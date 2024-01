Many of us on this thread are children of the Woodstock generation.



What's so funny about peace, love and understanding?





All that love stuff has disappeared.



It's easy to dislike someone for their bad traits.



To love everyone you've got to overlook a lot of faults. That's hard work.



These days hate is in. It's easy.









I'm glad I'm old(er).



Happy Chrimbo!



https://www.youtube.com/v/291W-4-FoPw



Just about sums me up/



Hey up love - how's it all hanging these not so fine days?? Been languishing in the ether for far too long - so I bobbed in to wish all of the Auld arses who're still around the very very best of New Year wishes. I used to wish for the return of a Labour Government but with an Israeli plant leading what's now a 2nd Tory party, I'm politically homeless. So, how've yer all been eh?? How did Christmas go for yers? I can't sodding remember 'cos I was laid up !!