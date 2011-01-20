« previous next »
Re: Roy Evans
« Reply #280 on: January 13, 2014, 02:00:09 pm »
Quote from: barneystuta on January 13, 2014, 01:44:55 pm
Roy Evans is now on twitter - https://twitter.com/Roy_Evo

His daughter saying it is legit (if that is indeed his daughter) https://twitter.com/staceyevo

Seems legit. His daughter has pictures of her and Roy, Digger etc.....
Re: Roy Evans
« Reply #281 on: January 13, 2014, 02:44:10 pm »
Yea its deffo him - son and daughter have confirmed!
Re: Roy Evans
« Reply #282 on: Today at 05:34:26 am »

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BKd-90_54G4

Around the 30 min mark - i didn't realise he was so resentful towards Gerard.
Re: Roy Evans
« Reply #283 on: Today at 10:56:20 am »
I am sure if I was managing the club I loved and that job was taken away from me for one reason or another I would have some resentment v GH or the club etc. I also be kicking myself for not making the most of it. Roy must have some regrets from that period as with the exception of Collymore we did not exactly break out the wallet and in his last summer in charge his biggest purchase was Heggem. Not exactly backing the new management team were we? His winning record was reflective of the times as we were hit or miss but surprisingly GH league record was not much better.  Evan had a better record than Rodgers even so its a pity his time at the club was a disappointment as he had tremendous young prospects coming through that should have prospered by better recruitment by the club in the transfer market.
Re: Roy Evans
« Reply #284 on: Today at 11:03:47 am »
Oh i totally agree with that mate - I'm just surprised his resentment was towards Gerard, it was after all the club who brought him in - I'd have thought he'd have been more sour towards the board at the time than Gerard.
Re: Roy Evans
« Reply #285 on: Today at 11:06:13 am »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 10:56:20 am
I am sure if I was managing the club I loved and that job was taken away from me for one reason or another I would have some resentment v GH or the club etc. I also be kicking myself for not making the most of it. Roy must have some regrets from that period as with the exception of Collymore we did not exactly break out the wallet and in his last summer in charge his biggest purchase was Heggem. Not exactly backing the new management team were we? His winning record was reflective of the times as we were hit or miss but surprisingly GH league record was not much better.  Evan had a better record than Rodgers even so its a pity his time at the club was a disappointment as he had tremendous young prospects coming through that should have prospered by better recruitment by the club in the transfer market.

Nah we did to be fair. I'm pretty sure Babb, Ruddock and Scales were all record fees for defenders at the time. Fair chunk on McAteer. Kennedy was a lot for a kid. Then Ince and Leonhardsen were both big buys too. Plus yeah....Collymore. We spent a lot, we just spent it badly.
Re: Roy Evans
« Reply #286 on: Today at 11:37:46 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:06:13 am
Nah we did to be fair. I'm pretty sure Babb, Ruddock and Scales were all record fees for defenders at the time. Fair chunk on McAteer. Kennedy was a lot for a kid. Then Ince and Leonhardsen were both big buys too. Plus yeah....Collymore. We spent a lot, we just spent it badly.

I think Ruddock was a Souness signing. But yeah, your point still stands, Evans did actually spent what where pretty big fees for then, and a lot of it on a few high profile transfers you could say. Many that didnt work, one of the worst being sodding Paul Ince  :butt  But on the positive side, he did bring Paddy Berger into the team  ;D
Re: Roy Evans
« Reply #287 on: Today at 11:40:48 am »
I thought some of his stronger comments came from a while back when he was probably a bit more bitter about things. Fairly sure he had mellowed more recently.
Re: Roy Evans
« Reply #288 on: Today at 11:44:34 am »
Quote from: Aldridge 8 on May 26, 2008, 11:06:14 pm
Roy just wasnt good enough as manager , but his teams were great to watch exciting , a great servent to liverpool football club and goes down as a legend with the ruben bennett , tom saunders and ronnie moran's of the liverpool world as great back room staff , without who the club would not have been the success it was and is .

Great coach but never a manager.
We played beautiful football under Roy and brought through some excellent talent.
Recruiting was poor and overall squad management was sub par. We had a squad that should have won at least one title.
Re: Roy Evans
« Reply #289 on: Today at 11:50:30 am »
I really thought Collymore was the missing piece. Felt so confident when we got him.

Shame we had some absolute horror shows in defence and in goal.
Re: Roy Evans
« Reply #290 on: Today at 11:56:05 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:06:13 am
Nah we did to be fair. I'm pretty sure Babb, Ruddock and Scales were all record fees for defenders at the time. Fair chunk on McAteer. Kennedy was a lot for a kid. Then Ince and Leonhardsen were both big buys too. Plus yeah....Collymore. We spent a lot, we just spent it badly.

Did anyone outspend us during that time period? Perhaps Newcastle, but IIRC we outspent Man Utd and were nowhere near them in success.
Re: Roy Evans
« Reply #291 on: Today at 11:59:02 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 11:50:30 am
I really thought Collymore was the missing piece. Felt so confident when we got him.

Shame we had some absolute horror shows in defence and in goal.

In all aspects except one, Collymore was as gifted as the Brazilian Ronaldo. Unfortunately, that one other aspect was the one that mattered most, the head. Give him Kuyt's mental fortitude and he'd have been the best player in the world.
Re: Roy Evans
« Reply #292 on: Today at 12:11:55 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:56:05 am
Did anyone outspend us during that time period? Perhaps Newcastle, but IIRC we outspent Man Utd and were nowhere near them in success.

I'm sure Blackburn must have.

But yeah we spent a lot. I dont think it was THAT much more than anyone else, I think it was pretty close in terms of the big clubs signings. But the likes of Babb, Scales and Ruddock were disastrous and then the likes of Collymore, McAteer and Ince not particularly successful. United were spending similar amounts at the time, but nailing the big ones like Keane, Cole, Sheringham etc.

Its a shame we cant relive those times in some sort of simulation, but with the internet and social media as it is now :D I can only imagine the furore over our transfer activity back then.
Re: Roy Evans
« Reply #293 on: Today at 12:21:35 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:11:55 pm
I'm sure Blackburn must have.

But yeah we spent a lot. I dont think it was THAT much more than anyone else, I think it was pretty close in terms of the big clubs signings. But the likes of Babb, Scales and Ruddock were disastrous and then the likes of Collymore, McAteer and Ince not particularly successful. United were spending similar amounts at the time, but nailing the big ones like Keane, Cole, Sheringham etc.

Its a shame we cant relive those times in some sort of simulation, but with the internet and social media as it is now :D I can only imagine the furore over our transfer activity back then.

There was a real drink culture and probably more in the club at this time. I remember one of the comments from Carragher regarding Houllier is that he influenced Gerrard and Carra to think of themselves as athletes.

Ferguson was ruthless and got rid of bad apples, be that due to drinking, socialising or other. At the time it felt we were as good as them on our day, but due to a lack of professionalism at the club we weren't able to bring the consistency. Confidence also eroded as United gained momentum.
Evans wasn't the man to instil the culture of success and professionalism and we were usually less than the sum of our parts. Collymore was such a waste of a talent and a real symbol of the Evans era.
Re: Roy Evans
« Reply #294 on: Today at 12:25:22 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 10:56:20 am
I am sure if I was managing the club I loved and that job was taken away from me for one reason or another I would have some resentment v GH or the club etc. I also be kicking myself for not making the most of it. Roy must have some regrets from that period as with the exception of Collymore we did not exactly break out the wallet and in his last summer in charge his biggest purchase was Heggem. Not exactly backing the new management team were we? His winning record was reflective of the times as we were hit or miss but surprisingly GH league record was not much better.  Evan had a better record than Rodgers even so its a pity his time at the club was a disappointment as he had tremendous young prospects coming through that should have prospered by better recruitment by the club in the transfer market.

We had spending power that was Top 3 in the league during Evans time at the club. Spent ~45M between summer 1994 and summer 1998 (about 9M average per season). Record fees on defenders and broke the British transfer record. Didn't bring a lot of money in for transfers during that time either (about 15M or 3M per season).

Our spending wasn't on the level of Newcastle during that period (net spend of 61M or 12M per season). But for context Manchester United had a net spend of 28M during the same period but that is massively inflated by the 1998/99 summer when they spent 44M on Yorke, Stam etc.. Before that for the 1st 4 seasons that Evans in charge, United had a total net spend of approx. 5M (just over 1M per season). United had a lot of young players at their disposal but so did we.

Roy Evans was a very, very good coach for this club and someone who played a strong role in the success of the club when he was a coach.. However, there's no getting away from the fact that he was an average manager and one who allowed some of the principles of the club to be eroded whilst he was in charge of the ship.

Evans was better than Souness but that's not a huge hurdle to scale. He had a brilliant crop of youngsters at his disposal and spending power that was in the top 2 or 3 in the league. We got 1 League Cup and didn't finish above 3rd once. We had to witness capitulations to the likes of Strasbourg (arguably one of worse performances ever in European competition) and PSG in European competition. But more than that we seemed to have players taking the p*ss under his watch as manager. Certain players he kept at the club that shouldn't have been anywhere near the club.

Whilst Evans improved the team in the 1st few seasons, I think the challenge he left Houllier was as big as the one he incorporated. A club where indiscipline seemed rife and one were the playing squad needed a serious rebuild. Off the pitch we were being left behind also (maybe not Evans fault). Gerard Houllier helped drag the club into the 21st century and at the same time brought a discipline and ruthlessness that Roy Evans didn't have.
Re: Roy Evans
« Reply #295 on: Today at 12:31:24 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:11:55 pm
I'm sure Blackburn must have.


Blackburn spent a lot during 1994/95 to 1998/99 but brought almost equal amounts through sales. A lot of their spend is attributed to 1998/99 when they went big on Davies, Dailly, Ward, Jansen. The 4 years before they were more of a selling club (Shearer, Le Saux, Henning Berg, Batty). Their big spends were at the start of the 1990's during Souness' reign.
Re: Roy Evans
« Reply #296 on: Today at 12:38:50 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:56:05 am
Did anyone outspend us during that time period? Perhaps Newcastle, but IIRC we outspent Man Utd and were nowhere near them in success.

Dont have the figures to hand but while Evans was still in charge United did sign the likes of Cole, Sheringham and Yorke so they werent paupers either. They had a pretty settled defence and obviously their young players coming through which helped as well.
Re: Roy Evans
« Reply #297 on: Today at 01:41:08 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 12:38:50 pm
Dont have the figures to hand but while Evans was still in charge United did sign the likes of Cole, Sheringham and Yorke so they werent paupers either. They had a pretty settled defence and obviously their young players coming through which helped as well.

United sold the likes of Ince and Kanchelskis during that period to fund some of their spending. Only really from 1998/99 where their spending power really grew to the point where it dwarfed others (pre-Abramhovic)
Re: Roy Evans
« Reply #298 on: Today at 01:48:12 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 01:41:08 pm
United sold the likes of Ince and Kanchelskis during that period to fund some of their spending. Only really from 1998/99 where their spending power really grew to the point where it dwarfed others (pre-Abramhovic)

Thats true. Was definitely the years later when they signed Van Nistelrooy, Veron and Ferdinand that they dwarfed everyone for a few years.

I just meant that although we spent relatively big in the Evans era, I do t think it was massively more than the teams around us.
Re: Roy Evans
« Reply #299 on: Today at 02:13:16 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 01:48:12 pm
Thats true. Was definitely the years later when they signed Van Nistelrooy, Veron and Ferdinand that they dwarfed everyone for a few years.

I just meant that although we spent relatively big in the Evans era, I do t think it was massively more than the teams around us.

We spent less than Newcastle during that period. They were the real big spenders (Blackburn before them).

From what I can remember we were at the upper end of the rest in terms of spending. We under performed in that period considering our spend and the young players we had in the squad or coming through. A large part of that under performance was driven by squad mentality and recruitment success. Both of which I think are under the control of a manager.

I'll be honest I'd have sacked Evans after the 1995 FA Cup Final. At the very least he should have gone at the end of 1996-97 when we missed out on CL when we we're favourites for the league with 8 games to go. By that point we'd had the 1996 cup final, getting knocked out of Europe by Brondby, had our pants pulled down by PSG in a Cup Winners Cup semi-final, blown a 2-0 half time lead to get knocked out the FA Cup by Chelsea and blown our best chance at a league title since 1990.

Could have saved ourselves the embarrassment of Strasbourg, blowing a 1st leg league cup semi-final lead within the 1st 5 mins of the 2nd leg, getting humbled by Coventry at home in the FA Cup, having Paul Ince as captain and limping to 65 points in 38 games. Michael Owen was the only real bright spark that season.
Re: Roy Evans
« Reply #300 on: Today at 02:41:59 pm »
Bit harsh to want him sacked just because Everton won the cup.
Re: Roy Evans
« Reply #301 on: Today at 02:57:38 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 02:13:16 pm
We spent less than Newcastle during that period. They were the real big spenders (Blackburn before them).

From what I can remember we were at the upper end of the rest in terms of spending. We under performed in that period considering our spend and the young players we had in the squad or coming through. A large part of that under performance was driven by squad mentality and recruitment success. Both of which I think are under the control of a manager.

I'll be honest I'd have sacked Evans after the 1995 FA Cup Final. At the very least he should have gone at the end of 1996-97 when we missed out on CL when we we're favourites for the league with 8 games to go. By that point we'd had the 1996 cup final, getting knocked out of Europe by Brondby, had our pants pulled down by PSG in a Cup Winners Cup semi-final, blown a 2-0 half time lead to get knocked out the FA Cup by Chelsea and blown our best chance at a league title since 1990.

Could have saved ourselves the embarrassment of Strasbourg, blowing a 1st leg league cup semi-final lead within the 1st 5 mins of the 2nd leg, getting humbled by Coventry at home in the FA Cup, having Paul Ince as captain and limping to 65 points in 38 games. Michael Owen was the only real bright spark that season.

Favourites to win the league? we trailled United all the way thru!!

Not sure we could realistically sack him in 1997, sacking him might be similiar to sacking Klopp in 2017, however I do accept Evans had an easier time than we have it now, we haven't broken the british transfer record since Collymore and we might not break it again in our lifetimes
Re: Roy Evans
« Reply #302 on: Today at 03:08:38 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 02:41:59 pm
Bit harsh to want him sacked just because Everton won the cup.

Thats how angry I was at the time  :no

Meant 1996 which was a horrible day for anyone who went the game
Re: Roy Evans
« Reply #303 on: Today at 03:18:16 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 02:57:38 pm
Favourites to win the league? we trailled United all the way thru!!


Favourites might be too much but if we beat Coventry at home on 6th April wed have gone top with 6 games to go. Newcastle were 4th and 6 points behind us at that point and ended up beating us to a CL spot.

It was very different than Klopp in 2017 in my opinion. For a start Evans had 3 full seasons at that point. Plus the warning signs were there about squad mentality and professionalism at that point.
Re: Roy Evans
« Reply #304 on: Today at 04:05:40 pm »
I think like most, if not all Reds, I'll always like and have a soft spot for Roy Evans for his service to the club and his temperament as a person.

When he took over as manager he ignited a sense of excitement and brought an exciting brand of football, he developed and brought through a lot of young players. If only the likes of Ruddock were not the ones setting the standard of professionalism at the club. Roy should've been tougher and weeded out the riff-raff, he was too loyal to certain players when he perhaps shouldn't have been.

When Houllier took over he brought a level of proffesionalism to the club but the regret I have is that he never made the most of the plethora of young players that came through in the 90s.

We had so many young and mostly homegrown players, many of whom didn't reach their potential, perhaps by the time Houllier came in some were already too far along to rectify.
Re: Roy Evans
« Reply #305 on: Today at 06:48:34 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 02:13:16 pm
We spent less than Newcastle during that period. They were the real big spenders (Blackburn before them).

From what I can remember we were at the upper end of the rest in terms of spending. We under performed in that period considering our spend and the young players we had in the squad or coming through. A large part of that under performance was driven by squad mentality and recruitment success. Both of which I think are under the control of a manager.

I'll be honest I'd have sacked Evans after the 1995 FA Cup Final. At the very least he should have gone at the end of 1996-97 when we missed out on CL when we we're favourites for the league with 8 games to go. By that point we'd had the 1996 cup final, getting knocked out of Europe by Brondby, had our pants pulled down by PSG in a Cup Winners Cup semi-final, blown a 2-0 half time lead to get knocked out the FA Cup by Chelsea and blown our best chance at a league title since 1990.

Could have saved ourselves the embarrassment of Strasbourg, blowing a 1st leg league cup semi-final lead within the 1st 5 mins of the 2nd leg, getting humbled by Coventry at home in the FA Cup, having Paul Ince as captain and limping to 65 points in 38 games. Michael Owen was the only real bright spark that season.

That was my first game.

I also have distant childhood memories of listening to the Brondby, PSG, & Strasbourg games on the radio (the latter two both saw us win 2-0 at home after 3-0 defeats away in the 1st leg).  I'm pretty sure that my second leg was the home to Celta Vigo - a 2nd leg match that we lost 1-0 after 3-1 1st leg defeat.  That must have been very shortly after Evans left.

Didn't start all that well for me!
Re: Roy Evans
« Reply #306 on: Today at 07:00:25 pm »
wow a 7 year old thread - thought our roy had died for a minute glad to see he hasn't

it's a shame to see a lot of the players mentioned above were not great players and didn't go on to become club legends

i also see he had a 50% win record with us - don't know whether that's a good thing or a bad thing  ;D
