Offline stewil007

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #1120 on: Yesterday at 11:23:54 am »
Quick question for those in the know - i've just changed the turbocharger inlet pipe on the 'cold' side (due to a hole in it) - should i be changing the 'hot' side pipe at the same time/soon? 

When i went to Citroen to find the part number, they only sold these pipes in pairs (at just over £220) but i was able to source the pipe i needed from Autodoc for £35 delivered from Germany!

Car has done just a shade over 100k miles and the hole was caused by the pipe rubbing on an aircon pipe - great design by citroen.
Offline rob1966

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #1121 on: Yesterday at 01:13:45 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on Yesterday at 11:23:54 am
Quick question for those in the know - i've just changed the turbocharger inlet pipe on the 'cold' side (due to a hole in it) - should i be changing the 'hot' side pipe at the same time/soon? 

When i went to Citroen to find the part number, they only sold these pipes in pairs (at just over £220) but i was able to source the pipe i needed from Autodoc for £35 delivered from Germany!

Car has done just a shade over 100k miles and the hole was caused by the pipe rubbing on an aircon pipe - great design by citroen.

Yes at that kind of mileage I'd swap both - rubber hoses get brittle over time and if they're anywhere near heat, the heating and cooling kills them, so I'd change the hot one too
Offline stewil007

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #1122 on: Yesterday at 02:06:41 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 01:13:45 pm
Yes at that kind of mileage I'd swap both - rubber hoses get brittle over time and if they're anywhere near heat, the heating and cooling kills them, so I'd change the hot one too

Cheers Rob,

as is always the way - only 2 jublilee clips to undo, but having to remove the wheel and the wheel arch lining to access them.....pain in the arse!
Offline rob1966

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #1123 on: Yesterday at 02:48:19 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on Yesterday at 02:06:41 pm
Cheers Rob,

as is always the way - only 2 jublilee clips to undo, but having to remove the wheel and the wheel arch lining to access them.....pain in the arse!

They design them to be built as quick as possible, downside is that they then maximise the time in the workshops, bangs up the hourlies. Although Citroens have always been a pig to work on
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #1124 on: Yesterday at 04:13:03 pm »
My 2006 car is starting to fall apart.

My driver window goes down, but doesn't go up. Annoying when in a car park and have to put the ticket into the machine. Only goes up if I take the key out of the ignition and hold the lock button down  :D

A panel behind the front wheel came off the other day when parking up on a kerb. Went to fix it yesterday. Locking nut is utterly threaded to fuck so can't get the wheel off. No idea how as it was fine last time I used it  :butt

Ordered a new window switch and locking nut but not arriving until next week.
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #1125 on: Yesterday at 08:13:36 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 04:13:03 pm
My 2006 car is starting to fall apart.

My driver window goes down, but doesn't go up. Annoying when in a car park and have to put the ticket into the machine. Only goes up if I take the key out of the ignition and hold the lock button down  :D

A panel behind the front wheel came off the other day when parking up on a kerb. Went to fix it yesterday. Locking nut is utterly threaded to fuck so can't get the wheel off. No idea how as it was fine last time I used it  :butt

Ordered a new window switch and locking nut but not arriving until next week.

How do you know that the switch is the problem?
Offline Graeme

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #1126 on: Yesterday at 08:39:23 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 08:13:36 pm
How do you know that the switch is the problem?

He said it goes up when he uses the lock button on the key so that would suggest the mechanism etc are fine.
Offline rob1966

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #1127 on: Yesterday at 08:59:28 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 08:39:23 pm
He said it goes up when he uses the lock button on the key so that would suggest the mechanism etc are fine.

Was just going to say that, if the auto closure feature is working fine, then first thing i'd do is change the switch, as this is most likely the culprit.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #1128 on: Yesterday at 09:02:28 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 08:13:36 pm
How do you know that the switch is the problem?

Took it all apart the other day. The wee rubber bit that's supposed to push the connections apart is ripped.
I was able to put it up with the switch when I had it all in pieces in my hand. Obviously that's not really practical when driving  :D
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #1129 on: Yesterday at 09:07:15 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 09:02:28 pm
Took it all apart the other day. The wee rubber bit that's supposed to push the connections apart is ripped.
I was able to put it up with the switch when I had it all in pieces in my hand. Obviously that's not really practical when driving  :D

Is it the same switch on the passenger side? If so, you could swap them to get you going.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #1130 on: Yesterday at 09:12:19 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 09:07:15 pm
Is it the same switch on the passenger side? If so, you could swap them to get you going.

Didn't even think to check to be honest.
However on eBay the one I ordered was driver side at £35. There was a passenger side one for half that. .
Should've checked if they were identical   :duh
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #1131 on: Yesterday at 09:17:19 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 09:12:19 pm
Didn't even think to check to be honest.
However on eBay the one I ordered was delivered side at £35. There was a passenger side one for half that. .
Should've checked if they were identical   :duh

I do that trick all the time!  ;D

I went through a stage of the door handle springs failing on UPVC doors, and swapped the handles of the highly used doors for the hardly used ones (garage) to keep them in service whilst the replacement springs turned up.
 ;)
Offline rob1966

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #1132 on: Yesterday at 10:25:12 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 09:12:19 pm
Didn't even think to check to be honest.
However on eBay the one I ordered was driver side at £35. There was a passenger side one for half that. .
Should've checked if they were identical   :duh

They won't be - passenger door only does that side, drivers does drivers and passengers windows and if a 4 door, also does rear doors and has the window lock for the backs.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #1133 on: Today at 01:47:31 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:25:12 pm
They won't be - passenger door only does that side, drivers does drivers and passengers windows and if a 4 door, also does rear doors and has the window lock for the backs.

It's a 2006 Rob, it's not that advanced  :D

The switches are on either side of the gear stick. Driver side front and back, passenger side front and back.

Exactly like this image (can't embed as on my phone)

https://www.e46fanatics.com/attachments/25924_24ac89a3-fea3-4348-9eea-a6a45dafa332-jpg.306926/
