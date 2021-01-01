Skoda Yeti - n/s doors (front and rear) wont open, via central locking or internal handles...mirror / windows also not working. The problem - I'm 99% certain - is a broken wire(s) in the wiring loom that goes into the door via the A Pillar - seems to be an issue on VW group vehicles...but I cant get to the loom cos I cant open the door! ....has anyone had a similar issue on any VW group car and found a way around it?.....







Does the NSF door not have a plastic cover over the keyhole on the handle? Also, in case its not the loom, bang the door near the handle while pressing unlock, this works on a lot of Skodas.Odd that the doors wont open from the inside, we had this happen on the Astra where the loom snapped and it'd still open from the inside. Worse case scenario is cutting holes in the door cards to get access to the locks.