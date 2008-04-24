Have you had a Sleep Study test for Sleep Apnoea? The operation you describe doesnt really work, the only remedy really is CPAP/BiPAP machine if you are diagnosed with Sleep Apnoea, losing weight can help but is not really a cure.
I use a BiPAP machine at bedtime to treat Co2 retention caused by Scoliosis which I was born with, I dont have Sleep Apnoea but the symptoms are very similar, I no longer snore at bedtime or fall asleep in the morning, which I did regularly before I used my BiPAP machine.
No. I don't think I have sleep aponea. I don't feel unusually tired in the day. I do tend to wake early, and want a PM nap, but I think that is mostly body clock. Possibly my heritage has blessed me with poor nasal breathing.
I'm working on losing weight, mouth and tounge exercises to see if that helps, alongside an app which measures snoring. I regularly hit 10% of the night as epic. Will persevere with mandular advancement things, and various tapes. I think you have to stick with one long enough to keep it on all night to be effective. The tricky bit is they disturb your sleep. Which eventually means you have a really heavy sleep which makes the snoring worse.
Ps don't smoke, don't drink regularly (ie would be happy on the sofa the times I do drink)
Thanks, as always, for the input. My wife has been disappointed I didn't try harder for the op but I feel justified now. Weird that nice ever allowed it, given it seems so I effective.
--edit-- how do you get a proper sleep apnoea test, I'm basing my thoughts on Internet quizzes....