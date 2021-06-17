Great stories there mate!! Yeah my Nin (Keelan) came from Ancoats - I knew the district well (well I did back then in the 50's anyroad!) Big % Irish descent there as was she. She had 5 uncles and 4 Aunties and her dad, James Patrick was the eldest of the 10. There's Keelan relatives all over Manchester (and beyond) now but many of 'em today don't know where they all started from. Funny coincidence though years and years later. Me and my missis moved to Macclesfield in April 1967 - no chance of a council house in Manchester but Macc was wanting to attract people in so I rang their council and said we'd love a re-let. Struck lucky and we and our 6 month old daughter Joanne (who's now 55!) moved into our first home on Kent Walk. So the following year our son Anthony arrived almost exactly 2 years after Joanne.

Anyway, to the point, both our kids went to St Alban's Catholic school which very handily was 200 yards from our house! He palled up with 3 or 4 lads (Dave Payne, Andy White(no relation!), Chris Burgess and Neil Griffin whose family were Scousers!) They all played footie for the school - cracking football team they were too - won everything going. 12 months later when they all got to big school, all bar one of St Alban's junior team became All Hallows footie team. In that 1st year, they STILL shouted to their team-mates "Come on St. Alban's"!!



So coming up 11 and it's confirmation time before they all shortly leave the primary school to go to All Hallows. Now the above-mentioned Dave Payne lived across the close from us We knew his mam and dad Isobel and George who were older than we were and Dave was their final baby and their only boy. Isobel reminded me of someone but I couldn't place who.



The confirmation day arrived and Isobel's brother came to be Dave's sponsor when the Bishop came to bless 'em all. Her brother also reminded me of someone too and still I couldn't place who!! Anyway, later that day we were having a drink or three at the Payne residence with her brother there too - and we got talking of origins and where we were from. And waddya know - Isobel and her brother were bloody Keelans and we were related 2nd or 3rd cousins removed!! But like I said earlier, the Keelan clan was a big one. The story goes that ALL the Keelans in the Manchester phone directory are all related - yet some of 'em these 120 years later haven't a clue that they are!!



The very nicest bit of the story is that my lad Ant (who's now 53) is STILL best mates with Dave, Andy and Chris! Neil emigrated to Oz some years back and another little snippet about him, ****once upon a time, he was Gary Lineker's brother-in-law. Lineker married his really beautiful younger sister who's name escapes me but God she was gorgeous. But sadly, their marriage didn't last too long. **** Anyway there you go lad - a veritable chronicle in miniature!! Take care OK?



EDIT: Just re-checked my recollections of the Lineker marriage see above **** - and I'd got it a tad arse-uppards!! Neil Griffin's SISTER was best mates WITH Michelle Lineker!! Eehh warra cock-up eh?