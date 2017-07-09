« previous next »
Author Topic: The Office (American version)

Re: The Office (American version)
May 7, 2020, 09:58:35 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on May  7, 2020, 09:54:37 pm
Dwight!!

Michael too!

The pranks!!

Honestly, why are people in this thread just to knock it?  :wave

What, you prefer Michael to Brent?
Re: The Office (American version)
May 7, 2020, 10:01:57 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on May  7, 2020, 09:58:35 pm
What, you prefer Michael to Brent?

I can't compare, haven't seen the UK one and never will - Steve Carrell does an amazing job and makes me laugh. If that's OK?  ;D
Re: The Office (American version)
May 7, 2020, 10:38:13 pm
Is it ok to love both the U.K. and the US versions? Or is that not allowed?  :-X
Re: The Office (American version)
May 7, 2020, 10:49:50 pm
Quote from: IgorBobbins on May  7, 2020, 10:38:13 pm
Is it ok to love both the U.K. and the US versions? Or is that not allowed?  :-X

Me, UK Office. Hazell, UK Office. You, UK Office sometimes US Office. So....
Re: The Office (American version)
May 7, 2020, 10:57:00 pm
Quote from: IgorBobbins on May  7, 2020, 10:38:13 pm
Is it ok to love both the U.K. and the US versions? Or is that not allowed?  :-X

Both good shows.
Re: The Office (American version)
May 7, 2020, 11:05:46 pm
Michael Scott is a completely different character to Brent. I prefer Brent like I do a flan.
Re: The Office (American version)
May 8, 2020, 09:14:59 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on May  7, 2020, 10:49:50 pm
Me, UK Office. Hazell, UK Office. You, UK Office sometimes US Office. So....
...different shows for different.....needs
Re: The Office (American version)
May 8, 2020, 10:33:17 am
Really liked the show until Michael left and then it fell off a cliff. Couldn't stand Andy either.
Re: The Office (American version)
May 8, 2020, 10:41:36 am
You can like both surely?
Re: The Office (American version)
May 8, 2020, 10:42:22 am
Quote from: Agent99 on May  8, 2020, 10:33:17 am
Really liked the show until Michael left and then it fell off a cliff. Couldn't stand Andy either.

My thoughts exactly. Carell is fantastic in it.
Re: The Office (American version)
May 8, 2020, 11:16:56 am
I've just started season 7 and I'm dreading Michael leaving. I'm ready to stop watching but it's still good!

Carrell is just such a powerhouse in it. I like Andy but not as much as I've heard spoilers along the lines of what he becomes is shite.
Re: The Office (American version)
May 8, 2020, 11:26:20 am
If only he had stayed on. Maybe it would've ended in 2013 the way it did without him. But it would've definitely had a glorious run.

Quote
Hearts shattered everywhere when Steve Carell parted ways with his character Michael Scott on The Office back in 2011. Although the NBC comedy series carried on for two more seasons, The Office was simply never the same without Dunder Mifflin's quirky boss.

The crazy thing is, apparently, Steve didn't walk away to pursue other acting or comedy gigs. In fact, in a new book called The Office: The Untold Story of the Greatest Sitcom of the 2000s, several crew members of the NBC comedy allege that Steve didn't intend on leaving at all.

According to sound mixer Brian Wittle and hairstylist Kim Ferry, Steve spilled during a BBC interview that he might leave after season 7 because the final year of his contract was looming. Even still, Brian explained that, behind the scenes, he hadn't made a definitive decision yet. But when NBC executives didn't make a valiant effort to get Steve to stay after his comments surfaced and made headlines, he was pushed to exit.

Ultimately, Kim noted that the network didn't pick up Steve for another season.

He didnt want to leave the show. He had told the network that he was going to sign for another couple of years. He was willing to and his agent was willing to. But for some reason, they didnt contact him," Kim told Andy Greene, according his new book. "He planned on staying on the show. He told his manager and his manager contacted them and said hes willing to sign another contract for a couple years. So all of that was willing and ready and, on their side, honest. And the deadline came for when they were supposed to give him an offer and it passed and they didnt make him an offer."

Kim added: [Steve] was like, Look, I told them I want to do it. I dont want to leave. I dont understand. It just is mind-boggling how that happened. And I feel bad because I think a lot of people think he did leave the show on his own merit and its absolutely not true. Im telling you. I was there."

The book notes that Steve's contract negotiations happened to be taking place as NBC was in the middle of a network executive transition, as Jeff Zucker was on his way out and Bob Greenblatt was coming in as his replacement. The Office producer Randy Cordray told Andy that Bob was not as big a fan of The Office as we wished he wouldve been," and that he took the sitcom "for granted."

As we all know now, The Office suffered after Steve exited the series and officially wrapped in 2013. Steve, by contrast, continued to see his career soar, landing roles and voiceover parts in TV shows and movies like Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues, The Morning Show, and the Despicable Me franchise.

Despite a rather heartbreaking split with The Office, Steve did come back to reprise his role for the finale episode of the series.

https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/entertainment/a31982130/why-did-steve-carell-leave-the-office/
Re: The Office (American version)
May 8, 2020, 11:57:32 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on May  8, 2020, 10:41:36 am
You can like both surely?

Both excellent dances shows in their way. Gervais was impromptu, but I don't think you should get extra points for that.
Re: The Office (American version)
July 19, 2020, 12:12:13 pm
"Dont get me started on how coddled the modern anus is"
Re: The Office (American version)
July 19, 2020, 01:01:30 pm
"My uncle, Harvey Schrute, was a fudge packer. He worked at the Hershey factory. I spent the summer with my uncle packing fudge."
Re: The Office (American version)
July 19, 2020, 02:08:07 pm
I've never watched the US version till recently and binge watched season 2. The reason I never watched it was because I loved the origonal, and watched the first one of the US version and thought nah not for me.

Some funny moments throughout the season, but it all seems contrived situations that have, for the most part, been done in the UK version. The best thing about it is Jim and Pams relationship, which I find to be very well done. Probably better than the Tim and Dawns - which I loved.

A LOT of scenarios repeated but with a different subject.
Re: The Office (American version)
July 19, 2020, 02:17:21 pm
First few seasons of US Office have often just replayed situations from the UK one. It really only comes into its own after that backlog of jokes is depleted.
Re: The Office (American version)
July 20, 2020, 01:16:51 am
Quote from: Zlen on July 19, 2020, 02:17:21 pm
First few seasons of US Office have often just replayed situations from the UK one. It really only comes into its own after that backlog of jokes is depleted.

I can't think of much, outside of Tim/Dawn (but that storyline isn't exactly original to the UK one anyway), that goes beyond the six episodes of season one.
Re: The Office (American version)
July 20, 2020, 01:26:18 am
Re: The Office (American version)
July 20, 2020, 10:10:10 am
Mrs and I have watched most of it for the first time over the past month. After the first season it is just brilliant. My wife was in pieces over Meredith and her wardrobe 'malfunction'. I have to say that Creed is probably my favourite character. Just the subtle no clue of what the frig is going on. Love him.

Much much funnier than I thought it would be
Re: The Office (American version)
January 6, 2024, 02:59:33 pm
Watched an episode yesterday where Michael Scott was doing the Dundies. Had me laughing out loud.
Re: The Office (American version)
January 13, 2024, 10:14:14 am
Downloaded from the secret piracy ring I'm part of, the extended Peacock versions. "Superfan versions" they are called, annoyingly, hopefully not giving FSG ideas

Great stuff, feels new-ish. Each episode is a full 30-35 minutes
Re: The Office (American version)
January 14, 2024, 01:48:46 am
My two eldest grandsons love it and have been on at us to watch it for ages. So we're late to the party and now watch a few episodes with them each Friday night when they come for tea. Fucking brilliant show with amazingly diverse and absurd storylines and characters  who stay true to their characters. Laugh out loud passages in nearly every show from what I've seen. Carel is a comedy genius actor/character from what I've seen but they're all superb individually and more so collectively. Hugely impressed.  ;D
Re: The Office (American version)
January 14, 2024, 11:55:31 am
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on January 14, 2024, 01:48:46 am
My two eldest grandsons love it and have been on at us to watch it for ages. So we're late to the party and now watch a few episodes with them each Friday night when they come for tea. Fucking brilliant show with amazingly diverse and absurd storylines and characters  who stay true to their characters. Laugh out loud passages in nearly every show from what I've seen. Carel is a comedy genius actor/character from what I've seen but they're all superb individually and more so collectively. Hugely impressed.  ;D
Agreed. The American one is great in its own right.
Re: The Office (American version)
January 14, 2024, 07:02:15 pm
British Office is the only good thing Ricky Gervais ever did.
Re: The Office (American version)
January 14, 2024, 07:53:10 pm
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on January 14, 2024, 07:02:15 pm
British Office is the only good thing Ricky Gervais ever did.
Extras was good from what I remember about it.
Re: The Office (American version)
January 14, 2024, 08:44:33 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on January 14, 2024, 07:53:10 pm
Extras was good from what I remember about it.

Used to think so too. Perhaps his attitude of late has soured him in my eyes 
Re: The Office (American version)
January 14, 2024, 08:54:39 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on January 14, 2024, 07:53:10 pm
Extras was good from what I remember about it.

I remember Extras as being good, but at the same time the bits of it I remember are what they got the guest stars to do. I suppose that's still his (and Merchant's) writing, but the stuff in the 2nd season when he was making his own show and annoyed at having 'sold out' was all a bit self-indulgent.

I'm actually halfway through re-watching the Office for the first time in maybe 15 years. Still good, but clearly a very different beast to the US version (which I saw for the first time in its entirety during the lockdowns).
Re: The Office (American version)
January 14, 2024, 10:28:16 pm
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on January 14, 2024, 08:44:33 pm
Used to think so too. Perhaps his attitude of late has soured him in my eyes 
Quote from: Riquende on January 14, 2024, 08:54:39 pm
I remember Extras as being good, but at the same time the bits of it I remember are what they got the guest stars to do. I suppose that's still his (and Merchant's) writing, but the stuff in the 2nd season when he was making his own show and annoyed at having 'sold out' was all a bit self-indulgent.

I'm actually halfway through re-watching the Office for the first time in maybe 15 years. Still good, but clearly a very different beast to the US version (which I saw for the first time in its entirety during the lockdowns).
Daniel Radcliffe and Kate Winslet spring to mind.

Been watching the UK version again as well on UK Gold. You forget how funny it was and the individuals were.
Re: The Office (American version)
January 15, 2024, 01:30:16 am
Been some great US office podcasts about the show. Brian Baungartner did The Oral History of The Office were he interviewed almost everyone involved in the shows creation going from the early discussions to adapt it through to the finale. He then later did a second series were he used the full interviews he did.

Then there's the great Office Ladies Podcast with Jenna Fisher and Angela Kinsey as they re-watch every episode and discuss what it was like to film, again they've managed to have plenty of fellow office alumni appear on it. Up to season 8 now with that.
Re: The Office (American version)
January 15, 2024, 04:06:29 am
Quote from: Riquende on January 14, 2024, 08:54:39 pm
I remember Extras as being good, but at the same time the bits of it I remember are what they got the guest stars to do. I suppose that's still his (and Merchant's) writing, but the stuff in the 2nd season when he was making his own show and annoyed at having 'sold out' was all a bit self-indulgent.

I'm actually halfway through re-watching the Office for the first time in maybe 15 years. Still good, but clearly a very different beast to the US version (which I saw for the first time in its entirety during the lockdowns).

Bob Mortimer talked about the writing involved in the US version in his podcast years ago. He met the creator/producer at some point, and he explained how they have a team of writers: writers for the plot, writers for each character, AND writers for the relationships between characters.
Re: The Office (American version)
January 15, 2024, 06:57:50 pm
Quote from: Peabee on January 15, 2024, 04:06:29 am
Bob Mortimer talked about the writing involved in the US version in his podcast years ago. He met the creator/producer at some point, and he explained how they have a team of writers: writers for the plot, writers for each character, AND writers for the relationships between characters.
 
Is it the truth or a lie ?
Re: The Office (American version)
Yesterday at 06:04:14 pm
PARKOUR!
Re: The Office (American version)
Yesterday at 06:44:21 pm
Awww, if onlys and justs were candies and nuts then everyday would be Erntedankfest
Re: The Office (American version)
Yesterday at 10:46:16 pm
Oh how the turn tables.....
Re: The Office (American version)
Today at 01:40:09 pm
This has never been on my radar but ended up watching an episode the other night.

Was the one with the bird funeral in.

Found myself laughing out loud (the grief counselling scene) which I don't often do (I'm more an 'inwards chuckler')
Re: The Office (American version)
Today at 02:09:35 pm
We recently rewatched the whole series.
It's brilliant, funny, heartwarming, fun, seldom a poor episode.

One of the best shows out there.
Re: The Office (American version)
Today at 02:20:45 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:40:09 pm
This has never been on my radar but ended up watching an episode the other night.

Was the one with the bird funeral in.

Found myself laughing out loud (the grief counselling scene) which I don't often do (I'm more an 'inwards chuckler')
Yep, brilliant ep

Amazing how some people still haven't seen this - hopefully not due to some misguided loyalty to the Gervais series, after season 1 of this show it grows its wings and is superb

Just into season two on my "superfan" watch, is great to see episodes with added scenes in HD. Hope this makes it to the UK properly
Re: The Office (American version)
Today at 03:54:57 pm
The first time I tried to watch it, I lasted 2 eps I think. It was just too similar to the original - even as far as the stapler in jelly and some of the lines. But my Husband had always pleaded with me to stick with it as it becomes its own show - he has seen it all a few times.

But I started before Christmas and we are on S7 now, nearly heading for the last series.

It's absolutely brilliant.

The famous 'it's happening' gif - that was one of the best episodes of TV I have ever seen. Dwight's fire drill.
