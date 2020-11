Haven't posted overmuch during these stressed-out times but wanted to add my congratulations (far too long overdue I have to say!) to you Liverpool lads and lassies for not just winning the title but for the manner and style in which it was won. JK has done a magnificent job these last 5 years. Love the fella's charisma and enthusiasm. He's inspired decent players to become super-players and not in ones or twos either! Worth his weight in gold. Unlike that Special one sulk-arse Mourinho that we saddled ourselves with for 3 long and tortuous years!



Nice one Johnno.A Man Utd supporting mate was the first to text me with a congrats message when we won it. We then had a chat about how our two clubs seem to always be on opposite trajectories and therefore rarely seem to be on top form at the same time. Maybe that will change next year with your lot looking on the up.When we thought about it some more, we realised there has only really been two seasons in our lifetimes (we’re both 50) when both clubs have been properly going for the title in the same season (1980 and 2009, although we might’ve forgotten some others) which is amazing when either one or the other has won the league 25 times over the course of those 50 years!