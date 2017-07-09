Extras was good from what I remember about it.



I remember Extras as being good, but at the same time the bits of it I remember are what they got the guest stars to do. I suppose that's still his (and Merchant's) writing, but the stuff in the 2nd season when he was making his own show and annoyed at having 'sold out' was all a bit self-indulgent.I'm actually halfway through re-watching the Office for the first time in maybe 15 years. Still good, but clearly a very different beast to the US version (which I saw for the first time in its entirety during the lockdowns).