Thought the guy I was using at the minute was decent and reliable, although I wasn't overly happy with the work done when he replaced the clutch and flyweel last year.Had to get suspension spring and shock absorber replaced for MOT. He carried out the work yesterday. Driving last night I could here an almighty rattling from the area so checked it this morning. The shock absorder is literally just hanging. Not connected to anything behind the wheel at all.Messaged him to tell him to come out and sort it and his response was "Will call by and fix it. It's just dropped down."What the actual fuck. It doesn't just 'drop down' for fuck sakeTime to find another mechanic. Just cannot find a decent reliable one here it seems. Next one will be the 4th or 5th I've used in about 6 years.