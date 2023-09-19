« previous next »
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
September 19, 2023, 04:03:25 pm
The Vehicle Information Display on my Nissan has started flickering and often does not display at all. If I apply pressure to the screen with my finger, the display comes on.

Assuming its an issue with the LEDs not making sufficient contact with the screen or something?

Anyone know how to fix this without removing the whole dash?

https://ibb.co/bBTrP9S
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
September 19, 2023, 04:12:53 pm
Quote from: gray19lfc on September 19, 2023, 04:03:25 pm
The Vehicle Information Display on my Nissan has started flickering and often does not display at all. If I apply pressure to the screen with my finger, the display comes on.

Assuming its an issue with the LEDs not making sufficient contact with the screen or something?

Anyone know how to fix this without removing the whole dash?

https://ibb.co/bBTrP9S


Normally with faults in the display, its take the whole thing out and either get it repaired or replaced.

It all depends on how the car is built on how easy/hard it is to get the instrument cluster out, I've not taken one out since I had my Capri 35 years ago. Usually its just a case of getting the trim around the binnacle off and then accessing the retaining screws. There's hopefully a video on youtube about how to do it, if not a Haynes manual "should" show to get it out.

If you do it yourself and the steering wheel needs to come off, you need to disconnect the battery first and leave it for at least 30 minutes before taking the airbag off - you don't want to accidentally set it off, I was told years ago a Mercedes mechanic died when an airbag went off with his head against the wheel (dunno if that's true or not)
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
September 19, 2023, 08:17:40 pm
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
September 19, 2023, 08:45:31 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on September 19, 2023, 08:17:40 pm
https://jalopnik.com/man-killed-by-takata-airbag-while-working-on-a-honda-1796810807

Must be this one

It was earlier than that, 2003 is I think. I was working on repairing a cat D Mondeo I'd bought when my mate told me. Broken neck was cause of death I was told.

17 killed by faulty Takata airbags according to the article
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
September 20, 2023, 12:19:41 am
Quote from: rob1966 on September 19, 2023, 08:45:31 pm


17 killed by faulty Takata airbags according to the article
doubled in numbers now, over 36 confirmed deaths.
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
September 26, 2023, 09:59:35 am
Quote from: gray19lfc on September 19, 2023, 12:49:38 pm
Get yourself one of these

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Foseal-Reader-Scanner-Display-Screen/dp/B07RQCP5PY/

From my limited knowledge an amber/yellow engine light is less concerning than red or a flashing light.

Could be anything though.

So haven't used this yet, as I have barely used the car since and the light hasn't came on in the few times I have been out.

Would I be right in assuming the light will need to be on for it to pick up any issues? Might prove difficult as mentioned before, it's never on for any prolonged period of time, so would involve having to stop the car as soon as it does come on and plug the scanner in before the light goes out.
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
September 26, 2023, 10:08:32 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on September 26, 2023, 09:59:35 am
So haven't used this yet, as I have barely used the car since and the light hasn't came on in the few times I have been out.

Would I be right in assuming the light will need to be on for it to pick up any issues? Might prove difficult as mentioned before, it's never on for any prolonged period of time, so would involve having to stop the car as soon as it does come on and plug the scanner in before the light goes out.

The codes are stored in memory, so you should be able to plug it in and read through the codes and then see what each one relates to.
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
September 26, 2023, 11:04:55 am
Nice one Rob. Will get a look at it at some point this week.
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
September 26, 2023, 11:09:01 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on September 26, 2023, 09:59:35 am
So haven't used this yet, as I have barely used the car since and the light hasn't came on in the few times I have been out.

Would I be right in assuming the light will need to be on for it to pick up any issues? Might prove difficult as mentioned before, it's never on for any prolonged period of time, so would involve having to stop the car as soon as it does come on and plug the scanner in before the light goes out.
I think I might have said above but same happened me about 3 years ago, light came on, hasnt come on since. I phoned the garage and when I said it went back off they said there was nothing they could do until it came back on.

Thankfully it didnt, been serviced three times by the same factory dealership since
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
September 26, 2023, 11:25:10 am
Yeah it's just the fact it keeps coming on is my concern. First time it came on was a month ago while we were in Scotland. Probably been on about 4 times since so around once a week on average.
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
September 26, 2023, 11:28:04 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on September 26, 2023, 11:25:10 am
Yeah it's just the fact it keeps coming on is my concern. First time it came on was a month ago while we were in Scotland. Probably been on about 4 times since so around once a week on average.
that is a bit of concern, i was lucky it only happened once, still dont know why, maybe it needed a long run as it wasnt getting much in early lockdowns

I suppose next time you will have this machine with you, pull over plug it in then, about all you can do
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
September 29, 2023, 07:10:11 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on April 28, 2023, 08:43:07 pm
Right choice, removes the constant issues.

Only took almost exactly 5 months, but it's finally painted and on the car:

Spoilers:

Spoiler
[close]

In the intervening time it's also had the Mini GP (2nd gen) rear splitter put on it for a bit of a mean-looking backside!
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
October 2, 2023, 12:58:55 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on September 26, 2023, 11:04:55 am
Nice one Rob. Will get a look at it at some point this week.

Not picking up any faults, and of course the light hasn't come on while I've had the device in the car  :D
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
October 2, 2023, 01:28:27 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on October  2, 2023, 12:58:55 pm
Not picking up any faults, and of course the light hasn't come on while I've had the device in the car  :D

Keep the code reader in the car then ;D

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
October 2, 2023, 01:32:41 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on October  2, 2023, 01:28:27 pm
Keep the code reader in the car then ;D

Yeah been in the car since Friday. Forgot I had it plugged in and had it on the whole of yesterday  :D
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
October 2, 2023, 02:53:00 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on October  2, 2023, 01:32:41 pm
Yeah been in the car since Friday. Forgot I had it plugged in and had it on the whole of yesterday  :D

It could be a loose hose, a faulty Air flow sensor or even a battery going flat, hopefully whatever it was has corrected itself
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
October 27, 2023, 06:30:59 pm
I've just had to get a new timing belt, drive belt, crank seal housing, rear brake pads, breather box replacement, oil service, and emissions test. In one go.

That was an expensive trip to the garage.
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
October 27, 2023, 07:52:09 pm
Had it last year mate. Leak,.clutch, flywheel, timing belt and water pump.

Couple of weeks before I'd gotten 400 odd in Back money plus a 750 a year raise after tax.

That was it wiped out in one go
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
October 28, 2023, 10:34:44 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on September 26, 2023, 11:25:10 am
Yeah it's just the fact it keeps coming on is my concern. First time it came on was a month ago while we were in Scotland. Probably been on about 4 times since so around once a week on average.

This comes on pretty much every time I drive now.
No readings on that machine, so mustn't be compatible with my car.
Booked in to get checked out on Tuesday. Hopefully something minor.
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
November 2, 2023, 10:06:18 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on October 28, 2023, 10:34:44 am
This comes on pretty much every time I drive now.
No readings on that machine, so mustn't be compatible with my car.
Booked in to get checked out on Tuesday. Hopefully something minor.
I would say something minor given nothing terminal seems to have happened all this time

Had mine in with ford this week for a service, only major work needed was to replace a fan belt

cost about an extra 72 on top of service, but done now
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
November 2, 2023, 10:17:46 am
Forgot to update.

It was the coolant  ::).

Could've done that myself if any of my googling had suggested to check that ffs.  :butt
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
November 2, 2023, 10:26:19 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November  2, 2023, 10:17:46 am
Forgot to update.

It was the coolant  ::).

Could've done that myself if any of my googling had suggested to check that ffs.  :butt
well it could say it on warning screen

no harm to check fluids once a month

I had a catastrophic engine failure years ago, reckon the car ran out of oil although from google it wasnt the most reliable car anyway.

I hadnt checked it in ages. I used to make two trips a week for fuel so since then i always pop the bonnet when topping up and have a week look after putting in fuel.
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
November 2, 2023, 03:02:23 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November  2, 2023, 10:17:46 am
Forgot to update.

It was the coolant  ::).

Could've done that myself if any of my googling had suggested to check that ffs.  :butt

Have you got a BMW? What age? Theyve had loads of EGR issues. Took 3 trips to diagnose mine and they told me it was the coolant leaking at first too. Eventually got fixed for free because a recall was issued but I had to fight for it because it was a recall only under certain circumstances. Then a year later I got a letter to say a full recall had been issued 🙄. Just flagging cos this sounds really similar to what I had with intermittent engine light and the first time I took it to a garage being told it was the coolant leaking.
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
November 2, 2023, 08:10:51 pm
Yeah it's a 2006. Tempted to set fire to it in all honesty  :D
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
November 2, 2023, 09:57:38 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November  2, 2023, 08:10:51 pm
Yeah it's a 2006. Tempted to set fire to it in all honesty  :D

This is exactly how I felt with mine at the time as well ;D. It happened quite soon after I bought it and for ages I was all "never buying a BMW ever again". Since they fixed the EGR it's been fine though, thankfully.

Anyway, if in a couple of weeks time you find the engine light coming on again, defo tell them to check the EGR! Hopefully it was just a coolant leak or low coolant for you though. Finger crossed!
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
Today at 06:39:34 am
MOT day today and I'm dreading it as I'm expecting it to fail and it seems these days even the most routine jobs start at a couple of hundred quid.

Cost me over £500 last year for some suspension work so I'm really hoping everything's going to be fine 🙏🤞
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
Today at 08:34:02 am
Good luck, Debbs. I hope it passes. 🤞🍀🤞
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
Today at 03:14:11 pm
It's failed as I expected but not as expensive as I thought trouble as they can't do the work to pass it till 22nd!! 

What the fuck point is there in booking in MOTs without keep some time back for those that fail?

Paul's had to put 2 rest days in cos he can't get to work now 😟
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
Today at 03:49:32 pm
shite

what did it fail on
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
Today at 03:56:13 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 03:14:11 pm
It's failed as I expected but not as expensive as I thought trouble as they can't do the work to pass it till 22nd!! 

What the fuck point is there in booking in MOTs without keep some time back for those that fail?

Paul's had to put 2 rest days in cos he can't get to work now 😟
Sorry to hear that, Debbs. Glad it's not going to be stupidly expensive though.

Mine's due mid December, so I'll be taking it in before the end of November just in case it needs work doing on it. I never take mine in on the actual date it's due. Always a few weeks before the date.
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
Today at 04:01:12 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 03:14:11 pm
It's failed as I expected but not as expensive as I thought trouble as they can't do the work to pass it till 22nd!! 

What the fuck point is there in booking in MOTs without keep some time back for those that fail?

Paul's had to put 2 rest days in cos he can't get to work now 😟

The MOT tester has no obligation to do the work, and the car owner doesn't have to get the work done at the garage, you can take it anywhere, so its not economical to turn down guaranteed work on the off chance that a car will fail the MOT. They can do up to about 10 a day at a busy garage, so they can't open the spaces up.

I'm pretty sure mine will fail in Feb and I need it to go the airport mid Feb, so I'm going to get mine pre-MOT'd and then get the work done before the MOT is up.
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
Today at 04:59:22 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:01:12 pm
The MOT tester has no obligation to do the work, and the car owner doesn't have to get the work done at the garage, you can take it anywhere, so its not economical to turn down guaranteed work on the off chance that a car will fail the MOT. They can do up to about 10 a day at a busy garage, so they can't open the spaces up.

There's also potentially an issue that parts might not be immediately available for whatever needs fixing. Mine sailed through this year but there was something last year that needed ordering. Even through it was a Mini at a decent-sized official BMW dealership (so has a brand-specific parts department) there was something it needed that had to come from Germany and took the best part of a week. Lots of brands suffering spares shortages at the moment as the parts that are available are prioritised for new cars.

You can get a car MOT done up to a month before the due date (and the renewal date will stay the same) so always worth giving yourself a couple of weeks' leeway in case of failure.
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
Today at 05:13:03 pm
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 04:59:22 pm
There's also potentially an issue that parts might not be immediately available for whatever needs fixing. Mine sailed through this year but there was something last year that needed ordering. Even through it was a Mini at a decent-sized official BMW dealership (so has a brand-specific parts department) there was something it needed that had to come from Germany and took the best part of a week. Lots of brands suffering spares shortages at the moment as the parts that are available are prioritised for new cars.

You can get a car MOT done up to a month before the due date (and the renewal date will stay the same) so always worth giving yourself a couple of weeks' leeway in case of failure.

If it fails though, the car no longer has an MOT, so you're in the same boat. Pre MOT checks are the best way if you are concerned the car will fail. I think mine will fail on welding again and I've got a clunk from the NSF where I twatted the cone, don't know how bad that is going to be.

Need to weigh up do I spend a few £k getting it sorted or take £15k out of my pension and buy a 17/18 plate.
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
Today at 05:57:56 pm
I say it's not going to be expensive but with all the faffing around it'll all add up. 

I found someone to do the work this week but now I've got 2 tests to pay for at £55 each plus the repairs plus 4 taxi journeys at £10 each. 

I'll be without the car probably till Thurs as they'll only know what parts they need tomorrow, wait for them to arrive then do the work and I've no idea when they can fit it in for a retest!!

Fucking pain in the arse.  Wtf happened to it all being done on the same day like I've done for the last 40yrs!!

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
Today at 06:10:36 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:13:03 pm
If it fails though, the car no longer has an MOT, so you're in the same boat.

Seems you're right on this, although some sites suggest it's only when 'dangerous faults' have been recorded that the car is considered unroadworthy and would be immediately illegal to drive... Probably not worth the risk of finding out for sure though.
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
Today at 06:28:20 pm
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 06:10:36 pm
Seems you're right on this, although some sites suggest it's only when 'dangerous faults' have been recorded that the car is considered unroadworthy and would be immediately illegal to drive... Probably not worth the risk of finding out for sure though.

Yeah, minors are OK - I was thinking about my car which, if it fails, will be structural so will be a major.

Deb, if its done and retested within 10 days at the same place, it's a partial retest so should be cheaper
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
Today at 06:37:41 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:28:20 pm
Yeah, minors are OK - I was thinking about my car which, if it fails, will be structural so will be a major.

Deb, if its done and retested within 10 days at the same place, it's a partial retest so should be cheaper

But the work is being done elsewhere 🤷
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
Today at 06:43:10 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 06:37:41 pm
But the work is being done elsewhere 🤷

That's ok, so long as its done in 10 days
