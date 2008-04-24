« previous next »
Anyone had one of those snoring operations when operate on your throat?

Anyone had one of those snoring operations when operate on your throat?
April 24, 2008, 07:55:00 pm
Anyone had one of those snoring operations where they operate on the back of your mouth / throat?

ie. where they chop away your tonsils and the floppy bits at the back of your mouth which is supposedly what causes the snoring vibration sound?

Apparently, its the most painful operation know to man  :P

Anyone had it done and was it successful?
Re: Anyone had one of those snoring operations when operate on your throat?
April 24, 2008, 07:58:56 pm
ooh i was interested till you said pain
Re: Anyone had one of those snoring operations when operate on your throat?
April 24, 2008, 08:06:08 pm
Never again
[img width= height=]http://www.aoqz76.dsl.pipex.com/Web%20Page%20Components/Wallpaper/Movies/Darth%20Vader%20Face.jpg[/img]
Re: Anyone had one of those snoring operations when operate on your throat?
April 24, 2008, 10:40:06 pm
LOL at Vader.

My father-in-law had his uvula removed in the sort of operation you are alluding to.  My four-year-old daugher likes to look down his throat and shout, "No Uvula!"

However, my mother-in-law says he still snores like a bag of hacksaws.
Re: Anyone had one of those snoring operations when operate on your throat?
March 25, 2024, 06:07:56 pm
Anyone else any real world feedback on this?
Or the Somnowell device?
I suspect I'd have to go private for the uvula op, and the Somonwell isn't cheap. I've tried just about everything else (trying concerted effort to lose weight again now).
Both would probably work out cheaper than a building an extension for a spare room or a divorce, both of which are hovering a bit to close to happening for comfort.
Re: Anyone had one of those snoring operations when operate on your throat?
March 25, 2024, 06:38:23 pm
Quote from: PaulF on March 25, 2024, 06:07:56 pm
Anyone else any real world feedback on this?
Or the Somnowell device?
I suspect I'd have to go private for the uvula op, and the Somonwell isn't cheap. I've tried just about everything else (trying concerted effort to lose weight again now).
Both would probably work out cheaper than a building an extension for a spare room or a divorce, both of which are hovering a bit to close to happening for comfort.
I've had the operation. I had my tonsils removed while they were there, too.

I wouldn't recommend it, although that's just my experience. Other experiences may differ. They used a laser to scar the soft pallet and the did something with the uvula as well. It was very painful afterwards. I couldn't eat for quite a while and lost a stone and a half in weight. I actually went on an interview day for a counselling post the week afterwards. They put on a great spread of food, but I couldn't eat any of it because of the pain.  :-\

I still snore...

From what I gather, there are different reasons why people snore. It might not actually be the soft pallet vibrating. With hindsight, I'd not have the operation until I knew it actually was the soft pallet that was causing the problem. I suppose the GP would need to arrange for some investigation to confirm that or identify a different cause. I got my op done on the NHS via my doctor. That was back in around 2005 or so. I'm not sure if the NHS would fund it these days.

Anyway, I'd definitely recommend finding out the exact problem before allowing anyone in your mouth with a laser.
Re: Anyone had one of those snoring operations when operate on your throat?
March 25, 2024, 10:55:51 pm
If they work I'll put my mortgage on hold for a few months to get it for my mate with whom I share a twin room when we do trips away. Forgot about it cos it's been a few years so had to buy earplugs one the second day last week after night 1 of no sleep. 60 decibels according to my phone, sounded like a heavy oak table being dragged across a tiled floor.

(If you're lurking here rather than on Down At The Mac, I'm sorry Dan)
Re: Anyone had one of those snoring operations when operate on your throat?
March 25, 2024, 11:08:28 pm
Yeah, it's quite embarrassing for stuff like that.
Thanks for your reply sos. It's when forums like this are invaluable. Obviously everyone's mileage may vary, but everyone is trying to sell you something.
I'll try and find an assessment that isn't tied to one 'cure'.
Re: Anyone had one of those snoring operations when operate on your throat?
March 26, 2024, 10:09:28 am
if your snoring is really bad, you might need one of those CPAP things.
Re: Anyone had one of those snoring operations when operate on your throat?
March 26, 2024, 11:09:29 am
Quote from: Claire. on March 26, 2024, 10:09:28 am
if your snoring is really bad, you might need one of those CPAP things.

Quite possibly. But what I'm really struggling to find out, is where best to get it diagnosed.  I guess going back to the GP is perhaps my best bet, though it will be quite a wait.
Re: Anyone had one of those snoring operations when operate on your throat?
March 26, 2024, 11:13:48 am
My stepdad had the op, didn't make any difference.

I snore more when I'm overweight, so I'm like a bull elephant at the minute - oddly, I only snore when lying on my right hand side - annoyingly the side I find the most comfortable - and also when I have a cold or stuffed up like now. Missus woke me about 4am as I was snoring, rolled over and stopped. If I don't lose weight I'll be sleeping downstairs when the new sofa bed arrives.....
Re: Anyone had one of those snoring operations when operate on your throat?
March 26, 2024, 01:22:42 pm
I was referred to a specialist by my GP but he said the operation was not effective for mnost people and not available on the NHS. Losing weight helps but the main problem is we all sag a bit in various places as we get older including the muscles in the throat. I've tried various devices and none of them really work. 
Re: Anyone had one of those snoring operations when operate on your throat?
March 26, 2024, 01:47:14 pm
Quote from: PaulF on March 25, 2024, 06:07:56 pm
Anyone else any real world feedback on this?
Or the Somnowell device?
I suspect I'd have to go private for the uvula op, and the Somonwell isn't cheap. I've tried just about everything else (trying concerted effort to lose weight again now).
Both would probably work out cheaper than a building an extension for a spare room or a divorce, both of which are hovering a bit to close to happening for comfort.

Have you had a Sleep Study test for Sleep Apnoea? The operation you describe doesnt really work, the only remedy really is CPAP/BiPAP machine if you are diagnosed with Sleep Apnoea, losing weight can help but is not really a cure.

I use a BiPAP machine at bedtime to treat Co2 retention caused by Scoliosis which I was born with, I dont have Sleep Apnoea but the symptoms are very similar, I no longer snore at bedtime or fall asleep in the morning, which I did regularly before I used my BiPAP machine.
Re: Anyone had one of those snoring operations when operate on your throat?
March 26, 2024, 02:54:15 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on March 26, 2024, 01:22:42 pm
I was referred to a specialist by my GP but he said the operation was not effective for mnost people and not available on the NHS. Losing weight helps but the main problem is we all sag a bit in various places as we get older including the muscles in the throat. I've tried various devices and none of them really work.
Ah, I had mine done on the NHS but I did wonder if they still did it. Clearly they don't, going by your reply. Maybe they stopped funding it due to it not being a very successful intervention.
Re: Anyone had one of those snoring operations when operate on your throat?
March 26, 2024, 08:50:49 pm
Quote from: kopite77 on March 26, 2024, 01:47:14 pm
Have you had a Sleep Study test for Sleep Apnoea? The operation you describe doesnt really work, the only remedy really is CPAP/BiPAP machine if you are diagnosed with Sleep Apnoea, losing weight can help but is not really a cure.

I use a BiPAP machine at bedtime to treat Co2 retention caused by Scoliosis which I was born with, I dont have Sleep Apnoea but the symptoms are very similar, I no longer snore at bedtime or fall asleep in the morning, which I did regularly before I used my BiPAP machine.
No. I don't think I have sleep aponea. I don't feel unusually tired in the day. I do tend to wake early, and want a PM nap, but I think that is mostly body clock. Possibly my heritage has blessed me with poor nasal breathing.
I'm working on losing weight, mouth and tounge exercises to see if that helps, alongside an app which measures snoring. I regularly hit 10% of the night as epic.  Will persevere with mandular advancement things, and various tapes. I think you have to stick with one long enough to keep it on all night to be effective. The tricky bit is they disturb your sleep. Which eventually means you have a really heavy sleep which makes the snoring worse.
Ps don't smoke, don't drink regularly (ie would be happy on the sofa the times I do drink)
Thanks, as always, for the input. My wife has been disappointed I didn't try harder for the op but I feel justified now.  Weird that nice ever allowed it, given it seems so I effective.
--edit-- how do you get a proper sleep apnoea test, I'm basing my thoughts on Internet quizzes....
Re: Anyone had one of those snoring operations when operate on your throat?
March 26, 2024, 09:21:00 pm
Quote from: PaulF on March 26, 2024, 08:50:49 pm
No. I don't think I have sleep aponea. I don't feel unusually tired in the day. I do tend to wake early, and want a PM nap, but I think that is mostly body clock. Possibly my heritage has blessed me with poor nasal breathing.
I'm working on losing weight, mouth and tounge exercises to see if that helps, alongside an app which measures snoring. I regularly hit 10% of the night as epic.  Will persevere with mandular advancement things, and various tapes. I think you have to stick with one long enough to keep it on all night to be effective. The tricky bit is they disturb your sleep. Which eventually means you have a really heavy sleep which makes the snoring worse.
Ps don't smoke, don't drink regularly (ie would be happy on the sofa the times I do drink)
Thanks, as always, for the input. My wife has been disappointed I didn't try harder for the op but I feel justified now.  Weird that nice ever allowed it, given it seems so I effective.
--edit-- how do you get a proper sleep apnoea test, I'm basing my thoughts on Internet quizzes....
To get Sleep Study test speak to your GP who can arrange it through your hospital, you can also get Private ones done through Private Sleep Clinics or the Hope2Sleep Charity https://www.hope2sleep.co.uk/sleep-study-home-diagnostic-testing.html, the Charity is run by a lady called Kath Hope who has the condition, she also runs a Facebook group of the same name.

Ive tried mouth taping whilst wearing a Nasal Mask on my BiPAP machine at bedtime, unfortunately Im also a mouth breather when I sleep so it doesnt really work for me, so I use a Full Face Mask which covers my nose and mouth, also Mandibular Advancement devices are also hit and miss unfortunately although I have never used one myself.
Re: Anyone had one of those snoring operations when operate on your throat?
Today at 02:15:22 pm
Quote from: PaulF on March 26, 2024, 08:50:49 pm
No. I don't think I have sleep aponea. I don't feel unusually tired in the day. I do tend to wake early, and want a PM nap, but I think that is mostly body clock. Possibly my heritage has blessed me with poor nasal breathing.
I'm working on losing weight, mouth and tounge exercises to see if that helps, alongside an app which measures snoring. I regularly hit 10% of the night as epic.  Will persevere with mandular advancement things, and various tapes. I think you have to stick with one long enough to keep it on all night to be effective. The tricky bit is they disturb your sleep. Which eventually means you have a really heavy sleep which makes the snoring worse.
Ps don't smoke, don't drink regularly (ie would be happy on the sofa the times I do drink)
Thanks, as always, for the input. My wife has been disappointed I didn't try harder for the op but I feel justified now.  Weird that nice ever allowed it, given it seems so I effective.
--edit-- how do you get a proper sleep apnoea test, I'm basing my thoughts on Internet quizzes....

you said you use an app for snoring, does it record your snoring? I am clearly a simple internet knobhead but depending on the distances between the snores it might give an indication of if there's anything to worry about there, as you effectively stop breathing/gasp.
Re: Anyone had one of those snoring operations when operate on your throat?
Today at 02:48:19 pm
I had the throat op decades ago.  Did nowt.

Tried the CPAP once, couldn't tolerate it for 5 minutes. Not sure if my wife found that noise better or worse than me snoring.

imo the issue is purely related to neck flab.  Get rid of that if you can and it might make a huge difference.
Re: Anyone had one of those snoring operations when operate on your throat?
Today at 03:18:26 pm
I went through this about two years ago.

Snoring is not caused by your tonsils. I had some local doctor offer to do the same operation to me and when I heard how much it affected you I backed off. Later I found out it was a total waste of time the guy was a con merchant. I'm sorry to see so many people here had the operation and it made no difference.

Snoring is caused when your airway partially collpases during sleep and then vibrates with the passage of air and causes snoring. CPAP machines keep your lungs under constant positive pressure and so your airway does not collapse. Snoring ruins your sleep quality and even if you go to sleep early because you are exhausted you still wake up tired.

CPAP is really the only reliable method. It does take some getting used and most people only go that route as an absolute last resort. I found my snoring got worse after I hit 50 and my sleep quality plumetted. I would wake up tired even though i went to sleep early. The only way I got truly deep sleep was with either masses of booze or double sleep pills which would just totally knock me out and my brain shut down anyway

CPAP changed my life and I can now get 6-7 hours of real sleep. I do feel like Darth Vader with a mask on going to sleep but when you get to your last nerve because you can't sleep then you will try anything you think will work.

EDIT - there is a way to do a cheap home test that measures your beathing and heart rate. I tried that and sure enough it showed sleep apnea. I was single for most of my 40s and several girlfrirnds said I would often just stop breathing at night when I was asleep and I stopped breathing long enough for them to get worried before my breathing started again. I would recommend anyone do the home test to get some base line knowledge of what they have going on. If anyone has found a solution without a CPAP then I am sure everyone would love to know.
Re: Anyone had one of those snoring operations when operate on your throat?
Today at 03:24:15 pm
Quote from: kopite77 on March 26, 2024, 09:21:00 pm
, so I use a Full Face Mask which covers my nose and mouth, also Mandibular Advancement devices are also hit and miss unfortunately although I have never used one myself.

I have the same thing, CPAP with a full face mask and a self regulating pressure mechansim so you don't have to adjust anything.
Re: Anyone had one of those snoring operations when operate on your throat?
Today at 04:21:21 pm
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 03:18:26 pm
I went through this about two years ago.

Snoring is not caused by your tonsils. I had some local doctor offer to do the same operation to me and when I heard how much it affected you I backed off. Later I found out it was a total waste of time the guy was a con merchant. I'm sorry to see so many people here had the operation and it made no difference.


I had my tonsils out when I was 10, so I can tell everyone for a fact having no tonsils makes no fucking difference.

I wake up knackered all the time now and I know I wake myself snoring, or she wakes me up to tell me to shut up. Seriously need to sort my weight out first and then see where I go from there
Re: Anyone had one of those snoring operations when operate on your throat?
Today at 06:30:09 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:21:21 pm
I had my tonsils out when I was 10, so I can tell everyone for a fact having no tonsils makes no fucking difference.

I wake up knackered all the time now and I know I wake myself snoring, or she wakes me up to tell me to shut up. Seriously need to sort my weight out first and then see where I go from there

I'm over weight now but was pretty fit in my 40's when I was single. I still snored like a freight train back then. I've seen all the things on line that talk about weight and booze as factors. I think age is the real issue and the affect it has on your sleep as you get older just gets intolerable.
Re: Anyone had one of those snoring operations when operate on your throat?
Today at 06:35:31 pm
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 06:30:09 pm
I'm over weight now but was pretty fit in my 40's when I was single. I still snored like a freight train back then. I've seen all the things on line that talk about weight and booze as factors. I think age is the real issue and the affect it has on your sleep as you get older just gets intolerable.

My missus says its all down to weight with me, I only snore badly when I'm really overweight. I do reckon I'll get worse as I get older and I know one of us will be sleeping in what is for now the kids room.
