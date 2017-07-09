The first time I tried to watch it, I lasted 2 eps I think. It was just too similar to the original - even as far as the stapler in jelly and some of the lines. But my Husband had always pleaded with me to stick with it as it becomes its own show - he has seen it all a few times.



But I started before Christmas and we are on S7 now, nearly heading for the last series.



It's absolutely brilliant.



The famous 'it's happening' gif - that was one of the best episodes of TV I have ever seen. Dwight's fire drill.