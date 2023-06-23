« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Down

Author Topic: Car & mechanics advice thread  (Read 70704 times)

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,897
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #960 on: June 23, 2023, 12:27:55 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on June 23, 2023, 11:57:56 am
I'm going to get recovery out just to be safe.  If they can't tell by looking at it they can take me home ☺️

Waste of money, you can safely drive it to the local Kwik Fit & go from there, just don't be drifting until you get it fixed.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,092
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #961 on: June 23, 2023, 12:50:57 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on June 23, 2023, 12:27:55 pm
Waste of money, you can safely drive it to the local Kwik Fit & go from there, just don't be drifting until you get it fixed.

I'm in the rac mate so may as well use them.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,092
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #962 on: June 23, 2023, 08:37:34 pm »
Took Graham's advice and went to Kwik fit. 

Yes the rear brakes are squeaking but the noise that sounded like the car might fall to pieces was the exhaust heat protector mat that had come loose.

All sorted now and I'm home safely just need to get the brakes done now 👍
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,897
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #963 on: June 23, 2023, 09:00:47 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on June 23, 2023, 08:37:34 pm
Took Graham's advice and went to Kwik fit. 

Yes the rear brakes are squeaking but the noise that sounded like the car might fall to pieces was the exhaust heat protector mat that had come loose.

All sorted now and I'm home safely just need to get the brakes done now 👍


Nice one.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,832
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #964 on: June 23, 2023, 09:01:07 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on June 23, 2023, 08:37:34 pm
Took Graham's advice and went to Kwik fit. 

Yes the rear brakes are squeaking but the noise that sounded like the car might fall to pieces was the exhaust heat protector mat that had come loose.

All sorted now and I'm home safely just need to get the brakes done now 👍

Nice one.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline BarnsleyScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 638
  • Best in the World
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #965 on: June 24, 2023, 09:40:18 pm »
Our lasses Ford KA is knocking on a bit now, been driving it a bit and she's noticed it seems to be losing power and takes a lot more stepping on the gas pedal to actually get it going. It sounds like its revving a lot more too which is a bit dodgy.

Her sister thinks the head gasket is on its way out. Does anyone else have any ideas what it could be or if they know how much roughly would it cost to replace the head gasket/get it fixed?

Cheers!
Logged
Quote from: Stretch Armstrong on April 10, 2012, 09:57:21 am
If showing respect to the 96 and other victims of Hillsborough on the 15th is seen as unacceptable by other teams fans then I am glad I support Liverpool and understand some things are more important than football

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,832
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #966 on: June 24, 2023, 11:26:45 pm »
Quote from: BarnsleyScouser on June 24, 2023, 09:40:18 pm
Our lasses Ford KA is knocking on a bit now, been driving it a bit and she's noticed it seems to be losing power and takes a lot more stepping on the gas pedal to actually get it going. It sounds like its revving a lot more too which is a bit dodgy.

Her sister thinks the head gasket is on its way out. Does anyone else have any ideas what it could be or if they know how much roughly would it cost to replace the head gasket/get it fixed?

Cheers!

Does it feel like its Revving and going nowhere and then suddenly starts to drive OK, if so, could be that the clutch on its way out.

Two things you can check in reagrds to the head gasket is, take the oil filler cap off the engine and look at the underside of it and see if its got a load of white in it. The other thing is, while the engine is cool, take the top off the coolant reservoir, have a sniff and see if you can smell petrol, or an oily exhaust smell. The white would be water mixing with the oil and the petrol or exhaust smell would be gases getting into the water,both are signs the head gasket is going. I did have one go on a Cav SRi where it failed between two cylinders, so I had no water in the oil, but the engine totally lacked power. A compression test told me it was down on 1 and 2 cyls.

Never done a head gasket on a KA, but you'll be looking at a few hundred in parts and labour.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,796
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #967 on: June 24, 2023, 11:46:15 pm »
Had a puncture plugged last month, after which I noticed a thudding and slight vibration at motorway speeds. Had my wheels aligned and balanced yesterday and it's better but it's still there. What might it be? Bearings? Might I just be making it up?
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,401
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #968 on: June 25, 2023, 09:11:02 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on June 24, 2023, 11:46:15 pm
Had a puncture plugged last month, after which I noticed a thudding and slight vibration at motorway speeds. Had my wheels aligned and balanced yesterday and it's better but it's still there. What might it be? Bearings? Might I just be making it up?

start out simply - first look at the tyre in question

if the wheel is not damaged then it could be the tyre - it could be worn or slightly damaged by the original puncture or even losing pressure from the original repair

try a different tyre and if the problem has gone then hey presto you got your culprit

it isn't the tyre there are a whole lot of other things it could be...
Logged
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,852
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #969 on: June 27, 2023, 10:36:43 pm »
Cer failed Mot on Sunday. Fella said bit of play in it possibly by passenger front side having a wheel bearing issue. Said it was like something wobbling

Got the part yesterday. Got car back today. Squeaking noise.now that wasn't there before.

Mechanic has sorted me before. Yesterday he had the wheel off whilst waiting for my part. Said a strut pinch bolt was loose.

Fitted the bearing and it's squeaking and in corners like a wobbling noise as if some.part is wobbling against another. Back I go again tomorrow.
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,266
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #970 on: July 12, 2023, 12:49:15 pm »
Jacked the back of my Mini up last night, rear passenger side. The car was off the ground for a couple of hours whilst I sorted something, then I dropped it down, all seemed normal.

This morning when I looked, the car was sitting quite high over the wheel, probably an extra 10cm at least higher than where it usually sits. I put some weight over the wheel, bounced the car up and down a bit and heard some... not creaks exactly, but a mechanical noise. After a couple of them it had settled back down on the spring a bit. I then drove the car to maneuver it back into the usual parking space, and there were a few more mechanical noises, and when I looked again the wheel was sitting normally again.

Seems... concerning? It's a Mini so all the weight of the car is at the front, I think this is actually the first time I've ever raised the back of the car.
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Online Jules01

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,174
  • Infamy,infamy,they've all got it in for me.
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #971 on: Today at 10:27:48 am »
Anybody bother with the more premium fuels or super unleaded?I hear a lot of talk about the Ethanol content of E10 having a possible negative effect on the likes of seals etc.I would imagine it takes years for this to happen and a lot of people turn their cars over before that becomes a potential problem for them.I'm just seeking opinion,not speaking from a position of expertise  ;D

Oh and on another note,my car(ford) is one month shy of 12 years and still running the original battery with no problems thus far,usually test it twice a year and always seems ok.Coming up to my next MOT and service is it worth getting a new one fitted as a  precaution? or playing russian roulette that this will last another winter and possibly leaving me with a dead battery at the most inconvenient time.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,832
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #972 on: Today at 11:20:54 am »
Quote from: Jules01 on Today at 10:27:48 am
Anybody bother with the more premium fuels or super unleaded?I hear a lot of talk about the Ethanol content of E10 having a possible negative effect on the likes of seals etc.I would imagine it takes years for this to happen and a lot of people turn their cars over before that becomes a potential problem for them.I'm just seeking opinion,not speaking from a position of expertise  ;D

Oh and on another note,my car(ford) is one month shy of 12 years and still running the original battery with no problems thus far,usually test it twice a year and always seems ok.Coming up to my next MOT and service is it worth getting a new one fitted as a  precaution? or playing russian roulette that this will last another winter and possibly leaving me with a dead battery at the most inconvenient time.


Wife has an 06 Astra, I've a 1999 R1 bike and I will not put E10 in either. It can cause all kinds of issues like blocked injectors, failed fuel pumps, rusted fuel tanks (E5 is bad enough for that as it is), failed seals, fuel lines etc and also you get less MPG with E10.  I get fuel from costco and its about 7p a litre more for the Super Unleaded.

As for the battery, get a free check from the likes of Kwik Fit or Halfords then look online for a battery seller or go the likes of EurocarParts or GSF and get and fit it yourself if, it needs replacing - at 12 yrs old it can't have much life left in it. Just make sure you have your radio code first.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Jules01

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,174
  • Infamy,infamy,they've all got it in for me.
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #973 on: Today at 11:37:36 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:20:54 am
Wife has an 06 Astra, I've a 1999 R1 bike and I will not put E10 in either. It can cause all kinds of issues like blocked injectors, failed fuel pumps, rusted fuel tanks (E5 is bad enough for that as it is), failed seals, fuel lines etc and also you get less MPG with E10.  I get fuel from costco and its about 7p a litre more for the Super Unleaded.

As for the battery, get a free check from the likes of Kwik Fit or Halfords then look online for a battery seller or go the likes of EurocarParts or GSF and get and fit it yourself if, it needs replacing - at 12 yrs old it can't have much life left in it. Just make sure you have your radio code first.

Cheers Rob,I had been putting a mixture in really tank of E10 and then E5 the next time but will stick to E5 from now on i think.
As for the battery many can't believe my battery is nearly 12 years old as i mainly do 20 mile round trips and town driving as opposed to long runs but that must be keeping it reasonably happy.My guess is its replacement won't last half as long though!
Logged

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,665
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #974 on: Today at 01:01:18 pm »
Got a new car last year with a performance-ish engine and have only ever put E5 in it. Id seen a video of a tuning company putting a new map on the same engine and the engine performance at the higher revs was all over the place and he said it was because the customer was probably using E10 fuel (which the customer later confirmed).
Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,266
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #975 on: Today at 01:06:32 pm »
Quote from: Jules01 on Today at 10:27:48 am
Anybody bother with the more premium fuels or super unleaded?

I've only been putting BP ultimate in the last two cars I've had, unless I'm stuck somewhere rural without the option. If my Mini lasts until next summer then it's potentially going for some light tuning and the place that does it advertises that their tunes are designed to use Shell V-Power exclusively.

Obviously I just put supermarket E10 in the company car.
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,051
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #976 on: Today at 01:11:33 pm »
Quote from: Jules01 on Today at 11:37:36 am
Cheers Rob,I had been putting a mixture in really tank of E10 and then E5 the next time but will stick to E5 from now on i think.
As for the battery many can't believe my battery is nearly 12 years old as i mainly do 20 mile round trips and town driving as opposed to long runs but that must be keeping it reasonably happy.My guess is its replacement won't last half as long though!

I'd to replace my battery last year. It was the original battery from 2006.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Jules01

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,174
  • Infamy,infamy,they've all got it in for me.
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #977 on: Today at 02:22:04 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 01:06:32 pm
I've only been putting BP ultimate in the last two cars I've had, unless I'm stuck somewhere rural without the option. If my Mini lasts until next summer then it's potentially going for some light tuning and the place that does it advertises that their tunes are designed to use Shell V-Power exclusively.

Obviously I just put supermarket E10 in the company car.

Aye i believe it has 0% Ethanol in it too so one of the best.Might give it a try myself.
Logged

Online Jules01

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,174
  • Infamy,infamy,they've all got it in for me.
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #978 on: Today at 02:25:18 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:11:33 pm
I'd to replace my battery last year. It was the original battery from 2006.
Wow thats some good going!I thought mine was doing well!What battery was it and what car?What kind of usage do you do?
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,051
Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #979 on: Today at 02:30:00 pm »
Quote from: Jules01 on Today at 02:25:18 pm
Wow thats some good going!I thought mine was doing well!What battery was it and what car?What kind of usage do you do?

It's a BMW 320CD. No idea what battery. I bought the car in 2015 and have done 45k or thereabouts. 130k on the clock now.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Up
« previous next »
 