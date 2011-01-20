I am sure if I was managing the club I loved and that job was taken away from me for one reason or another I would have some resentment v GH or the club etc. I also be kicking myself for not making the most of it. Roy must have some regrets from that period as with the exception of Collymore we did not exactly break out the wallet and in his last summer in charge his biggest purchase was Heggem. Not exactly backing the new management team were we? His winning record was reflective of the times as we were hit or miss but surprisingly GH league record was not much better. Evan had a better record than Rodgers even so its a pity his time at the club was a disappointment as he had tremendous young prospects coming through that should have prospered by better recruitment by the club in the transfer market.



We had spending power that was Top 3 in the league during Evans time at the club. Spent ~45M between summer 1994 and summer 1998 (about 9M average per season). Record fees on defenders and broke the British transfer record. Didn't bring a lot of money in for transfers during that time either (about 15M or 3M per season).Our spending wasn't on the level of Newcastle during that period (net spend of 61M or 12M per season). But for context Manchester United had a net spend of 28M during the same period but that is massively inflated by the 1998/99 summer when they spent 44M on Yorke, Stam etc.. Before that for the 1st 4 seasons that Evans in charge, United had a total net spend of approx. 5M (just over 1M per season). United had a lot of young players at their disposal but so did we.Roy Evans was a very, very good coach for this club and someone who played a strong role in the success of the club when he was a coach.. However, there's no getting away from the fact that he was an average manager and one who allowed some of the principles of the club to be eroded whilst he was in charge of the ship.Evans was better than Souness but that's not a huge hurdle to scale. He had a brilliant crop of youngsters at his disposal and spending power that was in the top 2 or 3 in the league. We got 1 League Cup and didn't finish above 3rd once. We had to witness capitulations to the likes of Strasbourg (arguably one of worse performances ever in European competition) and PSG in European competition. But more than that we seemed to have players taking the p*ss under his watch as manager. Certain players he kept at the club that shouldn't have been anywhere near the club.Whilst Evans improved the team in the 1st few seasons, I think the challenge he left Houllier was as big as the one he incorporated. A club where indiscipline seemed rife and one were the playing squad needed a serious rebuild. Off the pitch we were being left behind also (maybe not Evans fault). Gerard Houllier helped drag the club into the 21st century and at the same time brought a discipline and ruthlessness that Roy Evans didn't have.