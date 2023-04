Can someone help me out here please with this obscure question (I'm looking at you Rob)



I have always had a coupé or 3-door car. From the driver seat, I can quickly release the passenger backrest so it springs forward to enable my kids/grandkids to get in easily. The release handle is usually situated at the top of the passenger seat thus making it easy for me to get to.



My question is:



Is this backrest release feature only available on coupes? Obviously, with a 4 door car, there is usually no need to move the backrest back to let someone in the backseat.



New Coupes are very limited at the moment and I want a 4/5 door that has this. What is the terminology I should use to at least enable me to do a Google search?



cheers