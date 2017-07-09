I've never watched the US version till recently and binge watched season 2. The reason I never watched it was because I loved the origonal, and watched the first one of the US version and thought nah not for me.
Some funny moments throughout the season, but it all seems contrived situations that have, for the most part, been done in the UK version. The best thing about it is Jim and Pams relationship, which I find to be very well done. Probably better than the Tim and Dawns - which I loved.
A LOT of scenarios repeated but with a different subject.