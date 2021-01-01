« previous next »
Funny enough, she came with me a few times last summer. I'd totally lost touch with the fishing but still had my gear. I suggested it late on last summer and was surprised when she said she'd come with me. I catch and release, so she's fine with that.

I bought her a hammock and I set it up between two trees and she relaxes, reads, has a sleep etc while I fish. With it being lateish in the season we only went a few times, but yes, I could get out there again this summer and make it a more regular thing again. 😎

My dad got me into fishing as a kid, though he never caught anything 😁 we nearly always went to Ribchester on the Ribble during the school holidays and mum would do the same as Mrs Spion, read or fall asleep.

I kept up my interest and continued going pretty much up to having the kids, then took it up again when they got older though I've not been for years.  I wouldn't have a clue now but could still quite happily sit next to a river, canal or lake all day.
My dad got me into fishing as a kid, though he never caught anything 😁 we nearly always went to Ribchester on the Ribble during the school holidays and mum would do the same as Mrs Spion, read or fall asleep.

I kept up my interest and continued going pretty much up to having the kids, then took it up again when they got older though I've not been for years.  I wouldn't have a clue now but could still quite happily sit next to a river, canal or lake all day.
The good thing with canal fishing is I always catch. I'm not into carp fishing, so it's Tench, Bream, Roach, Perch, Rudd etc. I've always loved watching a float, so it's float fishing every time for me. On a really good day I can catch over 100 fish.

I'm not sure why I let it go, but life gets in the way sometimes. When talking with people on mental health I always highlight the importance of doing more of what we enjoy and what enriches our lives, however small. Sort of identifying what we value doing in life, then doing more of it. Also, recognising the things in life that drain us, are negative and unproductive, then letting them go if at all possible.

It's just basic common sense really, but something we can easily lose sight of at times.

Anyway, we've just decided we are off to the Wirral tomorrow for a picnic, and the binoculars are coming with us for some birdwatching on the Dee marshes. 😎

It just shows you though. On my list of things I used to do I totally forgot about running and keeping fit. I ran every week for years, right up until losing my dad and my partner's dad in the space of two weeks in 2017. We lost one dog in 2015 too, which broke my heart. Our remaining dog died in May of last year. I think all that killed my enthusiasm for life, hence all my hobbies falling away.

Anyway, Wirral picnic tomorrow... 😎
The good thing with canal fishing is I always catch. I'm not into carp fishing, so it's Tench, Bream, Roach, Perch, Rudd etc. I've always loved watching a float, so it's float fishing every time for me. On a really good day I can catch over 100 fish.

I'm not sure why I let it go, but life gets in the way sometimes. When talking with people on mental health I always highlight the importance of doing more of what we enjoy and what enriches our lives, however small. Sort of identifying what we value doing in life, then doing more of it. Also, recognising the things in life that drain us, are negative and unproductive, then letting them go if at all possible.

It's just basic common sense really, but something we can easily lose sight of at times.

Anyway, we've just decided we are off to the Wirral tomorrow for a picnic, and the binoculars are coming with us for some birdwatching on the Dee marshes. 😎

It just shows you though. On my list of things I used to do I totally forgot about running and keeping fit. I ran every week for years, right up until losing my dad and my partner's dad in the space of two weeks in 2017. We lost one dog in 2015 too, which broke my heart. Our remaining dog died in May of last year. I think all that killed my enthusiasm for life, hence all my hobbies falling away.

Anyway, Wirral picnic tomorrow... 😎

Enjoy mate.
It just shows you though. On my list of things I used to do I totally forgot about running and keeping fit. I ran every week for years, right up until losing my dad and my partner's dad in the space of two weeks in 2017. We lost one dog in 2015 too, which broke my heart. Our remaining dog died in May of last year. I think all that killed my enthusiasm for life, hence all my hobbies falling away.

Anyway, Wirral picnic tomorrow... 😎

My Mum dying when she was only 61 killed off my enthusiasm for going to Kendo and then with moving to Manc I could no longer be arsed driving to the IM Marsh Campus in Allerton where we had the Dojo and back to Manchester. Regret that still.

Anyway, enjoy your day, cracking day for it.
Watching footy, walking, gym, cycling, Guitar, Keyboard, Singing, Karaoke, Programming in C, C++, Java, Node, 6502, 68000, 6808, PHP, Go, Retro machines, playing computer games, electronics, building circuit boards and breadboarded 'let's see' stuff involving the full range of shit and my new shiny oscilliscope, reading, building hardware, chess, crosswords, going to the cinema, watching TV series like Netflix/Amazon, Roleplaying, Pool, snooker, darts, learning new tech shit, astronomy, messing with maths, physics, history, biology and psychology, Spanish, Turkish, VR Games..
Absolutely pissed myself when I read the first page of this thread.

'running backwards'
'killing people'

Fucking hell.
Watching footy, walking, gym, cycling, Guitar, Keyboard, Singing, Karaoke, Programming in C, C++, Java, Node, 6502, 68000, 6808, PHP, Go, Retro machines, playing computer games, electronics, building circuit boards and breadboarded 'let's see' stuff involving the full range of shit and my new shiny oscilliscope, reading, building hardware, chess, crosswords, going to the cinema, watching TV series like Netflix/Amazon, Roleplaying, Pool, snooker, darts, learning new tech shit, astronomy, messing with maths, physics, history, biology and psychology, Spanish, Turkish, VR Games..


and that's just your dating profile...

lucky lady

Edit: Joke's aside I'm disappointed moaning about referee's didn't make the list.
Roleplaying

Naughty, does it involve a poll?
Naughty, does it involve a poll?


Quite often involves kicking cosmic horrors in the balls**



**Though even more often running away while trying not to go insane/ending up with your entrails draped over the nearest mountain
Squash
Jazz trumpet
Golf

See! This was the quality of poster we used to get back In the day.

Then again...

Quote from: Oingy Boingy on June 17, 2008, 06:23:29 pm
mine are..

stealing lighters
moaning
poking things with a stick
Made up to see this thread, hope people are honest about their hobbies and post away.

As I touched on in the mingebaggery thread, I used to hide my hobby from other people because I was embarrassed about it. Nowadays, I tell everyone, its a part of me, who I am and its absolutely nothing to be ashamed about. Same with any hobby, if it makes you happy then boss.  :)

For me, this is where it all began, 1982, Huyton Fire Station. My mum took me for a visit.



And here is where it is now, 2018, a group of good mates from Portugal, Austria, Scotland, America and Germany (and Liverpool) having a beer in Portugal. Each one of them geeks!  :)



After reading this post I'm still none the wiser as to what your hobby is?  ;D Is it putting fires out?
After reading this post I'm still none the wiser as to what your hobby is?  ;D Is it putting fires out?

Hahaha my hobby is taking pictures of fire engines, not too dissimilar to a train spotter, just minus the notepad, anorak and woolly hat!

I've been into them since a child and its never left me, too unfit and asthmatic to join the fire service I kind of became a geek/groupie and thats it.

I travel around the UK and the world taking pictures of different fire engines, have my own website, had pictures published in books and magazines, you name it.

The funny thing is for years I hid it from people, especially girls and people in work, I wanted to keep my image of a footy mad, beer loving lads lad. But then one day a few years ago I thought, balls to it and balls to everyone else, its something that makes me happy to don't hide it.  :)
Mainly football really - specifically scouting and analytics. A huge football nerd in every sense. I'm also massively into Italian Football History so spend most of my spare time reading around that - I have started writing my own book, as niche as it may be seen, which I'd like to publish at some unspecified date in the future. Mainly centred around the glory years of Serie A, the characters that drove the boom and the same characters that brought the league crashing financially until it was in the state it found itself early-mid 10s.

Running is my other big time sink and something that gives me huge personal satisfaction. I'm injured at the moment but I usually run 6 days a week. Training to get my 5K PB as quick as possible before father time takes my chance away. Ran a 17:12 not long ago. Hoping to go sub 16:30 within the next year, then plan on trying to crack a sub 35 minute 10km.

Non football related - music, film, a bit of gaming etc. Most people have these hobbies though. I'm also big into certain elements of history, as well as language and phenomenology, which relates to what I studied in Uni.

Very into art, specifically figurative works and abstract expressionism/ post expressionism.

I'm also hugely nerdy for Pokemon, I collect vintage cards and have complete sets of all of the Gen One base set runs, as well as the expansions etc Rocket and Gym Heroes - including a fair whack of 1st Editions (prized pieces being a 10 Grade 1st Edition Blaine's Charizard, 9 Grade 1st Edition Sabrina's Gengar and the crown jewel, a Grade 5 1st Edition Base Set Charizard). I still play the games, though pretty much exclusively Gens 1 - 5, sometimes dabble beyond that but post BW2 the quality dropped massively. I do free valuations for people who want a price affixing to their cards. Most are disappointed to hear their Charizard isn't the one Logic paid $180,000 for in 2020. I don't play the game competitively, nor do I run an online shop for cards but if I do pick up the odd bargain on ebay and the condition is worse than the one I've got, I'll sell on at a small profit or offer it at cost + postage to one of the people who's approached me for appraisal or wanting a specific card. The main questions I get other than prices are about how to keep the cards and which ones to invest in at present. I used to get about 5 people a week contact me, since the boom and all the Youtuber nonsense last year, it's about 50. A lot of people who don't really have a clue have been dropping a lot of money on questionable 'investments.'
Rock climbing/mountaineering/hill walking
Mainly football really - specifically scouting and analytics. A huge football nerd in every sense. I'm also massively into Italian Football History so spend most of my spare time reading around that - I have started writing my own book, as niche as it may be seen, which I'd like to publish at some unspecified date in the future. Mainly centred around the glory years of Serie A, the characters that drove the boom and the same characters that brought the league crashing financially until it was in the state it found itself early-mid 10s.

Running is my other big time sink and something that gives me huge personal satisfaction. I'm injured at the moment but I usually run 6 days a week. Training to get my 5K PB as quick as possible before father time takes my chance away. Ran a 17:12 not long ago. Hoping to go sub 16:30 within the next year, then plan on trying to crack a sub 35 minute 10km.

Non football related - music, film, a bit of gaming etc. Most people have these hobbies though. I'm also big into certain elements of history, as well as language and phenomenology, which relates to what I studied in Uni.

Very into art, specifically figurative works and abstract expressionism/ post expressionism.

I'm also hugely nerdy for Pokemon, I collect vintage cards and have complete sets of all of the Gen One base set runs, as well as the expansions etc Rocket and Gym Heroes - including a fair whack of 1st Editions (prized pieces being a 10 Grade 1st Edition Blaine's Charizard, 9 Grade 1st Edition Sabrina's Gengar and the crown jewel, a Grade 5 1st Edition Base Set Charizard). I still play the games, though pretty much exclusively Gens 1 - 5, sometimes dabble beyond that but post BW2 the quality dropped massively. I do free valuations for people who want a price affixing to their cards. Most are disappointed to hear their Charizard isn't the one Logic paid $180,000 for in 2020. I don't play the game competitively, nor do I run an online shop for cards but if I do pick up the odd bargain on ebay and the condition is worse than the one I've got, I'll sell on at a small profit or offer it at cost + postage to one of the people who's approached me for appraisal or wanting a specific card. The main questions I get other than prices are about how to keep the cards and which ones to invest in at present. I used to get about 5 people a week contact me, since the boom and all the Youtuber nonsense last year, it's about 50. A lot of people who don't really have a clue have been dropping a lot of money on questionable 'investments.'

Thats got to be your retirement sorted already
Thats got to be your retirement sorted already
It's a tidy sum for sure, worth more money than I've ever actually had in my life I'd say. I've been tempted to flog them of late with the boom in them to help finance a house deposit but nostalgia and sentimental value has made me hold onto them. I'm hoping I can find it in me to sell them in the future ;D Condition is king with these things, and as a lot of mine were ones I got as an 8 year old kid, many are in poor (by PSA Grading standards) conditions, 2s and 3s. There's some I've managed to keep in very good condition and others I've purchased down the years that are in top notch condition. I wouldn't like to put a number on the value but I do hope that like you say, it could make me pretty comfortable at some stage! It's worth saying that not all of my cards are first editions - where the big money is.

In terms of when I built my collection, most of it was as a kid between the ages of 7-10, then I kind of grew out of it, before strangely picking it up again after uni and starting to use eBay to fill gaps in my collection, mainly paying a couple of quid a card. You would be amazed at the price people are paying for them now, as well as how good and convincing fakes are.

Most I've ever paid for a card was £195 for a 1st Edition Dark Charizard from the 99/00 Rocket Base Set Expansion. Missus wasn't too pleased but I reckon it's probably doubled in value nearly. It's easy getting stung though, people usually over-egg the condition of their cards so I only buy where there's a lot of photos with really good clarity. The difference in value between a PSA 10 and a 9 can literally be thousands of pounds but what that maybe represents on the card is a minute centreing difference or the slightest, most miniscule discolouration on the print of the card. It's nuts, to the naked eye a grade 7 will look nigh-on perfect.
Made up to see this thread, hope people are honest about their hobbies and post away.

As I touched on in the mingebaggery thread, I used to hide my hobby from other people because I was embarrassed about it. Nowadays, I tell everyone, its a part of me, who I am and its absolutely nothing to be ashamed about. Same with any hobby, if it makes you happy then boss.  :)

For me, this is where it all began, 1982, Huyton Fire Station. My mum took me for a visit.




Exactly. So long as you aren't hurting anyone, then it's about what you like.

One hobby the pandemic has had a big effect on is the truck spotters and specifically the Stobart Spotters. Obviously, alongside the restrictions on going out and about, once they eased, the company had to ask Spotters to not visit the premises. Usually there will be a few outside the depot I work out of and a lot at Rugby, its a bit strange not seeing them. With everything that's gone on, we haven't really changed any units out of our place anyway, there are only a couple of 20 and 21 plate trucks that have been added to the fleet, so the NW spotters haven't missed much.
the Stobart Spotters.

 ???

Surely there isn't such a thing
