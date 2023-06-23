Our lasses Ford KA is knocking on a bit now, been driving it a bit and she's noticed it seems to be losing power and takes a lot more stepping on the gas pedal to actually get it going. It sounds like its revving a lot more too which is a bit dodgy.



Her sister thinks the head gasket is on its way out. Does anyone else have any ideas what it could be or if they know how much roughly would it cost to replace the head gasket/get it fixed?



Cheers!



Does it feel like its Revving and going nowhere and then suddenly starts to drive OK, if so, could be that the clutch on its way out.Two things you can check in reagrds to the head gasket is, take the oil filler cap off the engine and look at the underside of it and see if its got a load of white in it. The other thing is, while the engine is cool, take the top off the coolant reservoir, have a sniff and see if you can smell petrol, or an oily exhaust smell. The white would be water mixing with the oil and the petrol or exhaust smell would be gases getting into the water,both are signs the head gasket is going. I did have one go on a Cav SRi where it failed between two cylinders, so I had no water in the oil, but the engine totally lacked power. A compression test told me it was down on 1 and 2 cyls.Never done a head gasket on a KA, but you'll be looking at a few hundred in parts and labour.