I remember about ten years ago I had an issue like this



Typical of course, the mechanic would sit in the car and come for a drive and hear nothing, I would drop him back to the garage and go home and the noise would start again



Something had broken off one of the discs on one of the back wheels



I cant quite remember what it waas but something broke off the wheel hub or disc, so maybe get the wheels removed and see if something has broke. For the record it wasnt a big repair bill, I got the part in a scrap yard good as new and a mate fixed it on (said mate has done mechanical work for the likes of BP and translink, not some cowboy)



As your mechanic said it was difficult to diagnose for him when nothing can be heard