Been playing quite a bit lately.My driving distance has improved a lot (simulator practice) and Ive become known amongst our usual crowd as "the fairway finder". Usually was Ok but getting an extra 20/30 yards on the drive is a gamechanger, big time.I'd say up until Sunday I'd missed fairways only twice in my last 2 rounds, and even then not by much.Until yesterday!! When I had a knockout match and lost on the 20th hole. And I didn't hit a single fairway. Not a single one, in 20 holes. And it wasn't pressure either (as far as I could tell) as was playing against a lad I know well who most people expected me to beat comfortably. Ever just theink the golfing gods are in the mood to take the piss?And I know it sounds bitter but you ever have them days when you're a bit offline and seem to be blocked out all the time? Lip out a couple of times? Take a 5 wood to lay up on the bunkers as he's just drove into the woods, and watch as it lands and then trundles fucking miles just to drop in and leave you on the downslope? He hits a provisional and ends up going on the opposite side of the fairway to his original drive. Walks down the right not even looking for his first ball. I'm walking up towards the bunker and spot his ball for him that has bounced out from the middle of the Black fucking Forest. FFS!!, he's got a line forward.Seriously. I know we all exaggerate a bit about bad luck and never seem to notice our good luck. But fuck me. this just felt on another level. On about a dozen holes. To be fair he did play a few well.The best bit that had me shaking my head was he carried a great 7 iron about 160 and hit the top of the greenside bunker and rolled back in, and he just said "no luck today". I didn't know whether to laugh or cry.To top it off. The 19ths a par 5. Im 82 yards out (after a cracking 5 wood from the first cut) and he's about 110ish. he thins a wedge just clearing the first bunker, then runs up the entry lip of the second to leap over that one, catches a bit of thick fringe and rolls to the edge of the green. I pitch on to 10ftish. He then rams. and I mean rams a 25 yard putt in, that probably left a dent in the fucking flagstick.To be honest I'd pretty much given up on the match thenStill, better than work.