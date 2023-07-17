« previous next »
Online rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 42,191
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #1000 on: July 17, 2023, 04:58:59 pm »
Quote from: tubby on July 17, 2023, 03:05:55 pm
The sticker is there but it doesn't mention the pressure, just a bunch of other stuff.  At least from what I can tell.

You're looking for something like this



A quick Google says 32psi front/30 psi rear unloaded (you or you and one passenger) 32 front/34 rear loaded (4/5 passengers or you and loads of stuff in the car) for the 208.

Check your pressures on cold tyres, the pressure goes up when the tyres are hot

Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online tubby

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 22,495
  Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #1001 on: July 17, 2023, 05:37:29 pm »
Good stuff, thanks all.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline stewil007

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 2,119
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #1002 on: July 18, 2023, 02:13:05 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July 17, 2023, 03:03:54 pm
driving with passengers and stuff in the boot.

i'm surprised nobody has picked up on this bit, why are your passengers in the boot?
Logged

Online rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 42,191
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #1003 on: July 18, 2023, 02:25:18 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on July 18, 2023, 02:13:05 pm
i'm surprised nobody has picked up on this bit, why are your passengers in the boot?

Kidnappers always transport their victims in the boot ;)
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Barneylfc∗

  Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 56,797
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #1004 on: July 18, 2023, 02:33:37 pm »
Exactly. If I keep them in the back of the car someone might see them or the might wriggle free and attack me.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Jules01

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 2,182
  Infamy,infamy,they've all got it in for me.
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #1005 on: August 8, 2023, 05:48:55 pm »
Does anyone know what would cause a musty type smell when the blowers are on but not when the air con is on?I only ever smell it on the cold setting and never noticed it when its on hot(not that i've had it on hot for a while!)It never smells musty when the actual air con is on though.

If i look online everything always talks about bad smells within the actual air con itself and not the normal blowers themselves.I had the cabin filter replaced around a year ago now.Its a 12 year old fiesta so just a basic system with air/con.

Logged

Online rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 42,191
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #1006 on: August 8, 2023, 07:26:04 pm »
Quote from: Jules01 on August  8, 2023, 05:48:55 pm
Does anyone know what would cause a musty type smell when the blowers are on but not when the air con is on?I only ever smell it on the cold setting and never noticed it when its on hot(not that i've had it on hot for a while!)It never smells musty when the actual air con is on though.

If i look online everything always talks about bad smells within the actual air con itself and not the normal blowers themselves.I had the cabin filter replaced around a year ago now.Its a 12 year old fiesta so just a basic system with air/con.



I found a lot of posts identical to yours and one that seems likely is its mould growth due to condensation on the cold air con parts. I tend to agree as when we used to get air con units out of storage at work ready for summer, they used to stink, we had to clean them throughly.

Have al look for any sprays that you can squirt down the outlets or a "bomb" that you set off in the car that then runs through the system. Then, when using the air con, switch it off a few minutes before you ge to where you are going, this supposedly allows the parts to warm up enough to prevent condensation.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online ChaChaMooMoo

  Mooo Mooo Mo-Fu'r!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 6,820
  Justice shall prevail.
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #1007 on: August 8, 2023, 07:26:59 pm »
Could be mold from the water settling down on the bottom of the evaporator.

It happens when the condensate doesnt drain out (like underneath the car) but instead gets collected in the evaporator.

Spray some generous amount of lysol or any of those aerosol disinfectants (lime and lavender works best)  in the general vicinity of the cabin filter. It should get rid of the musty smell.

If you can, check the condition of the drain pipe for any blockages.
Logged

Offline Jules01

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 2,182
  Infamy,infamy,they've all got it in for me.
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #1008 on: August 8, 2023, 08:12:28 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on August  8, 2023, 07:26:04 pm
I found a lot of posts identical to yours and one that seems likely is its mould growth due to condensation on the cold air con parts. I tend to agree as when we used to get air con units out of storage at work ready for summer, they used to stink, we had to clean them throughly.

Have al look for any sprays that you can squirt down the outlets or a "bomb" that you set off in the car that then runs through the system. Then, when using the air con, switch it off a few minutes before you ge to where you are going, this supposedly allows the parts to warm up enough to prevent condensation.

Thanks,was considering a 'Bomb' can't do any harm.I've been trying to do that lately(switching off a minute or so before i stop too but only for about a month or two)   :wave
« Last Edit: August 8, 2023, 08:14:47 pm by Jules01 »
Logged

Offline Jules01

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 2,182
  Infamy,infamy,they've all got it in for me.
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #1009 on: August 8, 2023, 08:17:41 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on August  8, 2023, 07:26:59 pm
Could be mold from the water settling down on the bottom of the evaporator.

It happens when the condensate doesnt drain out (like underneath the car) but instead gets collected in the evaporator.

Spray some generous amount of lysol or any of those aerosol disinfectants (lime and lavender works best)  in the general vicinity of the cabin filter. It should get rid of the musty smell.

If you can, check the condition of the drain pipe for any blockages.

Thanks,its due a major service in the next couple of weeks i may ask them to have a look at the drain pipe whilst they're at it.
I'll also look into Lysol in the meantime.  :thumbup
Logged

Offline Graeme

  Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 14,745
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #1010 on: August 8, 2023, 08:35:36 pm »
When was the pollen filter last changed? If thats got some mould in it then that would cause the smell when the blowers are on.
Logged

Offline Graeme

  Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 14,745
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #1011 on: August 8, 2023, 08:41:52 pm »
In terms of an bomb then I highly recommend AirVidox. We bought a 2018 Astra when it was about 2 years old but previous owner was a smoker/vaper. Didnt spot it on the test drive because it had been valeted and masked. A few weeks after buying the smell came right back.

Tried numerous car deodorisers and the smell always came back after a few weeks, but the AirVidox completely eliminated it.
Logged

Offline Jules01

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 2,182
  Infamy,infamy,they've all got it in for me.
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #1012 on: August 8, 2023, 08:49:09 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on August  8, 2023, 08:41:52 pm
In terms of an bomb then I highly recommend AirVidox. We bought a 2018 Astra when it was about 2 years old but previous owner was a smoker/vaper. Didnt spot it on the test drive because it had been valeted and masked. A few weeks after buying the smell came right back.

Tried numerous car deodorisers and the smell always came back after a few weeks, but the AirVidox completely eliminated it.

Cheers Greame,i'll make a note of that.It was meant to have been changed last year but i'm switched to another garage who seem a bit more thorough so i'll be double check its done this time and ask them the condition of the old.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 56,797
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #1013 on: August 9, 2023, 12:15:50 pm »
Thought the guy I was using at the minute was decent and reliable, although I wasn't overly happy with the work done when he replaced the clutch and flyweel last year.

Had to get suspension spring and shock absorber replaced for MOT. He carried out the work yesterday. Driving last night I could here an almighty rattling from the area so checked it this morning. The shock absorder is literally just hanging. Not connected to anything behind the wheel at all.

Messaged him to tell him to come out and sort it and his response was "Will call by and fix it. It's just dropped down."

What the actual fuck. It doesn't just 'drop down' for fuck sake  :butt

Time to find another mechanic. Just cannot find a decent reliable one here it seems. Next one will be the 4th or 5th I've used in about 6 years.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 42,191
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #1014 on: August 9, 2023, 01:13:32 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August  9, 2023, 12:15:50 pm
Thought the guy I was using at the minute was decent and reliable, although I wasn't overly happy with the work done when he replaced the clutch and flyweel last year.

Had to get suspension spring and shock absorber replaced for MOT. He carried out the work yesterday. Driving last night I could here an almighty rattling from the area so checked it this morning. The shock absorder is literally just hanging. Not connected to anything behind the wheel at all.

Messaged him to tell him to come out and sort it and his response was "Will call by and fix it. It's just dropped down."

What the actual fuck. It doesn't just 'drop down' for fuck sake  :butt

Time to find another mechanic. Just cannot find a decent reliable one here it seems. Next one will be the 4th or 5th I've used in about 6 years.

Just dropped my arse, they've not tightened the bolt properly or not put the nut on and the bolt has fallen out.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Barneylfc∗

  Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 56,797
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #1015 on: August 9, 2023, 01:31:27 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on August  9, 2023, 01:13:32 pm
Just dropped my arse, they've not tightened the bolt properly or not put the nut on and the bolt has fallen out.

Exactly, full of shit.

Was going to take the wheel off and fix it myself, but I've paid this c*nt to do it so just getting him to come back and do it properly.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 42,191
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #1016 on: August 9, 2023, 02:16:24 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August  9, 2023, 01:31:27 pm
Exactly, full of shit.

Was going to take the wheel off and fix it myself, but I've paid this c*nt to do it so just getting him to come back and do it properly.

Whatever you do, don't touch it, if there is any damage it gives him a get out "you must have done it yourself".
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Barneylfc∗

  Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 56,797
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #1017 on: August 10, 2023, 10:33:32 pm »
What's the craic if a car fails a re-test? Does it need to go through a full test again or just another re-test?
Not convinced this bellend has done the work he's said he's done so I think it's going to fail again tomorrow.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 24,002
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #1018 on: August 10, 2023, 10:34:21 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August 10, 2023, 10:33:32 pm
What's the craic if a car fails a re-test? Does it need to go through a full test again or just another re-test?
Not convinced this bellend has done the work he's said he's done so I think it's going to fail again tomorrow.

Automatically crushed.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Barneylfc∗

  Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #1019 on: August 10, 2023, 11:09:42 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on August 10, 2023, 10:34:21 pm
Automatically crushed.

I wouldn't be disappointed with that in fairness  :D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #1020 on: August 11, 2023, 07:09:45 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August 10, 2023, 10:33:32 pm
What's the craic if a car fails a re-test? Does it need to go through a full test again or just another re-test?
Not convinced this bellend has done the work he's said he's done so I think it's going to fail again tomorrow.

One free retest then full test again iirc,
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #1021 on: August 11, 2023, 09:59:13 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on August 11, 2023, 07:09:45 am
One free retest then full test again iirc,

We've to pay £18.50 here for a re-test  :D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Jules01

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #1022 on: August 11, 2023, 10:37:20 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August 11, 2023, 09:59:13 am
We've to pay £18.50 here for a re-test  :D

Let us know how you get on  :o
Logged

Offline Jules01

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #1023 on: August 30, 2023, 06:25:29 pm »
Just had Mot and service...2 advisories - Both rear shocks - slight external damage to the casing(corroded)

Can't notice any problems,is it worth leaving it to next mot and dealing with if it gets worse?

Its a 12 year old car,plan on keeping it for around 4-5 years.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 42,191
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #1024 on: August 30, 2023, 07:58:23 pm »
Quote from: Jules01 on August 30, 2023, 06:25:29 pm
Just had Mot and service...2 advisories - Both rear shocks - slight external damage to the casing(corroded)

Can't notice any problems,is it worth leaving it to next mot and dealing with if it gets worse?

Its a 12 year old car,plan on keeping it for around 4-5 years.

They'll be OK, but as they are 12 year old shocks, they'll have lost a lot of damping. If you're not bothered with the handling, then get them done a few weeks before the MOT is due
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Jules01

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #1025 on: August 30, 2023, 08:22:00 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on August 30, 2023, 07:58:23 pm
They'll be OK, but as they are 12 year old shocks, they'll have lost a lot of damping. If you're not bothered with the handling, then get them done a few weeks before the MOT is due

Cheers Rob,I don't do a lot of miles so might well ride it out and see how it is next year then  :wave
Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #1026 on: September 13, 2023, 02:31:44 pm »
both sound bad, the second particularly, i would definitely get that checked out
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #1027 on: September 13, 2023, 02:36:08 pm »
Whining noise in the car that increases with throttle applied. I get this too, but not when shes not in the car.
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 40,849
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #1028 on: September 13, 2023, 06:33:25 pm »
Quote from: gray19lfc on September 13, 2023, 02:01:51 pm
Got a whining noise coming from my car (Nissan, 1.5 diesel). Gets louder when throttle applied.
Sounds like a belt slipping mate. Might not be serious but potentially a pain in the arse strip down.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 42,191
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #1029 on: September 13, 2023, 07:31:33 pm »
Quote from: John C on September 13, 2023, 06:33:25 pm
Sounds like a belt slipping mate. Might not be serious but potentially a pain in the arse strip down.

Just listened and I thought its a belt or a bearing. It could be an alternator belt being too tight rather than loose and its that making the noise.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online gray19lfc

  • Would like a McFly hairstyle
  • Legacy Fan
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #1030 on: Today at 11:11:59 am »
The Vehicle Information Display on my Nissan has started flickering and often does not display at all. If I apply pressure to the screen with my finger, the display comes on.

Assuming its an issue with the LEDs not making sufficient contact with the screen or something?

Anyone know how to fix this without removing the whole dash?

https://ibb.co/bBTrP9S
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #1031 on: Today at 12:43:43 pm »


So this mother fucker has came on a couple of times recently. I know the answer is get it checked ASAP, but what could be causing it?

It is just yellow, doesn't flash or turn red. Only comes on occasionally and goes off again soon after. Last night it came on then went off about 200 yards later. 
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online gray19lfc

  • Would like a McFly hairstyle
  • Legacy Fan
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #1032 on: Today at 12:49:38 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:43:43 pm


So this mother fucker has came on a couple of times recently. I know the answer is get it checked ASAP, but what could be causing it?

It is just yellow, doesn't flash or turn red. Only comes on occasionally and goes off again soon after. Last night it came on then went off about 200 yards later. 

Get yourself one of these

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Foseal-Reader-Scanner-Display-Screen/dp/B07RQCP5PY/

From my limited knowledge an amber/yellow engine light is less concerning than red or a flashing light.

Could be anything though.
Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #1033 on: Today at 01:03:45 pm »
Definitely get a diagnostics on it Barney
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
