What industry qualifications would you recommend to get a front end junior role?



I don't know of any specifically, a lot of people seem to come through the bootcamp route these days, I think it's cos front end is so overwhelming now and I get that completely. When I started out it was pretty simple and the core still is html/css/javascript - though js wasn't what it is now, there was no frameworks, node didn't exist, so when it came to learning it was quite clear. The bootcamps give people a stack and a path, but there's also free/cheaper equivalents out there, the thing that will be missing in the free route is mentorship and peer group, but you can also find that on forums and reddit. It's putting the time in and building things to prove what you can do, they don't have to be unique polished brilliance, and learning git early on would pay off for any junior in many respects!