Car & mechanics advice thread

Jules01

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
Reply #1000 on: Yesterday at 08:12:28 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:26:04 pm
I found a lot of posts identical to yours and one that seems likely is its mould growth due to condensation on the cold air con parts. I tend to agree as when we used to get air con units out of storage at work ready for summer, they used to stink, we had to clean them throughly.

Have al look for any sprays that you can squirt down the outlets or a "bomb" that you set off in the car that then runs through the system. Then, when using the air con, switch it off a few minutes before you ge to where you are going, this supposedly allows the parts to warm up enough to prevent condensation.

Thanks,was considering a 'Bomb' can't do any harm.I've been trying to do that lately(switching off a minute or so before i stop too but only for about a month or two)   :wave
Jules01

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
Reply #1001 on: Yesterday at 08:17:41 pm
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Yesterday at 07:26:59 pm
Could be mold from the water settling down on the bottom of the evaporator.

It happens when the condensate doesnt drain out (like underneath the car) but instead gets collected in the evaporator.

Spray some generous amount of lysol or any of those aerosol disinfectants (lime and lavender works best)  in the general vicinity of the cabin filter. It should get rid of the musty smell.

If you can, check the condition of the drain pipe for any blockages.

Thanks,its due a major service in the next couple of weeks i may ask them to have a look at the drain pipe whilst they're at it.
I'll also look into Lysol in the meantime.  :thumbup
Graeme

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
Reply #1002 on: Yesterday at 08:35:36 pm
When was the pollen filter last changed? If thats got some mould in it then that would cause the smell when the blowers are on.
Graeme

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
Reply #1003 on: Yesterday at 08:41:52 pm
In terms of an bomb then I highly recommend AirVidox. We bought a 2018 Astra when it was about 2 years old but previous owner was a smoker/vaper. Didnt spot it on the test drive because it had been valeted and masked. A few weeks after buying the smell came right back.

Tried numerous car deodorisers and the smell always came back after a few weeks, but the AirVidox completely eliminated it.
Jules01

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
Reply #1004 on: Yesterday at 08:49:09 pm
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 08:41:52 pm
In terms of an bomb then I highly recommend AirVidox. We bought a 2018 Astra when it was about 2 years old but previous owner was a smoker/vaper. Didnt spot it on the test drive because it had been valeted and masked. A few weeks after buying the smell came right back.

Tried numerous car deodorisers and the smell always came back after a few weeks, but the AirVidox completely eliminated it.

Cheers Greame,i'll make a note of that.It was meant to have been changed last year but i'm switched to another garage who seem a bit more thorough so i'll be double check its done this time and ask them the condition of the old.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
Reply #1005 on: Today at 12:15:50 pm
Thought the guy I was using at the minute was decent and reliable, although I wasn't overly happy with the work done when he replaced the clutch and flyweel last year.

Had to get suspension spring and shock absorber replaced for MOT. He carried out the work yesterday. Driving last night I could here an almighty rattling from the area so checked it this morning. The shock absorder is literally just hanging. Not connected to anything behind the wheel at all.

Messaged him to tell him to come out and sort it and his response was "Will call by and fix it. It's just dropped down."

What the actual fuck. It doesn't just 'drop down' for fuck sake  :butt

Time to find another mechanic. Just cannot find a decent reliable one here it seems. Next one will be the 4th or 5th I've used in about 6 years.
rob1966

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
Reply #1006 on: Today at 01:13:32 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:15:50 pm
Thought the guy I was using at the minute was decent and reliable, although I wasn't overly happy with the work done when he replaced the clutch and flyweel last year.

Had to get suspension spring and shock absorber replaced for MOT. He carried out the work yesterday. Driving last night I could here an almighty rattling from the area so checked it this morning. The shock absorder is literally just hanging. Not connected to anything behind the wheel at all.

Messaged him to tell him to come out and sort it and his response was "Will call by and fix it. It's just dropped down."

What the actual fuck. It doesn't just 'drop down' for fuck sake  :butt

Time to find another mechanic. Just cannot find a decent reliable one here it seems. Next one will be the 4th or 5th I've used in about 6 years.

Just dropped my arse, they've not tightened the bolt properly or not put the nut on and the bolt has fallen out.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
Reply #1007 on: Today at 01:31:27 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:13:32 pm
Just dropped my arse, they've not tightened the bolt properly or not put the nut on and the bolt has fallen out.

Exactly, full of shit.

Was going to take the wheel off and fix it myself, but I've paid this c*nt to do it so just getting him to come back and do it properly.
rob1966

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
Reply #1008 on: Today at 02:16:24 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:31:27 pm
Exactly, full of shit.

Was going to take the wheel off and fix it myself, but I've paid this c*nt to do it so just getting him to come back and do it properly.

Whatever you do, don't touch it, if there is any damage it gives him a get out "you must have done it yourself".
