Been some great US office podcasts about the show. Brian Baungartner did The Oral History of The Office were he interviewed almost everyone involved in the shows creation going from the early discussions to adapt it through to the finale. He then later did a second series were he used the full interviews he did.



Then there's the great Office Ladies Podcast with Jenna Fisher and Angela Kinsey as they re-watch every episode and discuss what it was like to film, again they've managed to have plenty of fellow office alumni appear on it. Up to season 8 now with that.

