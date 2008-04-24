I went through this about two years ago.



Snoring is not caused by your tonsils. I had some local doctor offer to do the same operation to me and when I heard how much it affected you I backed off. Later I found out it was a total waste of time the guy was a con merchant. I'm sorry to see so many people here had the operation and it made no difference.



Snoring is caused when your airway partially collpases during sleep and then vibrates with the passage of air and causes snoring. CPAP machines keep your lungs under constant positive pressure and so your airway does not collapse. Snoring ruins your sleep quality and even if you go to sleep early because you are exhausted you still wake up tired.



CPAP is really the only reliable method. It does take some getting used and most people only go that route as an absolute last resort. I found my snoring got worse after I hit 50 and my sleep quality plumetted. I would wake up tired even though i went to sleep early. The only way I got truly deep sleep was with either masses of booze or double sleep pills which would just totally knock me out and my brain shut down anyway



CPAP changed my life and I can now get 6-7 hours of real sleep. I do feel like Darth Vader with a mask on going to sleep but when you get to your last nerve because you can't sleep then you will try anything you think will work.



EDIT - there is a way to do a cheap home test that measures your beathing and heart rate. I tried that and sure enough it showed sleep apnea. I was single for most of my 40s and several girlfrirnds said I would often just stop breathing at night when I was asleep and I stopped breathing long enough for them to get worried before my breathing started again. I would recommend anyone do the home test to get some base line knowledge of what they have going on. If anyone has found a solution without a CPAP then I am sure everyone would love to know.