This is quite fun https://www.hackthebox.eu and has a community around it, old colleague of mine who started as QA has used resources like that to get his first role as a pen tester ;D

For concepts and where to start etc, I'm a self taught front end dev so probably not the best person to ask in your case but everyone always seems to recommend python as a good starting place. Plenty of resources on the learnprogramming subreddit - https://www.reddit.com/r/learnprogramming/wiki/faq

Thanks a lot Claire much appreciated  :)

I'll take a look at both when I get a minute!
What industry qualifications would you recommend to get a front end junior role?

I don't know of any specifically, a lot of people seem to come through the bootcamp route these days, I think it's cos front end is so overwhelming now and I get that completely. When I started out it was pretty simple and the core still is html/css/javascript - though js wasn't what it is now, there was no frameworks, node didn't exist, so when it came to learning it was quite clear. The bootcamps give people a stack and a path, but there's also free/cheaper equivalents out there, the thing that will be missing in the free route is mentorship and peer group, but you can also find that on forums and reddit. It's putting the time in and building things to prove what you can do, they don't have to be unique polished brilliance, and learning git early on would pay off for any junior in many respects!
I don't know of any specifically, a lot of people seem to come through the bootcamp route these days, I think it's cos front end is so overwhelming now and I get that completely. When I started out it was pretty simple and the core still is html/css/javascript - though js wasn't what it is now, there was no frameworks, node didn't exist, so when it came to learning it was quite clear. The bootcamps give people a stack and a path, but there's also free/cheaper equivalents out there, the thing that will be missing in the free route is mentorship and peer group, but you can also find that on forums and reddit. It's putting the time in and building things to prove what you can do, they don't have to be unique polished brilliance, and learning git early on would pay off for any junior in many respects!

I'm working on a front end js project right now, although by no means a js programmer (I have a very good backup).
Totally agree with Claire's points.  Learn git first.  I won't pretend it's easy as conceptually it makes little sense and you don't understand why. But there isn't much to it, and you should have a firm grip of the basics in just a couple of hours.
The other thing which Claire alludes to is JS written 'for' the browser is almost a different language to js for node.  I've been around js files to enhance html for years, but js with webpack and node is a game changer.
None of this is intended to discourage you, but hopefully nudge you down a decent path.  Good luck!
