Having finally brought my Mini Roadster out of a 'year of hell' of warning lights, a stuck bonnet, broken springs, bulging tyres, worn brakes, etc etc... I'd had a good month with it back on the road. Then yesterday - the active spoiler wouldn't deploy. Worse, it's considered a safety feature of the car (stability at speed with the added downforce), and so burped a continuous alarm at me on the way home, which kicked back in immedately upon starting the car hours later.



Looking online regarding failed spoiler motors, my best best was to try to source one from a breakers' yard - BMW only supply complete spoiler assemblies that would cost well over £1000 and arrive primed and needing spraying. The fixed spoiler was a cheaper (and more attractive) option but was long out of production and I could only find it at a US reseller for £600 plus whatever to ship it. Or, I could just try to code the car to not give me the alarm and risk the spoiler not deploying when on the motorway.



Turned out I just needed a new fuse.



Spoiler

I celebrated too early on this.The replacement fuse blew a week later. I had one more in the pack, so popped that in, and it blew immediately. The spoiler was stuck up at this point so I risked a higher ampage fuse and was able to drop the spoiler, but after that it stopped working. The fuse didn't blow, but the motor must have burned out entirely. So now, whenever you start the car, the alarm starts pinging as soon as you move away as the spoiler isn't quite settled, and it can't move it.So I at this point I was back to my 4 options:1) Get someone to code the car so it no longer throws an alert up, and then manually set the spoiler at an angle that doesn't move.2) Find someone breaking a Roadster and get a replacement motor for cheap. Downside to this is that I'd probably end up in the same boat sooner rather than later. Plus, having to find one. I only found 2 being broken in the UK and both had the motors claimed already.3) Pay for a new part and get that fitted instead. Pricey, and might still wind up in the same boat in 10 years time.4) Just splurge on the fixed spoiler from the US. Looks better and might even be cheaper than option 3, plus it removes the motor from the car forever.And we went with...