this morning ....what a stunningly good Lp this is, every track is brilliant a real 10/10 Lp...the group made some great records, but this one sounds as modern and fresh as anything out today

Agree it's brilliant, haven't listened to it for a long time, need to put that right!
Offline Frank Becton

Re: The Talking Heads Appreciation Thread
« Reply #58 on: February 1, 2018, 07:16:40 pm »
Nothing but Flowers - my favourite

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c3t5nmgRVMs
Offline elbow

Re: The Talking Heads Appreciation Thread
« Reply #59 on: February 1, 2018, 10:21:57 pm »
Naive Melody is such a simple, catchy song.
Online kesey

Re: The Talking Heads Appreciation Thread
« Reply #60 on: February 1, 2018, 11:32:14 pm »
Great band and I mean fucking great.

Has anybody heard My Life in the Bush of Ghosts by David Byrne and I think Eno has something to do with it. I love David's solo stuff to. He's done a good version of Susan Baca's Maria Lando which is Afro Peruvian music.
Online kesey

Re: The Talking Heads Appreciation Thread
« Reply #61 on: February 1, 2018, 11:34:02 pm »
Online kesey

Re: The Talking Heads Appreciation Thread
« Reply #62 on: February 1, 2018, 11:40:38 pm »
Kin' ell.

Just listened to that for the first time in about 15 years. Thanks for the inspiration.
Online kesey

Re: The Talking Heads Appreciation Thread
« Reply #63 on: February 1, 2018, 11:48:21 pm »
My Life in the Bush of Ghosts.

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=5cVeRAiPcFc

* Edit *. Check out the track 7 29 in. The one with the Qawaali singing in.
Online disgraced cake

Re: The Talking Heads Appreciation Thread
« Reply #64 on: February 1, 2018, 11:50:42 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on February  1, 2018, 12:22:17 pm
Dug out my old vinyl copy of 77 this morning ....what a stunningly good Lp this is, every track is brilliant a real 10/10 Lp...the group made some great records, but this one sounds as modern and fresh as anything out today

Listened to 77 again recently. Incredible isn't it? Probably my favourite alongside remain in light. No Compassion is probably my personal fave track on there, and I love Happy day and don't worry about the government, also has Psycho killer which is fucking brilliant too
Offline elbow

Re: The Talking Heads Appreciation Thread
« Reply #65 on: February 2, 2018, 01:47:51 am »
Quote from: kesey on February  1, 2018, 11:32:14 pm
Great band and I mean fucking great.

Has anybody heard My Life in the Bush of Ghosts by David Byrne and I think Eno has something to do with it. I love David's solo stuff to. He's done a good version of Susan Baca's Maria Lando which is Afro Peruvian music.

Yeah, it's a cracker of an album that. It is a joint album with Brian Eno.
Offline LanceLink!!!!!

Re: The Talking Heads Appreciation Thread
« Reply #66 on: February 2, 2018, 08:26:50 pm »
Quote from: kesey on February  1, 2018, 11:32:14 pm
Great band and I mean fucking great.

Has anybody heard My Life in the Bush of Ghosts by David Byrne and I think Eno has something to do with it. I love David's solo stuff to. He's done a good version of Susan Baca's Maria Lando which is Afro Peruvian music.

Proper LSD album that, it's all over the place, I've still got it on CD, stashed away safely in the loft.

Great band, Fear Of Music was their best I think, Cities being the highlight. That beat.

The Stop Making Sense version of Heaven is a beautiful piece of music.

Theres a version of Physco Killer on Youtube, recorded at The Old Grey Whistle Test, David Byrne in a yellow t-shirt, I could watch it all day.

I've a lot of music on my ipod, when it's on shuffle, I often find myself skipping tracks, hoping the next track is better, Talking Heads tracks don't get skipped, because they were fucking brilliant.
Online kesey

Re: The Talking Heads Appreciation Thread
« Reply #67 on: February 3, 2018, 12:02:25 am »
Quote from: LanceLink on February  2, 2018, 08:26:50 pm
Proper LSD album that, it's all over the place, I've still got it on CD, stashed away safely in the loft.

Great band, Fear Of Music was their best I think, Cities being the highlight. That beat.

The Stop Making Sense version of Heaven is a beautiful piece of music.

Theres a version of Physco Killer on Youtube, recorded at The Old Grey Whistle Test, David Byrne in a yellow t-shirt, I could watch it all day.

I've a lot of music on my ipod, when it's on shuffle, I often find myself skipping tracks, hoping the next track is better, Talking Heads tracks don't get skipped, because they were fucking brilliant.

Beautiful last paragraph that.
Offline LanceLink!!!!!

Re: The Talking Heads Appreciation Thread
« Reply #68 on: February 3, 2018, 12:18:28 am »
One of my favourite lines in music...

You start a conversation you can't even finish it
You're talking a lot, but you're not saying anything
When I have nothing to say, my lips are sealed
Say something once, why say it again?

Offline RedmeisterOZ

Re: The Talking Heads Appreciation Thread
« Reply #69 on: February 25, 2018, 01:25:37 pm »
'Well, we know where we're goin'
Online kesey

Re: The Talking Heads Appreciation Thread
« Reply #70 on: June 30, 2019, 05:15:16 am »
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on February  3, 2018, 12:18:28 am
One of my favourite lines in music...

You start a conversation you can't even finish it
You're talking a lot, but you're not saying anything
When I have nothing to say, my lips are sealed
Say something once, why say it again?



Psycho Killer .... What is that ?

 ;)
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: The Talking Heads Appreciation Thread
« Reply #71 on: June 30, 2019, 09:41:49 am »
Much that I hold on to faint hope that one day they will reform and tour again I made the decision earlier this year to go see the current David Byrne tour. I went alone as all my mades have grown up and and had families. To hear the Talking Heads tunes was something I waited over 30 years to hear live. Listening to 'This Must Be The Place' had been on my bucket list and in al honesty the current tour format rivals 'Stop Making Sense' in its wow factor.
Online Ray K

Re: The Talking Heads Appreciation Thread
« Reply #72 on: Yesterday at 12:01:54 pm »
One of the best trailers I've ever seen

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mpGkipN30dc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mpGkipN30dc</a>
Offline moondog

Re: The Talking Heads Appreciation Thread
« Reply #73 on: Yesterday at 11:01:07 pm »
Yeah. Proper excited to see this at the cinema. An all time great music concert movie from a brilliant band. Saw American Utopia on Broadway last year and it was truly an incredible and amazing experience, before I read Chris Frantz book and maybe Byrne is not such a great bandmate nor friend ( comes across as a right snide).
Trailer is great though.
Offline classycarra

Re: The Talking Heads Appreciation Thread
« Reply #74 on: Today at 12:18:18 am »
Is this a rerelease or something new? The original is a class film

it was on at my local independent cinema years back with a great bar and had one of the most fun (and booziest) cinema trips ever

When I got my most recent TV I switched it on Prime to test the sound and ended up watching the whole thing through again unintentionally.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: The Talking Heads Appreciation Thread
« Reply #75 on: Today at 12:24:14 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:18:18 am
Is this a rerelease or something new? The original is a class film

it was on at my local independent cinema years back with a great bar and had one of the most fun (and booziest) cinema trips ever

When I got my most recent TV I switched it on Prime to test the sound and ended up watching the whole thing through again unintentionally.

Restored in 4K.

https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/talking-heads-stop-making-sense-returning-theaters-soundtrack-reissue-1234697972/
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: The Talking Heads Appreciation Thread
« Reply #76 on: Today at 01:32:15 pm »
Quote from: Miracle@Istanbul on July  3, 2008, 01:57:36 pm
True stories the album and the film.

Slippery people is an immense track, wish i had seen them live at the Royal Court when they played there in the seventies but even I am too young for that.


Dead lucky, I bought tickets for a couple of unknown bands back in early 1978 for a £1. One was Talking Heads the other was Dire Straits as their support, not bad value. Saw them again a bit later when they were better known, immense late 70s and early 80s
Online kesey

Re: The Talking Heads Appreciation Thread
« Reply #77 on: Today at 05:16:26 pm »
Home.. is where I want to be ..
