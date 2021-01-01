Mainly football really - specifically scouting and analytics. A huge football nerd in every sense. I'm also massively into Italian Football History so spend most of my spare time reading around that - I have started writing my own book, as niche as it may be seen, which I'd like to publish at some unspecified date in the future. Mainly centred around the glory years of Serie A, the characters that drove the boom and the same characters that brought the league crashing financially until it was in the state it found itself early-mid 10s.



Running is my other big time sink and something that gives me huge personal satisfaction. I'm injured at the moment but I usually run 6 days a week. Training to get my 5K PB as quick as possible before father time takes my chance away. Ran a 17:12 not long ago. Hoping to go sub 16:30 within the next year, then plan on trying to crack a sub 35 minute 10km.



Non football related - music, film, a bit of gaming etc. Most people have these hobbies though. I'm also big into certain elements of history, as well as language and phenomenology, which relates to what I studied in Uni.



Very into art, specifically figurative works and abstract expressionism/ post expressionism.



I'm also hugely nerdy for Pokemon, I collect vintage cards and have complete sets of all of the Gen One base set runs, as well as the expansions etc Rocket and Gym Heroes - including a fair whack of 1st Editions (prized pieces being a 10 Grade 1st Edition Blaine's Charizard, 9 Grade 1st Edition Sabrina's Gengar and the crown jewel, a Grade 5 1st Edition Base Set Charizard). I still play the games, though pretty much exclusively Gens 1 - 5, sometimes dabble beyond that but post BW2 the quality dropped massively. I do free valuations for people who want a price affixing to their cards. Most are disappointed to hear their Charizard isn't the one Logic paid $180,000 for in 2020. I don't play the game competitively, nor do I run an online shop for cards but if I do pick up the odd bargain on ebay and the condition is worse than the one I've got, I'll sell on at a small profit or offer it at cost + postage to one of the people who's approached me for appraisal or wanting a specific card. The main questions I get other than prices are about how to keep the cards and which ones to invest in at present. I used to get about 5 people a week contact me, since the boom and all the Youtuber nonsense last year, it's about 50. A lot of people who don't really have a clue have been dropping a lot of money on questionable 'investments.'