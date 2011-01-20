Souness turned down Cantona before he went to Leeds.



I was in the Upper Centenary Kop end when he made his debut v Sheff Wed, had a great view as he hit the ball and the swerve into the far corner.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wCM5QXJ86Ns" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wCM5QXJ86Ns</a>



He scored an identical curler against Blackburn a few weeks later too. I loved watching that team, particularly in the seasons when we had the last Adidas kit with the huge v collar and the first Reebok. We scored so many goals over those two seasons, particularly at home. Blackburn 3, Newcastle 4 twice, Leeds 5, Chelsea 5, Villa 3, Forest 4, Arsenal 3, City 6, Boro 5 just off the top of my head. Those seasons were similar in a way to Rodgers in 13/14, outscoring opponents whenever possible but lacking the cunning and discipline to eek out dirty wins.As others have alluded to, the defence left a lot to be desired, very unorganised. One goal that always comes to mind is the third Newcastle in the first 4-3 (Asprilla or Ginola.) Scales appealing for offside with Ruddock, I think it was, 20 yards behind him. Unfortunately incidents like that werent rare under Roy.