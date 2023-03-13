« previous next »
Author Topic: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread  (Read 3678918 times)

Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #43000 on: March 13, 2023, 10:07:54 am »
How are you all doing - hiding away on page 2 in the boozer.

Hope all is well with everyone, (everywhere, all at once ;D)
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #43001 on: March 13, 2023, 12:32:02 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on March 11, 2022, 05:56:00 pm
50 today so i am officially an auld arse,

Happy Birthday for a few days ago and you are exactly 12 days older than me.
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #43002 on: Yesterday at 08:04:53 am »
Quote from: jambutty on July  3, 2022, 11:35:07 am
Right.

I'm off.

Been quiet for a while, not much worth commenting about that wouldn't cause more mither than it was worth.

Whether it's the politics, Covid or the state of the world, this place isn't the pub it used to be.  It's become angry men shouting in the park, not congenial piss taking from fellow Reds.

Too many scumbags, warriors and WUMs on here now.

It was great fun, but it was just one of those things.  ;D

Tara. :wave

Just rewatched the Final.

How the fuck did we lose that match?

Take care of yourself jambutty - you're right too about how this thread was a great craic once upon a time. I randomly drop in now and again just to see how many of the auld un's are still around. Almost always disappointed when I do. Miss the good craic of 15/20 years back.
 
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #43003 on: Today at 11:50:45 am »
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on Yesterday at 08:04:53 am
Take care of yourself jambutty - you're right too about how this thread was a great craic once upon a time. I randomly drop in now and again just to see how many of the auld un's are still around. Almost always disappointed when I do. Miss the good craic of 15/20 years back.
 

Nice to see youre still in town Jonno. A great pity we dont have the banter we used to but its always a bonus to see a familiar name post in here. Would be nice to see more of the odd post from people just to know theyre still hanging in there. Take care all.
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #43004 on: Today at 05:36:19 pm »
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on Yesterday at 08:04:53 am
Take care of yourself jambutty - you're right too about how this thread was a great craic once upon a time. I randomly drop in now and again just to see how many of the auld un's are still around. Almost always disappointed when I do. Miss the good craic of 15/20 years back.

Jambutty has now been resurrected. Posted today about Trump.
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #43005 on: Today at 09:11:35 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 05:36:19 pm
Jambutty has now been resurrected. Posted today about Trump.
Was about to say that I've seen him pop up on a few different threads.
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #43006 on: Today at 11:08:22 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 09:11:35 pm
Was about to say that I've seen him pop up on a few different threads.

Shell slap your chops for that! ;D
