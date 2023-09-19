The Vehicle Information Display on my Nissan has started flickering and often does not display at all. If I apply pressure to the screen with my finger, the display comes on.



Assuming its an issue with the LEDs not making sufficient contact with the screen or something?



Anyone know how to fix this without removing the whole dash?



https://ibb.co/bBTrP9S





Normally with faults in the display, its take the whole thing out and either get it repaired or replaced.It all depends on how the car is built on how easy/hard it is to get the instrument cluster out, I've not taken one out since I had my Capri 35 years ago. Usually its just a case of getting the trim around the binnacle off and then accessing the retaining screws. There's hopefully a video on youtube about how to do it, if not a Haynes manual "should" show to get it out.If you do it yourself and the steering wheel needs to come off, you need to disconnect the battery first and leave it for at least 30 minutes before taking the airbag off - you don't want to accidentally set it off, I was told years ago a Mercedes mechanic died when an airbag went off with his head against the wheel (dunno if that's true or not)