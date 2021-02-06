« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1067 1068 1069 1070 1071 [1072]   Go Down

Author Topic: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread  (Read 3329660 times)

Online gazzam1963

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,813
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #42840 on: February 6, 2021, 08:44:29 am »
I remember Jack Whitman , well if Im remembering correctly he was a ginger and the reason I can certainly remember the name as an 8 / 9 year old living off Anfield road was seeing him play in the reserves most weeks.
Us kids lending neighbours and family members season ticket to go and see the reserves every other week free of charge was the norm ,I  must have seen all of Brian Kettles red career 😀
Logged

Offline Stubbins

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,134
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #42841 on: February 6, 2021, 01:57:32 pm »
Nice to see the Jack Witham conversation continuing in here.

I randomly mention him from time to time because for some reason I remember his signing particularly well, though I'd only have been eleven at the time. His signing and that of Tony Hateley and Alun Evans were all during that late 60s period, but amongst friends and fellow Reds, it's Jack that seems to have slipped from most memories, whilst the other two can be recalled with ease (I suppose that hat trick against Bayern Munich helps in the case of Evans)

In Witham's case it was a succession of injuries that saw his career stall at LFC. As we know Shanks wasn't the most patient with those who found themselves on the treatment table and Jack had a season ticket for his. There was a story, relayed by Ian St John, that Shanks would send Jack to train away from the rest of the team for fear of 'contaminating' the squad. On his own up beside the pig stys at Melwood apparently (pig stys at Melwood - who knew?)

Thanks to idontknow for posting the youtube links. Interestingly, in the Derby game, when Stevie Heighway cuts that ball back from the bye line for Witham to score, it seems to go through the legs of Terry Hennessey. He of the comb-over hairstyle, which has been entertainingly discussed recently, over in the Spurs thread.
Logged

Offline Manila Vanilla

  • aka Spud Balls!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,465
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • Baile Family Website
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #42842 on: February 6, 2021, 05:07:02 pm »
Quote from: Stubbins on February  6, 2021, 01:57:32 pm
His signing and that of Tony Hateley and Alun Evans were all during that late 60s period,
There was any number of Roger Hunt replacements back then. I thought that Jack Witham was the one. Not only for the hat-trick against Derby, but I saw him score a couple at Highfield Rd against Coventry  and he even looked a bit like Sir Roger...

Alun Evans started brilliantly, scoring on his debut in a 4-0 defeat of Leicester, then two in a 6-0 victory at Wolves (his former club). After a quiet period he seemed to be coming good again, until he got hit so hard at The Dell by John McGrath that his legs somersaulted over his head and his thighs started twitching as he regained consciousness. His confidence really crashed when he got glassed while having a quiet drink.

Tony Hateley alternated between brilliant and carthorse. I saw his first two games: dreadful against Arsenal, hat-trick against Newcastle, then an own goal at Highbury. Many years later I ended up working alongside him at the Everton Development Association at Goodison Park! I had to do projects there and Tony was an employee.

And nobody's even mentioned Alan Waddle. Scored the winner against Everton then disappeared without trace...
Logged

Offline Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,420
  • Scousers Rule
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #42843 on: February 8, 2021, 03:46:26 pm »
That hat trick against Derby I was standing at the front of the Road End against that wall/fence combo thing. I was about 12 and remember thinking Jack was a sensation and would go on to be a legend.
Didn't work out but still...good memories.
Logged
Comedian, chameleon, corinthian and caricature.

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,742
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #42844 on: February 8, 2021, 05:21:12 pm »
Think it was my first away game at Huddersfield when I first saw Jack, I'd be 13, just checked because in my head, he scored but it was 0-0 so that's bollocks. Proper ginger. I stood in the cow shed as it was called at Leeds road. Think me arl fellah took me.I did go to some of the aways on me own but the following year I think. Anyway, there was another forgotten player -  scouse lad -  in the team that day, John McLaughlin. He was only a kid, 18/19 but played a lot the season after this, silky midfield player. Shanks raved about him. Then, all of a sudden he was out and never got back, no injuries or nothing. I remember him bagging a couple against the aforementioned, Huddersfield at Anfield. Completely forgot about him till I saw the team sheet. Just read he went to Portsmouth when the Saint was there, then the States but retired at 24 with a knee injury. Good player, John was.
« Last Edit: February 8, 2021, 05:24:38 pm by vivabobbygraham »
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,286
  • The first five yards........
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #42845 on: February 8, 2021, 11:03:38 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on February  8, 2021, 05:21:12 pm
Think it was my first away game at Huddersfield when I first saw Jack, I'd be 13, just checked because in my head, he scored but it was 0-0 so that's bollocks. Proper ginger. I stood in the cow shed as it was called at Leeds road. Think me arl fellah took me.I did go to some of the aways on me own but the following year I think. Anyway, there was another forgotten player -  scouse lad -  in the team that day, John McLaughlin. He was only a kid, 18/19 but played a lot the season after this, silky midfield player. Shanks raved about him. Then, all of a sudden he was out and never got back, no injuries or nothing. I remember him bagging a couple against the aforementioned, Huddersfield at Anfield. Completely forgot about him till I saw the team sheet. Just read he went to Portsmouth when the Saint was there, then the States but retired at 24 with a knee injury. Good player, John was.

Bloody hell! That's the first time I ever saw Liverpool. I was eight or nine and on the Terrace with my dad. The few things I recall are Clemence wearing a cap, Shankly waving at the home supporters who were clapping him, and the travelling Kop singing YNWA before the game began. Plus our usual crush barrier being somewhere in the middle of the Liverpool contingent. It was the first time I'd ever heard a scouse accent - someone asked me why I was wearing an Everton scarf and his voice was like a song.

I remember McLaughlin too. Not particularly from that match, but from the return at Anfield where I think he scored a brace. Keegan ended his career didn't he? He could do everything that McLaughlin could do, except at twice the speed!
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,742
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #42846 on: February 8, 2021, 11:23:35 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on February  8, 2021, 11:03:38 pm
Bloody hell! That's the first time I ever saw Liverpool. I was eight or nine and on the Terrace with my dad. The few things I recall are Clemence wearing a cap, Shankly waving at the home supporters who were clapping him, and the travelling Kop singing YNWA before the game began. Plus our usual crush barrier being somewhere in the middle of the Liverpool contingent. It was the first time I'd ever heard a scouse accent - someone asked me why I was wearing an Everton scarf and his voice was like a song.

I remember McLaughlin too. Not particularly from that match, but from the return at Anfield where I think he scored a brace. Keegan ended his career didn't he? He could do everything that McLaughlin could do, except at twice the speed!

Small world Yorky, mate. Think John was done before KK. Had one big season 70/71 then barely played. Were you wearing a terriors scarf or was it a genuine Everton one? John Mac did score a brace against them at Anfield, might have been the season after so we were both there for that one too?

Fooking hell, just dawned that was over 50 years ago...
« Last Edit: February 8, 2021, 11:26:53 pm by vivabobbygraham »
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Stubbins

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,134
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #42847 on: February 9, 2021, 07:52:32 am »
Quote from: Manila Vanilla on February  6, 2021, 05:07:02 pm

And nobody's even mentioned Alan Waddle. Scored the winner against Everton then disappeared without trace...


Not forgotten in our household. Posted this recently in another thread when he was randomly name checked.

Alan Waddle is my wife's half cousin. Good old Geordie Wallsend folk. Mind you, she hasn't seen him since they were both kids and would you believe it, Alan wasn't too fussed about distant family visiting on a Sunday. He just wanted to be out in the street kicking a football around.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,286
  • The first five yards........
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #42848 on: February 9, 2021, 05:00:22 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on February  8, 2021, 11:23:35 pm
Small world Yorky, mate. Think John was done before KK. Had one big season 70/71 then barely played. Were you wearing a terriors scarf or was it a genuine Everton one? John Mac did score a brace against them at Anfield, might have been the season after so we were both there for that one too?

Fooking hell, just dawned that was over 50 years ago...

It was just an old-fashioned blue and white bar scarf and the scouser was gently pulling my leg. I wrote about this match on RAWK yonks ago because it was the reason I became a Liverpool supporter. Still got the old Town scarf though.

I didn't see the McLaughlin brace (my first match at Anfield was the opener v Man City in August 1972). I just remember it because Huddersfield were briefly top of the division when they visited Anfield and got their comeuppance. As for Kevin, he arrived in time for the following season didn't he? In 71-72. Perhaps McLaughlin was out of favour by then. He didn't feature in the '71 Cup Final at any rate.

Well, nice to know you were there Bobby. Odd feeling isn't it? So long ago now.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,323
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #42849 on: February 9, 2021, 10:29:42 pm »
Talk of Witham and the early 70s reminds me of our first celebrity couple - Phil Boersma and Sharon Maugham.
Logged

Offline JohnnoWhite

  • Deliverer of the -Q- de grace.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,493
  • Thought I was wrong once - but I was mistaken.
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #42850 on: February 23, 2021, 06:40:05 am »
Just checking in that all you auld arses are doing OK in the midst of this shitfest. Stay well and behave yourselves - well, as much as you're able to anyroad . . . . ::) ::) ::)
Logged
There is nothing wrong with striving to win, so long as you don't set the prize above the game. There can be no dishonour in defeat nor any conceit in victory. What matters above all is that the team plays in the right spirit, with skill, courage, fair play,no favour and the result accepted without bitterness. Sir Matt Busby CBE KCSG 1909-1994

Offline RedBootsTommySmith

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 807
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #42851 on: March 2, 2021, 04:55:39 pm »
The Saints gone. Thats me done, now. RIP, Ian.

I cant believe how much this has upset me.
« Last Edit: March 2, 2021, 10:44:45 pm by RedBootsTommySmith »
Logged
Victorious and glorious....

Offline Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,420
  • Scousers Rule
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #42852 on: March 3, 2021, 05:02:17 pm »
Quote from: RedBootsTommySmith on March  2, 2021, 04:55:39 pm
The Saints gone. Thats me done, now. RIP, Ian.

I cant believe how much this has upset me.

Yeah me too mate. Any arl arse that started going in the 60's will have great memories of the Saint. Only one I got more upset as was Emlyn Hughes. I know he riled a few people during his QOS days but as a player he was an absolute warrior who like St John gave his all in a red shirt.
Logged
Comedian, chameleon, corinthian and caricature.

Offline Rick13

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 64
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #42853 on: March 5, 2021, 05:37:21 pm »
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on February 23, 2021, 06:40:05 am
Just checking in that all you auld arses are doing OK in the midst of this shitfest. Stay well and behave yourselves - well, as much as you're able to anyroad . . . . ::) ::) ::)


All good here, John. Hope all well with you and yours.

Read this piece regarding the passing and personality of Phil Chisnall. His comments about football back in the 60's, compared to more recent times, echos your quote from Matt Busby at the base of your posts. 

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/phil-chisnall-liverpool-man-united-19963529
Logged
"We believe there's never a cause that's lost" Bill Shankly

Offline Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,191
  • Sound
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #42854 on: March 5, 2021, 05:38:50 pm »
After a little break I couldn't remember where Jack Whitham was discussed, no search engine too.

Finally tracked the fecker here..couple of snippets for the JW club.  :D





Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,470
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #42855 on: March 5, 2021, 09:31:09 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on March  5, 2021, 05:38:50 pm
After a little break I couldn't remember where Jack Whitham was discussed, no search engine too.

For some reason it started in a post match thread a month or so ago Med, so I cut them in to this thread so the great discussion didn't get lost. They will be here a couple of pages back I suppose :)
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,286
  • The first five yards........
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #42856 on: March 5, 2021, 09:47:12 pm »
Here are the goals. Liverpool 3-2 Derby. Two brilliantly coached teams. Derby edged us for the Title that year.

https://sw-ke.facebook.com/TheKopLocker/videos/493100014192139/
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,191
  • Sound
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #42857 on: March 6, 2021, 10:34:38 am »
Quote from: John C on March  5, 2021, 09:31:09 pm
For some reason it started in a post match thread a month or so ago Med, so I cut them in to this thread so the great discussion didn't get lost. They will be here a couple of pages back I suppose :)

Aye John I think that's where I originally saw it, great work mate.  :thumbup
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline JohnnoWhite

  • Deliverer of the -Q- de grace.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,493
  • Thought I was wrong once - but I was mistaken.
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #42858 on: March 17, 2021, 06:21:26 am »
Quote from: Rick13 on March  5, 2021, 05:37:21 pm

All good here, John. Hope all well with you and yours.

Read this piece regarding the passing and personality of Phil Chisnall. His comments about football back in the 60's, compared to more recent times, echos your quote from Matt Busby at the base of your posts. 

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/phil-chisnall-liverpool-man-united-19963529

Hi Rick - I did see Phil play of course but hand on heart I have to say that for me, he didn't light any special fires back in the early 60's. Bloody hell!! Just realised he was only 3 years older than me!! RIP Phil Chisnall.
Logged
There is nothing wrong with striving to win, so long as you don't set the prize above the game. There can be no dishonour in defeat nor any conceit in victory. What matters above all is that the team plays in the right spirit, with skill, courage, fair play,no favour and the result accepted without bitterness. Sir Matt Busby CBE KCSG 1909-1994

Online ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,238
  • Justice shall prevail. JFT96.
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #42859 on: April 26, 2021, 06:52:58 pm »
I have never met him. Nor I think he ever knew who I was. But something about his signature made me reminiscent of certain events in my life. I have always read this. But today, it made me come here and post. I don't know why.

Quote
The great enemy of the truth is very often not the lie  deliberate, contrived and dishonest  but the myth  persistent, persuasive and unrealistic.
Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse "Ridiculously cool" -TAW-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,136
  • Justice for Neda
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #42860 on: April 28, 2021, 02:15:09 pm »
Had a wonderful mo yesterday.

Mum is 96 now.  I talk to her 4x a day and always when she goes to bed.

We talk footy, she loves it.  Chair-ridden, she watches Spanish, German leagues, volume way up in languages other than English, fuck knows what her apartment neighbors think, bu.... anyroad.

So I tell her this pirate joke and she starts to laff.  And laff.  And laff.  She couldn't stop.  It was the most wonderful thing.  I've never heard anyone laff for a good 3 minutes like that.  I was worried she was gonna have a heart attack.  She was laughing that her sides had never hurt so much.

Now the best memory of her I will ever have.
Logged
Yul never wore cologne.

Offline JohnnoWhite

  • Deliverer of the -Q- de grace.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,493
  • Thought I was wrong once - but I was mistaken.
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #42861 on: April 30, 2021, 08:08:41 am »
Great to hear that lovely moment mate. As they oft times say, the old un's are the best eh?

Speaking of which, what was the pirate joke? Could do with a sodding laff meself . . . . ;D ;D ;D
Logged
There is nothing wrong with striving to win, so long as you don't set the prize above the game. There can be no dishonour in defeat nor any conceit in victory. What matters above all is that the team plays in the right spirit, with skill, courage, fair play,no favour and the result accepted without bitterness. Sir Matt Busby CBE KCSG 1909-1994

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse "Ridiculously cool" -TAW-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,136
  • Justice for Neda
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #42862 on: April 30, 2021, 05:37:10 pm »
It' so old. 

Pirate walks into a pub. 

Peg leg, hook for hand, eye patch.

Fella asks him: "How'd yer lose yer leg?"

Pirate: "Cannonball.  Shot me leg clear off."

"How'd yer lose yer hand?"

"Cannonball.  Shot me arm clear off."

"How'd yer lose yer eye?  Cannonball?"

"Seagull.  Beautiful day, only 2 clouds in the sky.  I looked up and the bastard shat right in me eye."

"How the bleeding hell did you lose yer eye to birdshit?"

"It was me first day with the hook."
Logged
Yul never wore cologne.

Offline JohnnoWhite

  • Deliverer of the -Q- de grace.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,493
  • Thought I was wrong once - but I was mistaken.
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #42863 on: May 1, 2021, 07:52:10 am »
The old un's are alright right enough mate  ;D ;D ;D
Logged
There is nothing wrong with striving to win, so long as you don't set the prize above the game. There can be no dishonour in defeat nor any conceit in victory. What matters above all is that the team plays in the right spirit, with skill, courage, fair play,no favour and the result accepted without bitterness. Sir Matt Busby CBE KCSG 1909-1994

Offline Rick13

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 64
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #42864 on: May 20, 2021, 06:54:07 pm »
Great joke,jambutty, and nice story about your Mum. Hope she's looking forward to Euro 2021.
Logged
"We believe there's never a cause that's lost" Bill Shankly

Offline Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,420
  • Scousers Rule
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #42865 on: Yesterday at 07:10:55 am »
Just went back and read the first ten pages on here. What a great thread this was back in 2008, some wonderful stories of going the match in the old days. Young uns should be pointed to it to see how boring going the games are now compared to then.

This used to be one of the best threads on RAWK until it got shifted into the boozer about five years back. Shame really.
Logged
Comedian, chameleon, corinthian and caricature.

Offline JohnnoWhite

  • Deliverer of the -Q- de grace.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,493
  • Thought I was wrong once - but I was mistaken.
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #42866 on: Today at 07:47:05 am »
Morning Lad,

You don't know how good it was this morning (Thursday 10 June) to see this post from you - and I'm a Manc who's been on this board for over 10 years! For these last 18 months and longer, I've been bobbing in to see who's still bothering their arse to come here - and been sadly disappointed. You are dead right about the moving of the thread disaster. That has virtually been a slow kiss of death for what once was a vibrant, entertaining, funny and joyful thread that rejoiced in re-visiting the glorious past! Now, it's dwindled to not even a trickle. Some great sharing over the years of all sorts of good non-nasty banter exchanges which for an auld arse of 76 like me, was effing brilliant.
Sadly, some good old lads have passed on to that great football stadium in the sky and are and always will still be missed.

Maybe it will NEVER get back to those bygone days where great exchanges were commonplace about a game that used to belong to US ALL. That's down to us so we'll have to wait and see eh?
Logged
There is nothing wrong with striving to win, so long as you don't set the prize above the game. There can be no dishonour in defeat nor any conceit in victory. What matters above all is that the team plays in the right spirit, with skill, courage, fair play,no favour and the result accepted without bitterness. Sir Matt Busby CBE KCSG 1909-1994

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,952
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #42867 on: Today at 08:34:38 am »
Quote from: Lad on Yesterday at 07:10:55 am
Just went back and read the first ten pages on here. What a great thread this was back in 2008, some wonderful stories of going the match in the old days. Young uns should be pointed to it to see how boring going the games are now compared to then.

This used to be one of the best threads on RAWK until it got shifted into the boozer about five years back. Shame really.
Didnt get as far as the first ten, but just had an entertaining half hour reading the first few pages. Absolutely brilliant as you say. It shouldve been called the Rawk Running Thread back then ;D
Logged

Offline Pheeny

  • Captain Pheeny of Maastricht
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,672
  • "Go and wake your kids up!"
  • Super Title: The King of Belgium
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #42868 on: Today at 01:16:41 pm »
I perfer it in the Boozer as I never go into the "main" forum these days...
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1067 1068 1069 1070 1071 [1072]   Go Up
« previous next »
 