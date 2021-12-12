My 2006 car is starting to fall apart.My driver window goes down, but doesn't go up. Annoying when in a car park and have to put the ticket into the machine. Only goes up if I take the key out of the ignition and hold the lock button downA panel behind the front wheel came off the other day when parking up on a kerb. Went to fix it yesterday. Locking nut is utterly threaded to fuck so can't get the wheel off. No idea how as it was fine last time I used itOrdered a new window switch and locking nut but not arriving until next week.