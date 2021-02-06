Think it was my first away game at Huddersfield when I first saw Jack, I'd be 13, just checked because in my head, he scored but it was 0-0 so that's bollocks. Proper ginger. I stood in the cow shed as it was called at Leeds road. Think me arl fellah took me.I did go to some of the aways on me own but the following year I think. Anyway, there was another forgotten player - scouse lad - in the team that day, John McLaughlin. He was only a kid, 18/19 but played a lot the season after this, silky midfield player. Shanks raved about him. Then, all of a sudden he was out and never got back, no injuries or nothing. I remember him bagging a couple against the aforementioned, Huddersfield at Anfield. Completely forgot about him till I saw the team sheet. Just read he went to Portsmouth when the Saint was there, then the States but retired at 24 with a knee injury. Good player, John was.