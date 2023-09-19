The Vehicle Information Display on my Nissan has started flickering and often does not display at all. If I apply pressure to the screen with my finger, the display comes on.Assuming its an issue with the LEDs not making sufficient contact with the screen or something?Anyone know how to fix this without removing the whole dash?https://ibb.co/bBTrP9S
https://jalopnik.com/man-killed-by-takata-airbag-while-working-on-a-honda-1796810807Must be this one
17 killed by faulty Takata airbags according to the article
Get yourself one of these
https://www.amazon.co.uk/Foseal-Reader-Scanner-Display-Screen/dp/B07RQCP5PY/From my limited knowledge an amber/yellow engine light is less concerning than red or a flashing light.Could be anything though.
So haven't used this yet, as I have barely used the car since and the light hasn't came on in the few times I have been out. Would I be right in assuming the light will need to be on for it to pick up any issues? Might prove difficult as mentioned before, it's never on for any prolonged period of time, so would involve having to stop the car as soon as it does come on and plug the scanner in before the light goes out.
Yeah it's just the fact it keeps coming on is my concern. First time it came on was a month ago while we were in Scotland. Probably been on about 4 times since so around once a week on average.
Right choice, removes the constant issues.
Nice one Rob. Will get a look at it at some point this week.
Not picking up any faults, and of course the light hasn't come on while I've had the device in the car
Keep the code reader in the car then
Yeah been in the car since Friday. Forgot I had it plugged in and had it on the whole of yesterday
This comes on pretty much every time I drive now. No readings on that machine, so mustn't be compatible with my car. Booked in to get checked out on Tuesday. Hopefully something minor.
Forgot to update. It was the coolant . Could've done that myself if any of my googling had suggested to check that ffs.
Yeah it's a 2006. Tempted to set fire to it in all honesty
It's failed as I expected but not as expensive as I thought trouble as they can't do the work to pass it till 22nd!! What the fuck point is there in booking in MOTs without keep some time back for those that fail?Paul's had to put 2 rest days in cos he can't get to work now 😟
The MOT tester has no obligation to do the work, and the car owner doesn't have to get the work done at the garage, you can take it anywhere, so its not economical to turn down guaranteed work on the off chance that a car will fail the MOT. They can do up to about 10 a day at a busy garage, so they can't open the spaces up.
There's also potentially an issue that parts might not be immediately available for whatever needs fixing. Mine sailed through this year but there was something last year that needed ordering. Even through it was a Mini at a decent-sized official BMW dealership (so has a brand-specific parts department) there was something it needed that had to come from Germany and took the best part of a week. Lots of brands suffering spares shortages at the moment as the parts that are available are prioritised for new cars.You can get a car MOT done up to a month before the due date (and the renewal date will stay the same) so always worth giving yourself a couple of weeks' leeway in case of failure.
If it fails though, the car no longer has an MOT, so you're in the same boat.
Seems you're right on this, although some sites suggest it's only when 'dangerous faults' have been recorded that the car is considered unroadworthy and would be immediately illegal to drive... Probably not worth the risk of finding out for sure though.
Yeah, minors are OK - I was thinking about my car which, if it fails, will be structural so will be a major.Deb, if its done and retested within 10 days at the same place, it's a partial retest so should be cheaper
But the work is being done elsewhere 🤷
