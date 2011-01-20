« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 15 16 17 [18]   Go Down

Author Topic: RAWK Web Development Circle  (Read 82384 times)

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,784
Re: RAWK Web Development Circle
« Reply #680 on: July 13, 2021, 09:06:23 am »
Quote from: Claire. on July 13, 2021, 08:38:57 am
This is quite fun https://www.hackthebox.eu and has a community around it, old colleague of mine who started as QA has used resources like that to get his first role as a pen tester ;D

For concepts and where to start etc, I'm a self taught front end dev so probably not the best person to ask in your case but everyone always seems to recommend python as a good starting place. Plenty of resources on the learnprogramming subreddit - https://www.reddit.com/r/learnprogramming/wiki/faq

Thanks a lot Claire much appreciated  :)

I'll take a look at both when I get a minute!
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • The Don. Giving it up for Lents. Too bright for most RAWK users. Getting antsy. Doesn't settle for less than 27".
  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,614
Re: RAWK Web Development Circle
« Reply #681 on: July 13, 2021, 11:35:12 am »
Quote from: Sangria on July 13, 2021, 08:49:48 am
What industry qualifications would you recommend to get a front end junior role?

I don't know of any specifically, a lot of people seem to come through the bootcamp route these days, I think it's cos front end is so overwhelming now and I get that completely. When I started out it was pretty simple and the core still is html/css/javascript - though js wasn't what it is now, there was no frameworks, node didn't exist, so when it came to learning it was quite clear. The bootcamps give people a stack and a path, but there's also free/cheaper equivalents out there, the thing that will be missing in the free route is mentorship and peer group, but you can also find that on forums and reddit. It's putting the time in and building things to prove what you can do, they don't have to be unique polished brilliance, and learning git early on would pay off for any junior in many respects!
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,568
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: RAWK Web Development Circle
« Reply #682 on: July 13, 2021, 02:02:57 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on July 13, 2021, 11:35:12 am
I don't know of any specifically, a lot of people seem to come through the bootcamp route these days, I think it's cos front end is so overwhelming now and I get that completely. When I started out it was pretty simple and the core still is html/css/javascript - though js wasn't what it is now, there was no frameworks, node didn't exist, so when it came to learning it was quite clear. The bootcamps give people a stack and a path, but there's also free/cheaper equivalents out there, the thing that will be missing in the free route is mentorship and peer group, but you can also find that on forums and reddit. It's putting the time in and building things to prove what you can do, they don't have to be unique polished brilliance, and learning git early on would pay off for any junior in many respects!

I'm working on a front end js project right now, although by no means a js programmer (I have a very good backup).
Totally agree with Claire's points.  Learn git first.  I won't pretend it's easy as conceptually it makes little sense and you don't understand why. But there isn't much to it, and you should have a firm grip of the basics in just a couple of hours.
The other thing which Claire alludes to is JS written 'for' the browser is almost a different language to js for node.  I've been around js files to enhance html for years, but js with webpack and node is a game changer.
None of this is intended to discourage you, but hopefully nudge you down a decent path.  Good luck!
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,650
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Web Development Circle
« Reply #683 on: July 13, 2021, 06:38:12 pm »
Thanks to Claire and PaulF. Just having the right keywords to look up helps a lot in knowing where to look.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Claire.

  • The Don. Giving it up for Lents. Too bright for most RAWK users. Getting antsy. Doesn't settle for less than 27".
  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,614
Re: RAWK Web Development Circle
« Reply #684 on: Yesterday at 08:38:06 am »
freecodecamp is pretty good, a lot of ground is covered now - even an interview prep section ;D A lot of it is in the browser but they do also get you to build either on codepen or your own editor.

Fairly sure codecademy had a git course that was free (and a terminal one that was quite cool), that said, it's like Paul said there's not a lot to it but it just seems super weird when you first start out and obviously, it'll seem less scary when the files you're working with are test files than a few grands worth of new feature. Learn it on terminal/cmd before you touch a gui.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,784
Re: RAWK Web Development Circle
« Reply #685 on: Yesterday at 12:46:17 pm »
Ive had a look at some bootcamps which cost around £8k! Then some courses on Eventbrite which are around £500 but unsure as to how good they will be.

Ive also looked at a Cyber Security courses on OU which looks fantastic but takes 6 years part time and as I have a full time job my weekends would be all about studying therefore no free time to relax, ah!

Ideal situation would be to land somewhere in a entry/junior role and get on a course through them but that is very rare.
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • The Don. Giving it up for Lents. Too bright for most RAWK users. Getting antsy. Doesn't settle for less than 27".
  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,614
Re: RAWK Web Development Circle
« Reply #686 on: Yesterday at 02:02:13 pm »
Maybe joining a group like this: https://www.meetup.com/OWASP-Liverpool-Chapter/

There's probably others as well, I only looked at one term on meetup, people who work in the field or just have an interest will likely to be able to help you out with what's worth doing.

As for the time it takes and the degree, there really isn't any quick fixes or shortcuts so it might be a good option to be honest, bootcamps and stuff, might just be my route skewing my opinion of things but I can't imagine I'd have any sort of depth in any tech in the time spans, cos you don't really know something until you've had time to apply the knowledge and practise.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,784
Re: RAWK Web Development Circle
« Reply #687 on: Yesterday at 02:38:00 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 02:02:13 pm
Maybe joining a group like this: https://www.meetup.com/OWASP-Liverpool-Chapter/

There's probably others as well, I only looked at one term on meetup, people who work in the field or just have an interest will likely to be able to help you out with what's worth doing.

As for the time it takes and the degree, there really isn't any quick fixes or shortcuts so it might be a good option to be honest, bootcamps and stuff, might just be my route skewing my opinion of things but I can't imagine I'd have any sort of depth in any tech in the time spans, cos you don't really know something until you've had time to apply the knowledge and practise.

Thanks a lot for your help and advice once again Claire!  :)
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • The Don. Giving it up for Lents. Too bright for most RAWK users. Getting antsy. Doesn't settle for less than 27".
  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,614
Re: RAWK Web Development Circle
« Reply #688 on: Today at 05:59:46 pm »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 15 16 17 [18]   Go Up
« previous next »
 