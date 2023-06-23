Jacked the back of my Mini up last night, rear passenger side. The car was off the ground for a couple of hours whilst I sorted something, then I dropped it down, all seemed normal.
This morning when I looked, the car was sitting quite high over the wheel, probably an extra 10cm at least higher than where it usually sits. I put some weight over the wheel, bounced the car up and down a bit and heard some... not creaks exactly, but a mechanical noise. After a couple of them it had settled back down on the spring a bit. I then drove the car to maneuver it back into the usual parking space, and there were a few more mechanical noises, and when I looked again the wheel was sitting normally again.
Seems... concerning? It's a Mini so all the weight of the car is at the front, I think this is actually the first time I've ever raised the back of the car.